Kiara Advani: The many endorsements of the blue-eyed girl of brands

In a world of cinema, where talent and perseverance reign, actress Kiara Advani’s journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Debuting in 2014 with Fugly, the actress rose to fame with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Her dedication, versatility and innate charm have earned her a lot of fans, both film lovers as well as brands.

According to experts, Advani’s remarkable performance in an array of movies has made her a star in the advertising industry as well.

“With her amazing talent, consistent on-screen charisma and a huge fan following, Kiara Advani has indeed become the new favourite in the B-town. She entered the top-20 celebrity brand club in 2022, with a brand value of USD 38.3 million. With a portfolio of more than 20 brands, she is successfully endorsing products across industry segments- from personal care (Kimirica, Belora) to clothing (Mango, Mohey) to food & beverages (Slice, Happilo). She also endorses new-age brands including the likes of FireBoltt and Lenskart,” says brand expert Aviral Jain, Co-head and Managing Director, of Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll.



“Given her growing appeal among the masses, her endorsement fees have increased in recent times and is broadly understood to lie in the range of Rs 3.0 crore to Rs 3.5 crore,” adds Jain.



Explaining how Advani’s performance in movies is helping the actress grow her brand value year after year, Jain shares, “Kiara came into the limelight with her performance in the movie Kabir Singh which catapulted her into a whole new level of fame. She continued to gain significant popularity and recognition through her performances in successful films like Good Newwz, Laxmii and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a superhit, laying down the platform for grabbing big-budget projects. Additionally, her active social media presence with 40Mn+ followers has helped Kiara connect with a wider audience. With brands increasingly targeting the social media-savvy millennial and Gen Z, young successful celebrities like she become an obvious choice for brands.”



As the actress celebrates her 31st birthday today, we take a look at some of her captivating ads



Senco Gold



Kiara is the national brand ambassador for the jewellery brand. Almost a month back, Senco Gold and Diamonds also announced its association with her film Satya Prem ki Katha. As the face of the brand, Advani has appeared in many ad campaigns in recent years.



Galaxy Chocolates

In June this year, Advani was signed as the brand ambassador for global confectionery major Mars Wrigley’s brand GALAXY® chocolates. The company announced collaboration with the versatile Indian actress via her official social media pages with a teaser video. The announcement was followed by a TVC wherein the actor is seen in a whimsical setting indulging in the smoothness of GALAXY chocolates, deriving pleasure with every bite.



Myntra



Almost a month back, Myntra roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani to promote the 18th edition of its sale. Moreover, as the face of the brand, Advani appeared in many ad campaigns of Myntra in the last couple of years. In February 2023, Myntra announced Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador to focus on men’s fashion wear, whereas Kiara kept on endorsing the women’s western wear category.





Slice



Almost two to three months back, Slice on boarded Advani as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new invigorating and fun summer campaign, ‘AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS.’ featuring the popular star at a special brand event. The bewitching new film transported audiences to a tropical paradise where the majestically beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her.

Stayfree



Almost four months back, Stayfree roped in Advani as its brand ambassador and the face of its latest campaign for Stayfree Secure XL pads. In its marketing campaign designed by DDB Mudra for Stayfree Secure XL, Kiara represents the hustle and can-do spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort, making Stayfree Secure XL with its 12 hours leakage protection her preferred choice.







Mohey

Mohey, the bridalwear brand appointed Advani as their new brand ambassador with their ongoing campaign #DulhanWaliFeeling.

Kiara was pictured celebrating the new era of a contemporary Indian bride while wearing a gorgeous lehenga from Mohey's most recent bridal collection. She is an epitome of a radiant, confident, self-righteous and independent modern Indian bride.









Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil

Almost six to seven months back, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil roped in Advani as its brand ambassador. The Brand signed up with the actress to feature in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aimed to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market leadership in the segment. As the new face of the Brand, she was featured in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the past six to seven months.

Kimirica



In December 2022, Personal care brand Kimirica announced Advani as its brand ambassador. While promoting the brand Advani mentioned how Kimirica focuses on creating not just products but luxurious experiences in the form of storytelling through bottles. Each collection offers a sensory escape, and with such a wide variety of products and fragrances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Aqualens ad

Almost nine to ten months back, Aqualens. announced Kiara as its new brand ambassador. Kiara was featured as part of the brand’s marketing campaigns that were run across print, TV, and digital channels.



CERA TVC



Sanitaryware brand Cera launched a campaign with their brand ambassadors Vijay Devarakonda and Kiara Advani almost one year back. The campaign was titled ‘Play It Your Way. The TVC, created by Wunderman Thompson, showcased the brand’s range of products. In the film, Vijay and Kiara can be seen playing around with their bathroom fittings.

Fire Boltt

Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt announced the appointment of Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador in October 2022. Kiara is endorsing marketing campaigns of the brand alongside cricketing icon Virat Kohli & actor Vicky Kaushal.

Finolex Fans

Almost one year back, Finolex Cables Limited introduced actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as its brand ambassadors while announcing a brand refresh with the launch of a new 360-degree campaign - 'No Stress. Finolex.’





One Plus Fit



Almost two years ago, Hyderabad-based OneFitPlus launched a digital marketing campaign with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.





Colgate



For the campaign, Advani was featured in the Visible White Toothpaste campaign. The integrated brand campaign with Kiara showcases how Visible White Toothpaste helps to achieve one shade of whiter teeth in one week in a digital first campaign across touchpoints.

Other brand collaborations and social media presence

Undoubtedly, Kiara has made a rich brand legacy in the last four to five years and is continued to upscale its brand value in the upcoming years. Besides appearing in personal care and fashion brands, Kiara has also endorsed Ponds, Priyagold, Charmis ITC, Giordano Handbags, Mango, Limca, Audi, Lenskart, AU Small Finance Bank, Rupa’s Softline Womenswear, Belora Cosmetics, Coco-Cola One FitPlus, Rizzle, Happilo and Marico Limited. Kiara has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Twitter. She is also doing paid partnership ads and charging 30 to 40 lakhs for digital campaigns, as per industry sources.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)