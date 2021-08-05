Asianet brings in an Onam programming feast for viewers

The special lineup will also include culinary and game shows besides Asianet’s popular fiction shows and top films

For over 27 years, Asianet has been at the forefront of celebrating Onam with several generations of Malayalees. The legacy the channel enjoys in Kerala which has strengthened even further over the years is true to its tagline “Anudinam Vallarunna Atmabandham” which translates to “the bond that keeps growing every day”.

The channel has forged bonds with viewers and advertisers alike and continues to resonate with the evolving aspirations of Malayalees. Each year, the Onam programming line-up is eagerly awaited by the Asianet viewers, for whom it’s a family tradition to watch the channel after having a hearty Sadhya meal!

This Onam, with a new campaign FULL ONAM, Asianet promises to present unlimited entertainment to keep the celebrations FULL ON, just the way Malayalees like it.

The Onam programming kickstarted with Bigg Boss Season 3 finale hosted by Mohanlal on 1st August, which gave a fitting closure to the hugely popular reality show that was paused due to the pandemic. With a cumulative reach of 23Mn on TV (Source: BARC, Wk 7 – Wk20,15+, Ker U+R), Season 3 created a buzz on social media too. This is a testament to the growing popularity of the show among the Malayalee audiences. Kerala voted and crowned their favourite contestant Manikkuttan as the winner in a grand finale event that reunited the contestants and host.

Malayalam movies have captured the attention of movie lovers in the recent past and have carved out a niche for themselves. Mollywood today has a pan India following which is growing by the day. Asianet will premiere movies this festive season including Joji, starring the new blue-eyed boy of Indian cinema, Fahadh Faasil, political drama, One with legendary Mammooty, the most acclaimed Nayattu, Nizhal, Drishyam 2, The Priest and Teddy.

A special event is also being organised with the Mimicry Artists Association to bring in the much-needed laughs in these trying times. Leading actors from the industry such as Suresh Gopi, Jayasurya and Dileep will be participating in this event along with a host of comedians.

Onavillu Bigg Boss Mamangam, another special show will have the presence of eminent celebrities, Bigg Boss Contestants and performances from the legendary singers, K.S Chitra&Unni Menon.

The Onam lineup will also include culinary and game shows besides Asianet’s popular fiction shows featuring the most loved characters of Kerala.

Indeed, a High-on-Entertainment Onam for viewers of Asianet!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)