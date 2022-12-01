Amul COO tracks the journey to becoming the ‘Taste of India’

Jayen Mehta, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) COO, has said that the consumer goods company has launched 250 products in the last five years to cater to the changing taste preferences of consumers.



In his special address at the Pitch BrandTalk conference, Mehta outlined Amul's journey from being a milk cooperative society to becoming one of the largest FMCG companies in the country. The GCMMF's turnover stood at $7.1 billion in FY22.



"We have launched 250 new products in the last five years and 2 products every month," he said adding that a brand has to evolve over a period of time. He also said Amul's pace of new product development has been quite frantic.



"Trying to meet the changing requirements of the customers, you also have to develop products. We have created a portfolio of products over a period of time under the Amul brand and this resulted in Amul becoming a Taste of India," he added.



He said innovation is very important because the tastes and preferences of consumers are changing. "To keep pace with the changing times, we do a lot of research, talk to the customers, listen to the conversations, and based on that we have been able to create a wide portfolio of products."

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)