‘Cutting on marketing spends in tough times not an ideal move’
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of industry heads shared insights on powerful marketing strategies
The e4m Pride of Brands: The Best Of North, Conference & Awards 2023 witnessed a panel discussion titled ‘Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success’. Industry leaders spoke about what business impacts marketing and how brands can optimize marketing budgets for improving brand performance.
The panel was chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative ( India ) and consisted of Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division ), Amit Anand, MD, Apis India, Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture and Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL.
While talking about the impact on marketing during tough times, Udita Bansal says, “So I would say top of the funnel marketing spend is something that we would hold on to, but the bottom, you continue to spend. So, for us, sales are directly linked to our digital communication, our digital presence, and how often and continuously we keep talking to our consumers. So direct marketing cut, I wouldn't say that is what we would do. But top-of-the-funnel spend is something that we would control. I think when we are talking about marketing spent, if the content is correct, and we keep putting it across at the right channel, the consumer listens to you. So which channel you would cut the marketing spend is something that is important, but not all channels you would cut the marketing spend.”
Amit Anand also believes the marketing budget is not something that should be cut down completely during hard times, especially for newer businesses. “Whenever you want to build a brand, you have to rely on marketing. Even if it's tough times, you have to keep going. In good times, of course, you're doing it. But for distribution, making people aware of your product and reminding them of everything, marketing is important. So, my perspective is that one should keep spending on marketing during bad times. It's not something which will fade away you have to make your presence felt and remind people that you are there, especially for brands like us which are not very old.”
Raghunandan Saraf kept with the similar theme of the discussion and gave an example of how it worked well for Saraf Furniture. “Times are tough when something of an external nature is disrupting the business as a whole or the industry as a whole. Yes, the marketing spends do come under scrutiny but they ideally shouldn't. If you are reducing your marketing spend in those times that works as a catalyst to the already bad conditions. We worked the other way around right after the COVID lockdown was lifted first of all. We on the other hand went ahead and spent a lot on marketing. That worked wonders for us. So marketing is more about being visible, every day every time a customer is there in whichever medium, it’s important to be visible there and less about sales. At the end of the day business depends on it, but we have to stay visible.”
FairPlay Sports signs four cricketers
Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi have come on board with the sports agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Delhi-based sports agency FairPlay Sports has signed four Indian cricketers. They have signed up upcoming cricketing stars, Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi.
FairPlay Sports will be handling their brand endorsements, commercial engagements, social and digital media and appearances. All these players have been proving their mettle in the domestic circuit and have been picked up by various franchises to play in the IPL. Vaibhav Arora will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Aman Khan is with Delhi Capitals, Akash Vashisht with Rajasthan Royals and Kartik Tyagi with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are all eager to prove their worth and cement their place for their franchises and also a place in the Indian team which is their ultimate goal.
Talking about the same Bandana Chhetri, Co-Founder, of FairPlay Sports said, “Vaibhav, Aman, Akash and Kartik are young and very motivated players whose best is yet to come. We want to be with them and nurture them through their journey. We are excited to welcome them and hopefully provide them the support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it.”
Vaibhav Arora - a talented fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh and currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders said, “I am really excited about and looking forward to working with the team at FairPlay Sports. They have a great reputation in the sports industry, and I am excited to explore some unique associations with them in the future.”
Kartik Tyagi who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL said, “I want to focus all my attention on playing and not bother about anything else. FairPlay Sports is great when it comes to managing athletes off the field and I will count on them for everything. They are managing some of India’s sporting icons and I hope to become one someday.”
Aman Khan, Mumbai based Indian cricketer who currently represents Delhi Capitals in IPL said, “FairPlay Sports is a top-rated athlete management firm, and I am excited to have a strong team by my side. My focus this year will be to grab the opportunities I get and make the most out of them. I'm currently preparing both mentally and physically to give my best on the field when my time comes.”
Akash Vashisht, representing Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL said, “To be part of FairPlay Sports itself will give me a lot of exposure and learning which I am looking forward to. All my focus is now to learn, improve and take my game to the next level.”
The agency also manages Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Indian footballers Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh D and more.
HUL net profit up 12% in Q3
HUL ad spends has increased by 1.34%
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported 11.6% increase year-on-year (YoY) in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The firm reported Rs 2,505 profit, compared to Rs 2,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.
HUL ad spends increased marginally by 1.34% to Rs 1209 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 1193 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Compared to previous quarter, it increased by 14.81%. HUL ad spend for the previous quarter stood at Rs 1053 crore.
The company said that higher sales helped make up for a rise inflation.
The profit was higher than the average profit forecast of Rs 2,498 crore by analysts.
The company witnessed double-digit revenue growth of 16% at Rs 14,986 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 12,900 crore in FY22.
Segment-wise, Home Care clocked 32% revenue growth, while Beauty and Personal Care rose 10% and Foods and Refreshment delivered 7% growth.
‘Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Marketing summit, a panel of industry experts discussed the topic, Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 4:05 PM | 4 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday included a panel discussion titled ‘Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0’.
With sports marketing evolving manifold in the last few years, the discussion revolved around league sponsorship, how brands need to make the most out of sports sponsorships and much more.
The panel was chaired by Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare. The panelists were Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd; Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM; and Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles.
During the discussion, Hugh Gillum touched upon how sponsorships around technology and women’s sport have evolved.
“I have been working with the ICC very closely for the last seven or so years. If I look at the conversations that we were typically having with brands here for ICC partnership earlier, there were two main traits, which have really evolved over the course of time.”
“The first of those would be how integrated partnerships are. So, previously, there was more focus on eyeballs, on immediate values and on hosting. I think it is beginning to evolve.”
“The second thing that we saw was when I first started talking to brands about women's sport in 2017, very rarely a brand wanted to invest in that. But as I say, that has really changed in the last couple of years. When we speak to brands now, there's a far more integrated approach on how do we integrate that technology services, how to do CSR programmes or how to do employee programmes. That has been a real shift,” Gillum shared.
Vinit Karnik also spoke about the relevance of women sports and investing in them. “Coming to the subject of women's sports, I think the momentum is as high as ever and it's an absolute exciting time for the conversation. Most of our women athletes are world-level players. If you look at individual sports like Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, maximum medals, almost 35%, have been won by women, and that's a very encouraging sign. This means that if you invest your time and energy, all in the right direction, it's not only the men, but the women who can actually get medals for you.”
Vikram Garga spoke about the strategic view that brands need to take for their sponsorships. “I think every brand is on a journey. And I've seen certain brands, which are newbies, D2C companies or the likes of tech brands, use it very tactically and quickly burn out and move away from it.”
“Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport and how they would leverage the association to build the brand. Of course, eventually it is also the commercial reason of getting more business out of it, but I think it takes a lot more than just getting quick visibility to actually create engagement with the consumer, and today consumers can see through it. So brands need to decide if they are really serious about that association or they just want a quick awareness out of it?”
“At Apollo, several of the initiatives and the programmes that we've done, whenever we have done it with Manchester United or with Chennai FC, have had local flavours. Today the culture of sports is growing in different parts of the country at a different level. So brands need to really find a way to connect at a larger level as well as at a micro level. I believe if you stay longer with your partners, they also understand and then they take that extra two steps to help the brand become more relevant and connect with the consumers. Then it's a win-win for both. But otherwise, it's a quick walk-in and walk-out, which usually doesn't work for either side,” Garga added.
Sportspersons have become brands in their own right: Ajay Gupte
The CEO of Wavemaker, South Asia, was on a panel discussing ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’ at the e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
The e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit witnessed an insightful discussion on ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. Chaired by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu, the others on the panel were Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George and former Olympic Bronze medallist Vijender Singh. They touched upon multiple topics revolving about the role of corporates in supporting sports athletes. They also discussed in-depth about how corporates today play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem in India.
Describing how sports has evolved in India, Anju recounted the struggles for athletes earlier and said, “We cannot imagine and compare our days with the current generation. I have struggled a lot and there was no one except my family as a support system. But after winning the medal I got a lot of opportunities. But now younger generations are getting lot of support from the federations, government and corporates. They just need to focus on performance and perform well at international sporting events.”
Talking on the same lines, Vijender described his journey as a professional boxer, “It is true that it was only after winning the medal that I received a great response. A lot of brands now associate with boxing. Now being a professional boxer, it is easier to talk with brands directly and negotiate with them in terms of endorsement.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, while responding to KC Vijaya Kumar’s question on whether brands endorse sportspersons basis their victories, said, “Investment or spends by brands are made on the basis to achieve certain objectives. Typically brands look at sports athletes in perspective to break the clutter. By using a sportsperson, the brand stands out and gets noticed in the midst of other commercials.”
He further said, “The other reason is that the brand tries to associate values that it has with the sports person. It is a beautiful mix that the brand can achieve though such associations. The brand always looks for sportsmen who can add value to the communication that the brand wants to bring out and enhance it. Sportspersons are always admired and are valued in the society. An important aspect is that today sportspersons have evolved in India and they have become brands in their own right.”
IPL has become a major IP for advertisers to invest in cricketing events, including the upcoming women’s IPL. Asked if it is a challenge that a sizeable chunk of advertising money is spent on cricket rather than on other sports in India, Anju said, “From my point of view, everybody in India is watching cricket and for athletes like us we are struggling to collect funds for training and running an academy. My initial struggle was to collect funds for infrastructure. Most of the CSR funds are dedicated to athletes and for running gears, but without infrastructure we cannot run an academy.”
She further said, “Cricket gets the majority of funds while we are receiving less funds. But after Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic medal victory lot of people have started watching and following athletics. People have started watching and enjoying other sporting games now.”
Vijender Singh affirmed that cricket gets the majority of sporting funds. “Cricket is not a sport it is a business. They have built a brand, if one sees a newspaper there are a majority of reports on cricket. While we do not receive much news coverage. Media gives cricketers a lot of priority and do not provide us much exposure in terms of media coverage,” he pointed out.
‘The world considers India as the single largest market for sports’
At the e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of experts discussed the potential of the sports industry in India, fan engagement and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:48 PM | 4 min read
The world considers India as the single, biggest opportunity in sports because the country has a huge and diverse market for the sports industry to grow, said Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, at the inaugural e4m-GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“Be it football, basketball, or tennis, all the sports federations are now thinking of possible ways as to how they can crack the Indian market. We look at ourselves (India) as poor, but the rest of the world regards us (India) as the biggest opportunity in sport”, Bhattacharjya added.
The topic of the panel discussion was- ‘Marketing of a Sport: Fan Engagement for the Next Generation’. During the discussion, experts shared insights on the fast-changing landscape of sports marketing and the evolution of brands in the Indian sports industry. The panel discussion was be moderated by Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom, South Asia. The panellists were Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho2, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League and Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village. The discussion started with Khemka asking the industry leaders to share their insights about the sports industry and its growth over the years.
The panellists opined that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or the club and their fans, lead to increased brand loyalty and a positive perception of any brand. They echoed the same sentiments that the sports industry has a lot of potential in India and right minds can make it a booming industry in the years to come.
Talking about the sports market in India, Joy said, “We’ve done a bad job in grabbing the opportunities, getting them together and doing it the right way. I think this is the biggest challenge in the future. India has all the potential, there are international federations waiting to come, but somehow, we are not able to manage it”.
Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village, shared interesting insights around the same and shed light on the importance of sports for kids. He said letting kids do what they are passionate about can really help the sports industry thrive in the long run, giving the country genuine sports fans. “Let the kids do what they are passionate about, and that will translate to fans, into big stars and revolutionise the entire sports ecosystem,” Majmudar asserted.
“It's the reality that sport has to connect with the kids. So, with so many kids around, the future fans are right there. The main challenge is that kids are not engaging with sports because they are not getting quality sporting experiences when they play. Sports has an extremely high competitive win-at-all cost theme to it, and therefore it's exclusive. Also, many kids are told sport is not for them, which translates into them not becoming a fan of any sport, despite their interest. So, with this our future fans are nowhere in the picture,” Majmudar said.
Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, spoke about the sports club culture which leads to better fan engagement and shared insights on the sports scenario in India. “If you have any sport as club culture in any country i.e., if that one particular sport has a club culture, it is bound to be successful, because the bottom of the pyramid is very heavy”.
Niyogi further added that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or club and their fans leads to increased brand loyalty.
Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, spoke about the current scenario of fan engagement in the country. He said the engagement is unfortunately limited to watching the sport on TV. “What we’ve seen over the last few years is that there is a second screen companion that has come in, which forms a great popcorn to the TV. You are either playing on one of the gaming apps while you are watching the sport on TV, or you are looking at statistics and numbers and analysis. This is where fan engagement ends,” he said.
“Fan engagement is not the fan engaging with the sport, fan engagement is the fan engaging with another fan, and then engaging with the sport, having a conversation about the sport,” Wadhwa added.
How MOCA can help advertisers become the next unicorn
From user acquisition to programmatic advertising, the OEM consolidator can provide customised solutions for brands to grow their businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 12:10 PM | 4 min read
MOCA, established in 2012, is a leading OEM consolidator and advertising innovator across the globe, committed to helping advertisers make innovative formats and combinations for contextualized promotion as well as providing customized shortcuts for advertisers to be the next unicorn. Focusing on Asian markets, MOCA has set local teams in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, collaborating with top global publishers for user acquisition, branding, social, CTV, beauty, weather and other customized advertising solutions. MOCA’s solutions range from user acquisition to innovative brand solutions to programmatic advertising and more.
MOCA Premium Partnership
MOCA has built strategic partnerships with global top-ranking apps such as Tiktok, SnackVideo, WeTV, iQiyi, Vidio, Viu, MiTV, B612, Snow, BeautyPlus, WPS, Mi, Samsung, OPPO, vivo, Transsion, etc. With rich inventory, MOCA provides one-stop mobile ad solutions including app uploading on OEM appstore, air pre-install, user acquisitions, brand awareness, social solutions, to help advertisers to stay on top of the mind recall of their audiences and lower the cost to acquire new users.
With keen business sense, MOCA is able to seize the opportunity of the emerging media and take a firm grasp of the bonus window on traffic, in order to help advertisers to take the dividend during a new media uptrend.
User Acquisition on OEM
In 2022, Indian smartphone users reach 829 million, and 5G is available all over India. The huge potential user base makes mobile marketing exciting and continuously challenging to advertisers.
More than 65% of smartphone users search and download new apps through OEM Appstore. It creates a tremendous valuable marketplace for advertisers to reach massive potential new audiences with a single entry. OEM appstore becomes the second biggest app distribution place behind Google Play Store.
How to get big volume with controllable cost, attract organic users and deal with multiple OEM Appstores with limited time and resources are the big challenges to advertisers and marketers. As a leading OEM Consolidator, MOCA provides a one-stop portal, by which marketers could save their time and energy on huge back & forth detailed issues of apps onboard on OEM AppStore and focus on media strategy, planning, data analysis, and creative design. MOCA help advertisers to reduce the risk of rejection, shorten the onboarding process and time spent, and give suggestion on suitable OEM Appstores through data analysis on thousand campaign data, helping advertisers to lower the cost of trial. Meanwhile, MOCA provides an all-around solution for performance and branding on OEMs, to help marketers to deliver effective campaign and achieve the expectations on brand performance.
Put Eggs in Multiple Baskets
From app developers’ point of view, OEM Appstore brings a possibility to break the monopoly from Google Play Store and come to the bargaining table for better conditions. By leveraging OEM, app developers have more choices and decision-making power on how to reach an incredible amount of users in cross-markets. This is a good start to decentralising. The niche-focused app which is called small and beautiful will have more chances to cut a slice of the market from big giant.
CTV Is Coming
Except for OEM solution, connected TV is also on an upward trend. MiTV and Samsung TV control the top 2 seats in smart TV market for 3 years since 2020. Smart TV is penetrated into tier 2 and 3 cities from metro city. Counterpoint latest research shows smart TV contributed 93% to India overall TV shipments in 2022 Q3, with 38% YoY growth. User focus is also shifting to big-screen TV from mobile phone. As CTV user volume grows, the value on CTV advertising is gradually emerging. According to IAB outlook, 2023 digital media spending is expected to be led by CTV with 14.4% YoY growth. By 2027, Indian brands will spend $395 million on CTV advertising.
As MiTV premium partner, MOCA provides overall solutions on MiTV and helps the brand to go ahead of new game on TV. In the meantime, more content and applications available on CTV, it will boom CTV market in turn.
e4m Pride of India – North honours 75+ brands
The awards celebrated brands that demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 9:32 PM | 1 min read
The first edition of e4m Pride of India Brands – North conference and awards honoured 87 homegrown brands of North India. The event recognised the best brands built by North Indian businesses over the years. This first-of-its-kind program recognized and rewarded a diverse set of companies that have their Corporate Office headquartered in North India. The awards ceremony was held at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram on Wednesday, January 19.
The brands of North India that took home the honours include big names like Haldiram's, Biba, Momspresso, Lotus Herbals, Hindware, Hamdard, Cremica Foods, Mobikwik, ixigo, Healthians, Dr Lal Path Labs. The other brands that were awarded include PolicyBazaar, The Man Company, Max Life Insurance, Nova Dairy, Phool, Winzo, Modi Naturals, MagicBricks, Spinny, Pristyn Care, Urban Company, Avon Cycles, Mankind Pharma, among others.
Here’s the list of winners:
The awards were given to brands that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices over the years. The Pride of India – North awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by North Indian businesses over the years, honouring the indomitable spirit of these businesses during the challenging times.
The presenting partner of the event was ABP News. The event was co-powered by Star Plus while FanCode was the Co-Gold Partner.
