‘Authenticity & transparency are two pillars of brand building that money can't buy’
At the Pitch CMO Summit- Bengaluru 2023, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder of Wakefit explained how authentic and transparent brands can add value to the lives of their customers
There was a time when large conglomerates could build their brands just on the basis of distribution and limited marketing. They would simply innovate a product that met the bare minimum needs of the consumer expectations and market it through limited media channels of print, TV and radio. At the Pitch CMO Summit- Bengaluru 2023, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder of Wakefit, explained why this marketing strategy will not work today and how brands needed to be more transparent and authentic now. According to him, customers today can access a product via multiple offline and online channels and its not possible to “silence” them. Additionally, the marketing mix to launch a product has completely changed, and so brands with even a budget of Rs 500 a day can explore options for them, he said.
“Customers today cannot be silenced. Back then, if it was an inferior product, the trials would suffer, sampling would suffer, but as long as the product continued to have shelf space, it could get at least some market share. Today, a customer can go and shout on social media what they liked and what they didn't,” shared Ramalingegowda.
“Given these changes in the past few years, authenticity and transparency are two pillars of brand building that money can't buy,” he mentioned.
Wakefit started its journey as a mattress brand, but later also came up with accessories such as pillows, bedsheets and more. Later in 2020, the brand widened its reach further to enter the home solutions category, providing beds, sofas and other home furnishing items. In 2022, Wakefit opened the largest furniture factory, spreading to eight lakh square feet. The brand currently has close to 80 retail stores, expanding its strong omni-channel presence.
Ramalingegowda shared that there are mainly five pillars that create an authentic and trustworthy brand.
“Product is the first pillar. It translates into what product is being delivered to the customer’s homes. Second comes the customer himself. A brand should focus on how they can add value to the lives of their customers,” he added.
“Next comes a community which goes beyond consumer, said Ramalingegowda, and added that it is an accomplishment if a brand can get complete strangers to be their evangelists, their advocates who talk about the brand in a positive way even when the brand’s marketer isn’t present in the room.
“Fourth is our team members. The key lies in ensuring that Wakefit isn’t just a place where they get their pay-check. The people of Wakefit should feel like a team they would do anything for,” he added.
Lastly, category plays an important part. In a country like India where time-to-time brands max out the available audience, brands need to be able to constantly grow the category, he opined.
“The idea for us as a brand is to not chase a specific revenue or a sales number, but to be India’s most loved home and sleep company,” concluded Ramalingegowda.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Every woman, a diamond, says Tanishq
The campaign has been directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
Tanishq has unveiled their latest campaign TVC “Heera Ho Tum” this month, celebrating the spirit of Indian women as they embrace their true selves and adorn diamonds that reflect the brilliance within. This campaign has been promoted both online and offline across various platforms including television, print, outdoor and social media.
The campaign revolves around the concept of 'Heera Ho Tum' celebrating women and the significance of diamonds in their lives. It emphasizes that diamonds should be cherished in every significant moment of a woman's life, big or small. The central theme, 'Every Woman A Diamond,' beautifully portrays the idea that every woman's life journey deserves the brilliance and elegance that diamonds embody.
Directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the emotional film captures this sentiment. It portrays a woman and her daughter exploring diamond jewelry in a Tanishq store. Throughout the film, the woman contemplates whether she truly needs or wants a diamond, reflecting on the special moments in her life. Eventually, she comes to a profound realization that her life, with all its joys, challenges, and accomplishments, shines as brightly as a diamond. Every facet of her existence is a testament to her significance and unique brilliance, illuminating a life that stands with its own luminous glow.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy - General Manager, Marketing, Tanishq, said “Every woman a diamond’ is a celebration of ‘her’ life. At a very visceral level, diamonds symbolise the life of a woman. Her understated view of her journey, her seemingly ordinary lens to her extraordinary life, of how far she has come and who she has become today. The story telling pictures a typical lens that women give to their lives, they go through many wins in life, many achievements, many life defining moments but still looking for reasons to celebrate themselves. Our attempt was to seed a thought of how her life in itself is a celebration that doesn’t need a justification. And a Tanishq diamond is such a befitting encapsulation of that celebration.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunil Gavaskar allays tension in new Dr Reddy’s Laboratories campaign
The cricketer has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the company's #TensionMatLo campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 2:32 PM | 3 min read
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has announced the appointment of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about hypertension, its symptoms, causes, and advocate the need for effectively managing blood pressure for a healthier life. Leveraging its three decades of expertise in hypertension management, this collaboration of Dr. Reddy’s aims to change opinion regarding blood pressure control, benefiting both individuals currently affected by hypertension and those at risk.
#TensionMatLo campaign employs a unique and imaginative approach, prompting the audience to pause, contemplate, and question the significance of managing blood pressure. By addressing the underlying causes of hypertension and emphasising the importance of regular blood pressure checks, the campaign aims to have a lasting influence on individuals' health decisions.
With over 75% of Indians having uncontrolled blood pressure and being unaware of the hike in blood pressure, the Government of India launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for over 220 million people in India. Only about 12% of people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks and stroke and are responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. India has set a target of a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension (raised blood pressure) by 2025.
"I am happy to be associated with the #TensionMatLo campaign of Dr. Reddy’s. As a sportsperson, I understand the significance of maintaining good health for optimal performance. I am excited to contribute to the purpose of increasing awareness about this critical medical issue because I believe that uncontrolled blood pressure levels pave the way for many complications, some of which are life-threatening,” said brand ambassador and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.
M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said: “Hypertension has been an important focus area for us. For over 30 years, we have served patients in this area through our robust portfolio. With this campaign and our partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, we aim to build further awareness and send out strong messages on the alarming spike in hypertension cases in India and the need to control it. Sunil Gavaskar represents the values we stand for. We are certain that his collaboration will help us reach a larger audience and educate them on hypertension control and management, thereby, meeting our patient-centric goals of accelerating accessibility to affordable and innovative medicines.”
As Dr. Reddy's continues its unwavering commitment to public health, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in raising awareness about hypertension and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. With Sunil Gavaskar's influential presence, the #TensionMatLo Campaign is set to make a lasting impact on the global fight against hypertension.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Made In Heaven: A match made for brand integration?
Season 2 of the show has Zomato, MG Motors, Bvlgari and Sabyasachi making guest appearances
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 17, 2023 1:33 PM | 4 min read
The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven is out and apart from the content and the storyline there was a lot of chatter about the brand integrations.
One of the interesting ones was with brand Sabyasachi with Sabyasachi, the designer, himself featuring in an episode. In one episode, his store and collections have been captured in their entirety, with the designer playing a sort of cameo while helping the bride as well as the protagonist to make the ‘right choice’.
Among other brands that were scattered in the show were MG Motors, Bvlgari, Zomato and SOCIAL, the restaurant chain.
The Natural Diamond Council had also announced their collaboration with the show giving a platform to Khanna Jewellers, Anmol Jewellers, Jaipur Gems, Khurana Jewellers, Om Jewellers, and Gaurav Gupta Occasions Jewellery with their jewels being worn by different characters.
Speaking about the collaboration, Richa Singh, Managing Director – India & Middle East, NDC, said, “At Natural Diamond Council, we are always on the look-out for innovative methods of showcasing how integral the wonders of nature are to every key moment of our lives; and what is more precious or memorable than a wedding? It made perfect sense to collaborate with a series like Made In Heaven Season 2, and give our consumers a glimpse of how easily their diamonds can help them shine on their special day.”
Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, said “With the consumption of OTT series reaching its peak during the pandemic and maintaining its stability three years later, brand integration has become an essential and powerful tool for marketing. ‘Made in Heaven’ sets an example of how brand integration can be clever and yet, subtle. Incorporating brands such as NDC and Zomato not only helps the brands meet their target audience further, but also it adds more sparks of realism to the show as these are brands that the public consume and trust.”
GroupM ESP executed the Zomato and NDC integration for the show.
Rise of brand partnerships
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bgliright Angles Consulting, says it is sheer curiosity. “At the movies, the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurring and people like to see what their favourite characters are donning. Viewers tend to dimensionalize the lives and contexts of characters. It comes more natural that we will pay attention to the brands that they use, the restaurants they visit, the flights they take and much more.”
What’s in it for brands?
Some in the industry believe that such placements are more effective than commercials as the audience takes better notice of such instances, and is led more willingly into seeing them. There is research saying that weaving the products into the narrative of the content helps the viewers to develop positive sentiments towards the brands. However, there are others who find this “sneaky technique” employed by marketers to bypass “ad blindness” or the tendency to ignore advertisements and billboards.
Sharing an interesting perspective, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, explains: “Most people tend to tune out advertising when they know beforehand that it’s advertising unless, of course, it’s of specific relevance to them. This is why when the brand comes integrated into the content, it gets noticed and remembered because it bypasses the screen that viewers reflexively erect in their minds to block out clutter.”
“Brands understand that they get natural recall versus spending a huge sum to hire top endorsers and then even more money to air the ad breaks,” adds Sampath. In the age of social media and influencer marketing, we are also naturally primed to notice all forms of endorsement, she noted.
During the promotions of the series, Made In Heaven also went straight to the roads of Mumbai to make people feel the vibe. Here’s a glimpse of the same:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Discussing transformation & future readiness at BW Festival of Marketing
Over 100 senior marketers are coming together at the BW Festival of Marketing which kicks off on August 18 in New Delhi to discuss how marketing moves businesses in challenging times
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 8:59 AM | 3 min read
The countdown for the highly anticipated BW Festival of Marketing gears up for its Day 1, promising a dynamic and insightful start to this premier annual event. With a lineup of distinguished speakers, engaging sessions, and interactive experiences, Day 1 of the Festival is set to ignite discussions, inspire innovation, and provide attendees with a deep dive into the ever-evolving world of marketing.
Scheduled to take place at The Imperial, New Delhi, the Festival of Marketing is a gathering of industry leaders, marketing professionals, and creative thinkers who are shaping the future of the marketing landscape. Day 1 promises to be a platform for sharing cutting-edge insights, exploring emerging trends, and connecting with like-minded professionals.
Keynote and Headline Speakers
Experts and thought leaders will take the stage to deliver thought-provoking keynote addresses that delve into the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the world of marketing. The list of keynote and headline speakers include Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); Pradeep Kumar aka Prady, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India; Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International; Dr. Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld, and Founder, Exchange4media.
Cutting-Edge Panel Discussions
Moreover, engaging panel discussions will bring together a diverse array of perspectives and expertise, providing attendees with a well-rounded view of the current marketing landscape. These discussions will cover a range of topics such as ‘The CMO Sentiment Index in India: Marketing Spends Outlook in 2023-2024’ with industry luminaries from Nestle India, TATA AIA Life Insurance, Perfetti Van Melle India, HCL Software, ITC, Hyundai India and Intel Solutions & Services India; ‘Growing Scope of Digital & It’s ‘Jugal Bandi’ with TV & Print’, with visionary leaders from JK Tyres, Hershey Company, JioBP, Adani Digital Labs, MiQ and Panasonic Life Solutions; ‘Creating Immersive Experiences for Deeper Consumer Engagement’, with industry experts from Philips Domestic Appliances India, Mastercard, Max Life Insurance and Hero Cycles; ‘Man, Machine and Marketing Meet Up’, with industry stalwarts from Home Credit India, Bridgestone, Lenskart and HCL Software; ‘Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation’, with pioneers from DBS Bank, KFC India, Byjus, Colgate Palmolive India, Art Fertility Clinics and Adani Wilmar; ‘Decoding The 2025 Consumer’, with industry leaders from Ferrero India, CarDekho Group, Oppo India, Jeevansathi, BharatPe, Bisleri and P&G Health and ‘World Cup on TV’, with industry leaders from MakeMyTrip, Hansa Research, PolicyBazaar and Wavemaker.
Celebrating Top 100 Marketers
Day 1 of the festival will conclude with the celebration of the Top 100 Marketers ceremony which is a tribute to the outstanding achievements of marketers who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, creativity, and innovation in their respective fields, highlighting the most influential and forward-thinking marketers.
In addition to the exciting lineup of sessions, the Festival of Marketing Day is proudly supported by an esteemed group of sponsors who are at the forefront of driving marketing innovation. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Digital Transformation Partner - HCL Software; Education Partner - Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad and AACSB; Associate Partners – Star Sports and Neil Patel Digital India; Agency Partner – Havas; Strategic Partner – MiQ; Exhibiting Partner – PowerAdSpy; Growth Partner – Two99 and Media Barter Partner – Oneuptrade.
Stay tuned for an enriching and inspiring Day 1, as the Festival of Marketing celebrates the remarkable achievements of the Top 100 Marketers who continue to shape the future of marketing.
Register and join us at the immersive celebration of marketers at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/festival-of-marketing-2023/#Register
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We should promote magnificence of Indian jewellery globally: MP Ahammed, Malabar Group
Marketing and ad space have become dynamic with growing experimentations in digital and social media advertising, according to the Group Chairman of the jewellery brand
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 17, 2023 8:55 AM | 7 min read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a three-decade-old brand is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $4.1 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally.
A big part of the group's success is its culture of putting customers first and that’s what sets it apart, said Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed. In a chat with exchange4media, Ahammed spoke about how Malabar as a significant player in the jewellery industry has evolved over the years. He also shed light on the company’s festive plans, the marketing mix the company uses to proliferate its marketing presence, financial avenues and how the jewellery industry paved its way amid government import restrictions on gold jewellery articles.
A glittering festive season
The Indian jewellery industry is on a very strong growth trajectory. Over the last couple of years, the value of gold and diamonds has appreciated by 25-30% which has led Indians to spend more on gold and diamond jewellery aided by the robust growth in the economy. The festive season is lined up and Jewellery brands are all set to invest their marketing budgets heavily across different media platforms.
Sharing Malabar plans for the festive season, Ahammed says, “Festive and wedding seasons are the crucial seasons for the jewellery retail industry to drive sales. Jewellers usually go all out to attract maximum eyeballs. We always maintain a balanced approach while finalising our advertising plans for the festive seasons. We always ensure our presence across all advertising platforms such as print, TV, digital, and social media. We’ll follow that approach in the upcoming festive season.”
A strong network
Malabar has a strong retail network of 324 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, Far East & USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 17,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.
“The humble beginning from a tiny 400 sq. ft. shop in Kozhikode, Kerala to a growing retail presence across 11 countries with over 324 showrooms speaks volumes. We always put customers first and that’s what sets us apart,” Ahammed shared.
“Schemes like the ‘One India One Gold Rate’ scheme which offers gold jewellery at a uniform price across all our showrooms in the country, lifetime maintenance for jewellery, 100% HUID Verified BIS hallmarked gold, a 28-point quality check of global standards, have helped us build stronger trust with our customers. Customers have been the biggest growth capital for us. We always go the extra mile to make our customers happy and offer them a world-class buying experience and that has made all the difference for us,” Ahammed added.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is present across 11 countries and has around 324 showrooms and 14 manufacturing units in five nations.
Sharing more insiders, Ahammed said, “We currently have over 324 showrooms. Our goal is to emerge as the number-one jewellery brand by 2030. To achieve that target, we are expanding our presence globally. We are planning to expand our footprints in Australia, Canada, the UK, Turkey, and Bangladesh.”
A glittering marketing plan
Malabar Gold has fabricated interesting marketing campaigns in the past featuring several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many South Indian stars.
Speaking about featuring South Indian and other celebrities in marketing campaigns, Ahammed said, “Well, our association with celebrities is primarily based on the values we strongly believe in and the values that celebrities stand for. Names like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, or even NTR Junior have established themselves as icons thanks to their acting prowess. Similarly, in our three-decade-old journey, we have emerged as the leading jewellery retail chain in the country based on our unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, quality and purity standardisation, and customer service.
When it comes to planning the marketing budget, it’s a strategic decision for us. It varies from campaign to campaign and is based on a few key parameters such as media mix, media consumption habits of the target consumer segments.”
“As I said, we will continue to adopt a strategic approach while further building our visibility and strengthening our brand proposition through marketing efforts. The marketing and advertising space has become extremely dynamic with the growing experimentations in digital media and social media advertising. We carefully evaluate all the developments to decide the budget. Be it our Brides of India Campaign for promoting bridal jewellery or the Ever After campaign exclusively on social media for promoting wedding bands - freshness and uniqueness of ideas matter the most to us when it comes to garnering a larger customer attention span. I think ideas and the process of execution decide the budget and not vice versa,” shared Ahammed.
A gleaming 2024
Mentioning how Malabar has paved its way towards a bright future in terms of revenue growth, Ahammed said, “Jewellery retail business is always guided by consumer sentiment, prevailing market scenarios, and demand. As jewellery as a category competes with other lifestyle and new product categories such as apparel fashion brands, smartwatches, etc., the competition to gain a larger wallet share is increasingly becoming tougher. Having said that, positive consumer sentiment on the back of economic revival added momentum to festive and wedding season sales in 2023. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have maintained a healthy revenue graph in FY22-23.
For us, the key learning is that it’s about time we should promote the timeless magnificence of Indian jewellery craftsmanship at the global level. We launched 'Make in India, Market to the World' for that purpose i.e. to bring the focus onto the unparalleled Indian jewellery artistry. I think we, the jewellery retail industry as a whole, must come together to boost the design leadership of India across the world.
We expect a strong revival of consumer demand in the October-December 2023 quarter i.e. the festive and wedding season quarter.”
All that glitters is gold and diamond
The Global Gold & Diamond Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 97.87 billion by 2028 from USD 73.67 billion in 2021. The growth is being driven by an increase in demand for gold jewellery across all applications and regions, coupled with the rising luxury segment in emerging economies such as China and India where customers are willing to spend more on Luxuries like gold jewellery. Based on the industry analytics, we are expecting good growth in the upcoming years where the maximum growth is coming from developing economies.
“The demand in GCC countries, countries in the Far East, and the USA, where we have a presence, is healthy. Gold is an integral part of the country’s socio-cultural ethos. So, the demand for yellow metal across regions is eternal. Having said that, diamonds are for customers with evolved sensibilities. As jewellery has become an expression of individuality, we are witnessing healthy demand growth in the diamond jewellery category as well,” said Ahammed.
Import restrictions
In July 2023, the Government restricted imports of some gold jewellery and articles. However, import under a valid India-UAE CEPA TRQ is permitted freely without any import license.
Sharing insights on how government decisions will impact the Jewellery brands, Ahammed said, “Both decisions will benefit the jewellery industry in more ways than one. The import restriction aims to curb the uncontrolled flow of jewellery. On the other hand, gold import through India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is transparent. Malabar Gold and Diamonds became the first jewellery group in India to obtain a TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) license from the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) through which we can import gold through India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX).”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pitch CMO Summit-Bangalore: Arjun Ranga, Chandru Kalro, Shuvadip Banerjee to speak
To be held on August 18, 10 am onwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News, The Hindu Group and Teads. Our Associate Partner - Truecaller, and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
Taking the center stage for the Keynote Fireside Chat is Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi in conversation with Vaishali Verma, Chief Executive Officer - India, Initiative. Cycle Agarbatti as a brand is deeply intertwined with Indian cultural traditions and rituals and has harnessed this rich heritage to establish meaningful connections with today’s consumers and continues to do so. The brand has witnessed digital transformation and technological advancements in keeping with the changing landscape. Cycle Pure Agarbatti's involvement in sports sponsorship is noteworthy. Ranga shares his insights on this and more.
Another home grown multi billion dollar conglomerate at Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru edition is TTK Prestige. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige s played a key role in moving the company from a south based, south focused company in just pressure cookers to becoming India’s largest and most profitable kitchen appliance company. The journey of the company has been from a turnover of 113 crores in 2003 to 2100 crores today. Reminiscing about the journey in an omnichannel environment is Kalro in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group
‘What Is Omnichannel Experience And Why It Is Important For Brand Building’ is the topic that Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Limited will share his insights on at the Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru Edition. The pandemic focused FMCG companies to pivot from being primarily offline to having a sharper digital and omnichannel strategy. For example ITC revamped its e-stores for its employees to serve consumers and with consumer feedback the company is able to adapt to changing consumer requirements.
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why marketers need to mind their language
With digital revolution brining more of ‘Bharat’ online, advertisers need to increasingly be aware of and offer localization and cultural relevance in their communication, say experts
By Shantanu David | Aug 17, 2023 8:41 AM | 7 min read
While the debate over whether this is India’s 76th or 77th year as an independent nation will probably continue for a while yet, it is undeniable that the country has 22 official languages. And even while the lingua franca for much of the country is Hindi, with pidgin English to a lesser extent, efforts are being made to democratize access to goods and services by those limited to, or more comfortable in, their native tongues.
In a recent interview with exchange4media, Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India, highlighted this fairly herculean task, pointing to the Bhashini project, a national language translation mission undertaken by MeITy (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). “Given that a lot of technologies, like Alexa, don’t recognize Indian languages, this is a big project for the Indian government as they feel a lot of services can be delivered digitally if the various languages are recognized.”
It’s not for nothing that in India, where literacy levels still leave a lot to be desired, the voice searches on Google are twice the global average, as people, especially from rural areas, who have increasing access to the internet but not requisite literacy levels, take advantage of digital access.
And while access to the diverse speakers of languages is only increasing, brands and companies are making sure there’s plenty of relevant content for them to be able to engage with prospective purchasers. Consumer media is speaking to us, and more of us are tuning in every day.
Market Chatter
Noting that integrating the next half billion in the digital ecosystem has been an ongoing conversation for some time now, Puneet Bajaj, VP, Strategy, FCB Kinnect, says, “I see it as a phase-wise shift, which first requires infrastructure, then products, followed by affordability, and then usage drivers.”
He adds, “Infrastructure (internet penetration), products (Jio, e-commerce and resellers, SFV, OTTs), affordability (free/low pricing) have been implemented quite well and will continue to evolve, now the focus is on the last leg, and rightly so. And for this, we don't necessarily need new solutions and innovations all the time, rather figure out how the barriers can be overcome through the existing ecosystem of products.”
Bajaj says this is best exemplified by Senegal, where the government and other public institutions use WhatsApp voice notes as a way of educating the farmer community, who speak in their own dialects, none of which are integrated in the keyboard system of the country is a very good case in point.
“Audio is easiest to understand and adopt and we are seeing something similar being worked on by the Bhashini initiative. Brands that are seeking to engage with the hitherto untapped/unaddressed markets will have to take the charge in driving this change,” he adds.
Apart from the public sector, the process of digitizing various Indian dialects is also being undertaken by private corporations, especially Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon. Most recently, Adobe announced the global expansion of Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to support text prompts in over 100 languages, including eight Indian regional languages enabling users to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service.
Pointing to the fact that India has over 750 million active internet users in 2023, Debarshi Chakravorti, VP - Business and Communications Planning, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), notes, “Nielsen's data indicates that 56% of this active user base comes from rural India, accounting for approximately 425 million users. This statistic underscores the significant presence of non-English speaking regions in the digital landscape.”
The Story in Numbers
The report by Nielsen further highlights the remarkable growth of rural areas, which outpaced urban areas. While urban regions experienced a 10% growth in the number of active internet users, rural areas exhibited an impressive 30% increase. Notably, the highest growth was observed in areas with populations below 100,000, including small towns and rural areas.
“The swift expansion of digital access has led to tangible effects on online activities, including a notable 43% year-on-year growth in digital payments transactions. In addition, video watching and video calling rank as the top two online activities among individuals aged 12 and older,” says Chakravorti.
Another standout trend is the surging popularity of digital regional news, which has seen a remarkable 20% increase in consumption compared to the previous year. Chakravorti says that as Indian languages become more broadly accessible, advertisers need to increasingly be aware of and offer localization and cultural relevance; multilingual content creation; and regional influencer marketing.
A notable example of a recent campaign that embraced India's rich cultural and linguistic diversity is Tata Tea Premium's #DeshKaKulhad campaign in August 2021. This campaign, showcased primarily on YouTube, celebrated artisans that craft the country's diverse art forms. The campaign not only portrayed the creation of the iconic kulhad but also highlighted region-specific art on each piece. As an extension of the campaign, it featured kulhads created by local artisans from different regions, enlisted local influencers to endorse these unique creations, and even made them available for purchase on ecommerce platforms as collectibles.
Unlike say 10 years ago, where barriers to build something were quite high, today's it's relatively easier with the technological suite of solutions. Bajaj observes, “The advent of AI as we see today couldn't have come at a better time, opening numerous opportunities to remove various barriers for the next 500 million users. If we can do an AI-powered hyperlocal, personalized campaign, there's no reason why we can't solve for this audience that has certain adoption barriers, primarily language.”
Take Away
The evolving digital landscape in India necessitates a shift in advertising and creative strategies to match the widespread digital access across languages.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says we have been witnessing vernacular video adverts gaining prominence through short-forms and social apps, enabling brands to connect swiftly with their target audiences and leave a lasting impact.
“Personalization has become integral as customers seek relatability, values, and language alignment. It is a pressing need in the current times to adapt to various languages and cultural nuances, tailoring messages for targeted emotional resonance. With a nation constituting multiple languages and dialects, successful digital evolution hinges on customization and personalization,” he says.
This means that platforms catering to local experiences and languages will play a vital role in empowering and including a larger demographic, even as leveraging accurate engines and AI is essential for realizing the true potential of digital media in reaching a diverse population.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube