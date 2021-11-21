CavinKare's BIKERS rolls out action-packed TVC for ‘Helmet Repair Damage’ shampoo

Men’s personal care brand BIKER’S today rolled out an intriguing new TVC. Celebrating the free-spirit of men and their quest for adventure, the TVC showcases the need for a dedicated line-up of products for men who are constantly on the move. Introducing the first product in the brand’s extensive product portfolio, Biker’s brought the spotlight onto its flagship ‘Helmet Repair Damage’ variant through the new TVC.

The video commercial shows men riding bikes in the scenic and picturesque landscapes, and captures the essence of travel, mixed with a hint of adrenaline and adventure. Wearing a helmet for prolonged periods of time causes issues like sweaty, itchy scalp and foul-smelling hair. The helmet repair shampoo from Biker’s is formulated for this very issue, and is the first product in the market that specially caters to this cause.

Speaking on the launch of this campaign, Raja Varatharaju, Business Head - Personal Care, said “With Biker’s, we announced our foray into the men’s grooming category. Our first campaign from the brand focuses on the brand’s flagship product, the ‘Helmet Damage Repair' shampoo variant. We have reimagined and portrayed a modern Indian man who loves the outdoors and loves motorbikes in this TVC. Apart from shampoos, we have also launched a body wash and beard care products as part of the men's grooming portfolio. I am sure that Biker’s will spearhead the revolution in the men’s grooming segment in India with constant innovation. We are already seeing a great response to the Biker’s within just a month since the brand’s launch”

Hanoz Mogrelia, Senior Vice President & Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said “With a brand name like Biker’s, and a male target demographic - we wanted to make a film that oozed adventure, and an adrenaline rush. Bringing the film to life was a journey in every sense of the word, courtesy the superb location, and motorcycles used. We are sure that Biker’s will go the distance, and stop at nothing”

One of the newest brands from the house of FMCG giant CavinKare, the brand’s mission is to attempt and identify the needs of the contemporary young Indian man, and provide solutions for the issues they face. Biker’s was recently launched exclusively in Tamil Nadu, and currently has a slew of products such as shampoos, shower gels and a beard care range available across e-commerce platforms in India.

