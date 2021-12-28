'Croma’s 2021 Unboxed' decodes key consumer shopping trends at Croma stores & croma.com

Croma, India’s omnichannel electronics retailer, unveiled consumer electronics shopping trends for the year gone by, on its web store www.croma.com and its nationwide stores. Titled ‘Croma’s 2021 Unboxed’, it decodes the key consumer trends observed, based on shopping behaviour at Croma stores and on croma.com.



Some of the key trends highlighted were:



· Digital channels grew four times faster than offline channels, indicating acceleration in digital adoption by the consumer

· Smartphones: Blue toppled Black as the most sought-after smartphone colour of 2021 with 4 out of 10 consumers opting for the colour of the Indian cricket team

· TVs: India went big with 55” inch TVs clocking the highest growth, as home-centred to become the primary entertainment hub for families

· Audio: Soundbar was the fastest-growing home audio gadget this year, beating out more complex speaker systems as the go-to sound accessory for consumers

· Washing Machines: Indians washed clothes equal to the weight of 22,000 dinosaurs during the year, with health and hygiene continuing to top consumer concerns

· Grooming: Indian men turned out to be far more concerned about their appearances with 13 men buying grooming products for every woman purchaser – Can Mr. Universe title be far behind?

· Gaming: The PS5 console bagged the title of the ‘Most Elusive gadget’, with huge global demand and chip shortages playing havoc with supplies

· Kitchen Appliances: For a tea-loving nation, coffee was on the up - Coffee maker purchases went up by 2x

Advantage Accessories:

Consumers bought 20 adaptors every hour, reflecting the heightened use of digital devices in a population that continued to work and learn remotely

The ‘Quit Wire Movement’ on the rise, with 25% of consumers opting for Truly Wireless earphones, thereby reducing the use of wires equivalent to the length of Goa’s coastline – convenient & climate-friendly!

‘Burp to Burpees’ trend going strong with 2x consumers buying fitness wearables compared to microwaves

2021 Unboxed - City Highlights:



Croma’s 2021 Unboxed revealed that regional and urban-specific cultures play a significant role in influencing consumer choices in electronics:

· Gaming: Mumbaikars topped the list of most gaming laptops purchased this year

· Dishwashers: Bangaloreans bought the most dishwashers this year

· Table fans: Hyderabad bought the most table fans in 2021

· Flourmills: Ahmedabad seems to prefer making its flour, with Amdavadis topping the flour mill purchase league

· Warranties: Kolkata bought the maximum number of gadgets together with extended warranties

