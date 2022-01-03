CRED encourages people to make financially responsible decisions through its OOH campaign

The campaign ‘Don’t drink and swipe’ went live on digital screens across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune till January 1

CRED, a platform for individuals, brands, and financial institutions that believes in rewarding responsible financial behavior has launched an interesting Out of Home and activation campaign to remind people to rejoice responsibly. Titled ‘Don’t Drink and Swipe’ the campaign will go live on digital screens across high traffic locations, residential areas and establishments in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune till January 11.

The campaign conceptualised by CRED and executed by Max Publicity (A unit of tribes communication) and Rapport Outdoor Advertising Private Limited, features a credit card colliding with a POS machine with the message - Don’t Drink and Swipe. The innovations showing a broken screen, visual innovations create a dramatic impact to convey the message of using the credit card responsibly. The campaign is a part of CRED’s ongoing Cheer Days festival, which includes exclusive rewards, jackpots, surprises topped with daily activities #CREDSanta Deepika Padukone.

Trupthi Shetty, CRED, said, “At CRED, we encourage financially responsible behaviour with rewards, CRED coins and exclusive offers. With the innovative ‘Don’t Drink and Swipe’ campaign, we are solidifying the message of using credit cards wisely while celebrating the festive season.”

