Catching up with Katrina’s endorsement journey

As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow, we look at her interesting brand associations

Charismatic beauty, talent, versatility – are few of the many attributes that actress Katrina Kaif is associated with. Apart from captivating audiences on the silver screen, Katrina has also made an indelible mark in the advertising world. For the last few decades, she has remained a true trailblazer in the realm of brand endorsements.

As she celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow (July 16), we take a quick look at some of the most watched and loved ads featuring Katrina, and what the industry makes of her brand value.

Commenting on Katrina Kaif’s net worth, Sonya V. Kapoor, Founder of M5 Entertainment, said, “I'm assuming that we will see the slow and steady increase in her brand endorsement journey as she is still doing films. Also, she has come on board as an investor and business owner, which will surely impact her brand value. I think Katrina is one of those few celebrities whose brand equity will remain stable for at least the next few years.”

On how Katrina’s upcoming films could uptick her brand value, Kapoor said, “I think Tiger Three and Merry Christmas, if they do well, will add to her brand value. They will add to her brand equity.”

Glimpses of Katrina’s brand endorsement journey:

Veet

Almost a month back, Veet launched a new 360-degree campaign with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. The campaign, ‘Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt’, focuses on a superior, effective, and convenient hair removal solution that can help achieve professional waxing-like results.

Aquafina

Almost a year back, Kaif strengthened her partnership with Pepsico after being named the brand ambassador of its packaged water brand.

Emami

In August 2022, Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group, announced Kaif as the brand ambassador for its spice range ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Masala.’

Cleartrip

Almost ten months back, Kaif along with her husband teamed up with Cleartrip. It was Kaif’s first collaboration with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Undoubtedly, the couple’s passion for travelling brings more travel brands collaboration to them.

Medimix

Almost a year back, Medimix announced their newest campaign “Skinfit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo” with Kaif. She was signed as brand ambassador. Medimix had a brand positioning of ‘Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’. With the new campaign, the brand aimed to strengthen connects with the younger audience.

Slice

Kaif’s association with Slice was one of the most memorable celebrity ads. The actress was seen in various Slice ads, portraying her love for the mango drink. ‘Har ghoont ras bhara aam’ and ‘Aamasutra’ garnered a lot of attention from the audience and the brand also saw a jump in the sales.

However, recently Kiara has taken the lead over brand after Katrina. In 2021, Slice asked consumers to take ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ challenge with Katrina Kaif. Before this, Kaif appeared in many more campaigns of brand.

Kalyan Jewellers

Almost three years back, Katrina Kaif joined #TraditionOfTogetherness trend campaign for Kalyan Jewellers. Kaif was also the brand’s face in 2020 and appeared in many TVC of Kalyan Jewellers.

Reebok

When the covid was at its peak in 2020, Reebok India came up with a home workout series along with 22 Feet Tribal Worldwide. The #WorkOUTfromHome videos on Instagram were the series of virtual workouts in which Reebok India brand ambassadors - Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora appeared.

Lenskart

Almost four to five years back, Kaif appeared in the 'I'm Hooked' campaign. She showcased the vast range of trendy eyewear styles which complimented everyday looks. From Cat Eyes, Round, Tortoise, Metals, Pop Colors, Transparent, Sporty, and Retro, there was something for every fashion requirement.

Titan

Almost seven years back, Kaif appeared in Titan Raga - Don't Get Married TV Commercial which was one of the #WWA2015Finalist (Marketing) at the #WatchWorldAwards 2015.

Other brand collaborations

Besides endorsing skin care and cosmetic brands, Kaif also promoted Lux, Metro shoes, FRA FBB, Nykaa, Lino Perros, Berger Paints, and Xiaomi.

