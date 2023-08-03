BW Festival of Marketing: Amul's Jayen Mehta, Daikin’s KJ Jawa among keynote speakers

Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and more

With a powerful line of keynote and headline speakers, we present to you Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan and Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International at BW Festival of Marketing. The event is set to take place on the 18th and 19th of August 2023 at The Imperial, New Delhi.

The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. Various panel discussions and keynote speeches will revolve around the theme with topics such as Marketer’s Guide to Beating Global Recession, Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation, Understanding the Complexities of Localisation and Globalisation in Marketing, and many more.

The Festivals of Marketing brings industry experts with their best foot forward. Three tracks will be primarily focussed on day one namely the marketing outlook track, the tech track, and the innovation track.

In the marketing track, experts from the industry will share insights from various industries. The companies from the marketing experts include TATA AIA Life Insurance, Perfetti Van Melle India, Hyundai India, PolicyBazaar, JK Tyres, Hershey Company, Oppo India, JIOBP, Adani Digital Labs, Panasonic Life Solutions India, and many more.

The tech track will feature marketing experts from Hero Cycles, Max Life Insurance, Bisleri International, Philips Domestic Appliances India, Mastercard, Art Fertility Clinics, and more.

The innovation track will consist of industry experts from DBS Bank, KFC India, Byjus, Nippon Paint India, ACC & Ambuja, Ferrero India, CarDekho Group, Nestle Professional Beverages, and many more.

The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.

