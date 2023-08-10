Amul to launch its D2C platform soon: Jayen Mehta
At the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023, Mehta shared some great insights and talked about innovative products in pipeline and his ambitious plans to take the brand ahead
India’s largest dairy cooperative Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, better known as Amul, is planning to launch its full-fledged D2C (Direct to Consumer) platform soon to boost its sales, Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul, said on Wednesday at the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023 in Mumbai.
In a fireside chat with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the BW Businessworld Group and the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of the exchange4media Group, Mehta said Amul has been offering e-commerce services since 1998.
“That e-comm channel was very interesting. Amul was perhaps the first one in India to set up a ‘direct to consumer cyber store’ as we used to call it. Way back in 1998-99, we were in hundred cities of India delivering ice creams to your doorstep along with the butter and cheese. And this was before e-commerce came into the country. For payments, credit cards were accepted on the net and so on and so forth. We did this for 10-12 years.”
“Then, the formal e-commerce came in, and we started selling through those channels, and now we are coming back with our own e-shop or e-commerce channel in which we will be able to directly supply our products through our dedicated outlets and processing plants,” stated Mehta, whose cooperative reported a turnover of Rs 72,000 Cr in 2022-23.
According to him, Amul already has 83 branch offices, hundreds of frozen warehouses, 98 dairy plants, apart from the million retail outlets and 15,000 distributors across India. So, we are already within a radius of 200 kms of every single city in India. Now all this is being made e-commerce compliant.”
“If you order something in the morning, you will get it by evening. The entire range of products would be easily available through this format. We are building our operations across the country, which makes us a very large e-commerce player also,” Mehta further said.
Mehta said that Amul already has a software that connects it with 3.6 million farmers associated with the cooperative. The moment a farmer delivers the milk, software assesses the fat percentage in the milk and the price is credited to his/her bank account. Our one million outlets use the same software. So, we are a highly integrated “cow-to-consumer” company on a technology platform and this will now be consumer-enabled to make it fully available to everyone across the country.
Mehta said, “In every single household in India, the single largest component of food you spend on in your budget in a month is dairy products. So, this particular product needs to deliver all the four or five aspects-health, wellness, nutrition, energy and development. This is what the job is assigned to milk as a category. So, we are very conscious about it; the kind of products that we make, the kind of attempt that we make to highlight the goodness of milk as a superfood, as a very composite product, and then also talk about these parts.”
If somebody is interested in the energy part of it, then we have milk with different fat content. For lactose intolerants, we have a suitable product. Somebody is looking at products without sugar, we have that too.
“We are very, very closely focusing on the evolving customer categories across different socioeconomic status, different life cycle, lifestyle, age, and try to create a portfolio around that which is very, very comprehensive, very composite. And more importantly, we have a mandate also to make the products available and affordable to all the Indians. So, this is an interesting challenge,” he noted.
“Our currency is trust. And this is a trust on which the Amul plant is standing, trust of millions of our farmers who are owners. The 3.6 million farmers and a billion customers who are there. We strengthen this trust so that whatever we do is seen from the perspective of not a product but a support offering of an organization which is trying to cater to both the segments, the producer, as well as the consumer,” Mehta pointed out.
Not almond milk, its beverage
A section of nutritionists has been raising concerns that milk today is unhealthy as it contains carcinogenic substances and fat which helps in weight gain. Dr Batra asked Mehta, adding that such misconceptions have boosted the popularity of almond milk, soy milk, millet milk etc.
Mehta responds, “There are a lot of people who want to attack milk and try to take away the share of the customers by perhaps misleading them. Technically, when the product is not of bovine origin, you can't call it milk. So, it's not almond milk, it can be called almond beverage. Milk is not just a source of nutrition for millions of consumers, but a source of livelihood for millions of producers as well.”
So, we have to provide the right information to the customer. Talk about the goodness of milk. Let the people who want to sell the alternatives do that because it's an open market. But you should not call it milk after all, as it is denigrating milk as a category. So, on their own, if the soya beverages can prove that they are good for the health of the customers or the well-being of those who want to consume, it's fine.
But we are very clear that as per the food safety laws of the country, you can't call any product which is not bovine origin as milk. You call it almond and soy beverages and then allow the customer to make a very conscious decision of buying any product.
High fat milk is largest selling one
Mehta surprised the audience by saying that Amul’s largest selling milk product is with very high fat. “Customers know the goodness of milk as a source of nutrition, as a source of energy, and as a source of making ghee. And that's what makes the product cutting across income groups and across market segments. And again, we did some surveys and found that people in the lower income segment consume the milk, which is the highest fat. And some people who are very conscious of calories would buy low fat milk. So, this is the paradox that we're looking at.”
Innovative products
Amul is currently focussing on probiotics, protein, and organics, Mehta stated.
“Post-Covid, everybody realized the importance of immunity and probiotics that offer good immunity. Probiotics is a category which is supposed to be a very elite category, very expensive. Buttermilk has the best probiotics and we sell close to 3 million liters of buttermilk in simple pouches every day across the country.”
“We did a very, very dramatic thing overnight that bacteria in that buttermilk’s regular pouch is converted into probiotic. So, all the goodness of probiotic bacteria is available at a price point of just ₹30 a litre. No change in the price. More than 2 crore consumers are getting the benefit of probiotics without being anything extra. This is the innovation which the country requires to make India a stronger nation.”
High protein products
The country is looking for protein sources. Amul is the largest player of milk in the country and milk has 3% protein. So, we have the largest protein player by default. We require one gram of protein per kg of our body weight every day but most of us are heavily deficient in protein.
You can't substitute the requirement of the country by importing the black protein and selling protein powder, which is at times dubious quality. We have started isolating the best quality protein with the highest BCAAS ratio, and that started the sale of high protein buttermilk.
We are coming out with a range of high protein yogurt, high protein cookies, high protein ice cream, high protein milkshakes, high protein milk and so on which will make a big difference in the availability of good quality protein at an affordable price in a tasty form across the country around the year, Mehta disclosed.
Organics
And the third is the moment on organics. We all want to eat food without any chemicals, without any pesticides, without any fertilizers and so on. That, unfortunately, is not there. If organics are available, they are very, very expensive. So, we have gotten to this space now. We are launching a range of 8-10 products in organics, which is organic wheat flour, rice, daal, besan, sugar, jaggery, masalas and so on.
Amul Organic will be affordable and adhering to highest standards of quality and lab tested right from sourcing to the finished products.
Snacks and wafers
We are trying many other things which are not directly related to our business, but exist in the space of agricultural products, such as potato snacks, honey. All these things we are trying to bring in the goodness of what the farmer has to offer and the consumer is willing to try.
Dark chocolate, zero ad budget
We were very bad in the chocolate category 10 years back. So we realize that these are some of the categories where you cannot advertise on our billboards, in print and TV like we do for every product this year. Dark chocolate was launched and then it got popular by word of mouth. Young consumers started inquiring about it at retail shops forcing the retailers to keep the stock.
“The customer has to be your evangelist. He or she will recommend it to his friends if he/she really likes the product,” he remarked, sharing Amul’s zero-budget marketing success.
Anil Kapoor partners with Dosti Realty as brand ambassador for Dosti Greater Thane
Kapoor's unassailable stature that can connect across audience age groups in the entertainment realm is the idea behind the collaboration, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
In a strategic brand announcement, Dosti Realty has unveiled popular actor Anil Kapoor as the official Brand Ambassador for their project Dosti Greater Thane.
Much like Kapoor's unassailable stature that can connect across audience age groups in the entertainment realm, Dosti Realty caters to various segments in the world of real estate. This collaboration forms a harmonious convergence, where Kapoor's distinction combines perfectly with Dosti Realty's unparalleled standing, creating an immaculate year-long partnership, read a press release.
Commenting on Dosti Greater Thane and Mr Anil Kapoor’s association, Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director, of Dosti Realty, says, “In Dosti's remarkable journey, our legacy stands tall as a testament to creating projects through unwavering commitment and innovation. From the iconic Dosti Acres in Wadala to the upcoming grandeur of Dosti Greater Thane, our focus is to create large townships that redefine urban living. Dosti's legacy is not just about building structures, but about the communities and dreams we build within them. The partnership with Mr. Anil Kapoor, one of the finest in the business, reflects the excellence and reputation that Dosti Realty has developed over the years.”
Reflecting on this association, Bollywood luminary Anil Kapoor shares, “As an artist, I've always believed in embracing roles that connect with people on a profound level. Becoming the Brand Ambassador for Dosti Greater Thane is a natural extension of this ethos. Dosti Realty's commitment to crafting homes that elevate lifestyles resonates deeply with me. Just as I strive to deliver memorable performances, Dosti Realty strives to create living spaces that leave an indelible mark on residents' lives. This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a shared emotion to see an urban living being redefined to inspire a new standard of excellence creating a 1 Mumbai feel”
Sharing his views, Anuj Goradia – Director, of Dosti Realty says adds, "The project location offers unbeatable connectivity as it is less than 10 mins from Thane. Our partnership with Mr. Anil Kapoor is driven by a mutual commitment to deliver unparalleled value to our patrons and enrich their experiences. We deeply admire Mr. Kapoor's remarkable talents and significant contributions. His esteemed reputation aligns seamlessly with the long illustrious history of Dosti Realty. As a company, we continuously seek opportunities to collaborate with people who share our brand's values and exemplify our vision for excellence. Mr. Anil Kapoor's beloved appeal transcends generational boundaries across all age groups. His dedication to fitness has particularly resonated with millennials and a diverse audience, aligning perfectly with the state-of-the-art amenities that Dosti Greater Thane offers. This resonance between his persona and our offerings serves as a central pillar of our new campaign – Dosti 1 Mumbai"
Shraddha Goradia, Director – Dosti Realty says, “Our campaign featuring Mr Anil Kapoor is a harmonious blend of shared values, legacies, and aspirations. It symbolises our commitment to offering not just homes, but a lifestyle that fulfils the desires and aspirations of our esteemed customers. Dosti Greater Thane takes centre stage with attractive 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes at an unbelievable price. There is an approx. 1 Lakh sq. ft clubhouse where we have done tie-ups with renowned brands to give residents that superlative living experience of a premium offering. In selecting Mr. Kapoor as the face of Dosti Greater Thane, we've embarked on a journey that transcends mere endorsements. Together, we're not just building properties; we're building dreams, aspirations, and a shared future where every Mumbaikar and Thanekar can proudly say, “My home, my style, my Dosti.”
Nitin Nagpal, Director – Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty sharing his insights on the choice of Mr Anil Kapoor and his resonance says, “Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate our brand's visibility and impact, bringing greater innovation, creativity, and customer-centricity to the forefront of our endeavours. Mr. Anil Kapoor's recent success in connecting with millennials and the working demographic through OTT platforms further solidifies his relevance and influence. This aligns seamlessly with Dosti Realty’s aspiration to connect deeply with these segments and enhance their lifestyles through our premium residential offerings. Phase 1 of the project was launched in 2020 where we sold over 1700 homes in just 11 days. As we launch this new Phase, we hope to beat that benchmark”
e4m TechManch 2023: Media.Monks’ Catherine D Henry says The Great Convergence is coming
The SVP of Web3 & Metaverse strategy at Media.Monks delivered a keynote address on the new ways to engage with audience and provide more personalized experiences
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:06 PM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, currently being held in Mumbai, Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, delivered the keynote address - Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges.
She broke down how Web3 technology offers marketers new ways to engage with their audience and provide more personalized experiences.
The session further delved into how by leveraging decentralized identity management, smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized marketplaces, marketers can create new opportunities for growth and innovation.
Beginning her address by noting that while her specialism is in new technology, and specifically, web three and Metaverse, Henry said that increasingly everybody wants to hear about AI. “It's funny because year after year, it feels like we have so much pressure to respond to market demand because of technology. Technology is driving what we're doing very quickly, every day. It feels like every year, there's something new.”
In 2019 it was the crypto craze and the prices of Bitcoin shot up. In 2020 everyone was online playing games like Animal Crossing, Roblox, Fortnite. “In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that he was making Meta a Metaverse company and nobody even understood what that meant. And then of course, 2022 had NFTs Web3 and now AI. It's a lot and I am an emerging tech specialist. I've been doing this for 20 years, and I've never ever seen the markets move as quickly as they are today,” she went on.
Henry then drew up a big picture of what's happening in the tech space, saying that it's not about one particular stream or the other, as it's not metaverse versus Web3 versus AI. “I wanted to really give some perspective to what we're doing as marketers, to cut through the jargon and the hype and really focus on what's important with respect to how we can be successful in this new media landscape.”
Using the classical century-old story of ‘Erewhon’ by author Samuel Butler, Henry went on to describe the Great Convergence and “how all of these new technologies are coming together, the value of culture, and, specifically, how we as marketers can take advantage of this historic moment and drive the change, as opposed to letting technology and its demands and the demand of the popular imagination, drive what we're doing”.
“Technology is powerful. It's changing how we work, how we relate with customers, and importantly how we relate to one another with important consequences for everyone in this room. You may have noticed that Erewhon is an anagram for nowhere but today I really want to focus on where we are today,” she said.
Henry went on to take the audience on a deep dive into these emerging technologies, and when and where Web3, the Metaverse, NFTs and even AI meet, interact, and synergize, leading to the kaleidoscopic digital media landscape that we find ourselves in today.
She pointed out how NFTs are no longer a dirty word or joke as people had come to recognize them for what they were, digital assets, which had value, and was no longer hyper-inflated into yet another faddish internet bubble.
She further illustrated that as technology becomes more immersive and all-encompassing, all of these tools will not only be integral to daily lives but help transform them in unprecedented ways as we move to an even more digital mode of life, something Henty has written about in her upcoming book, Virtual Natives.
“Digital Natives" is a term that was first initiated in 1998. Mark Zuckerberg was probably a freshman in college before social media as we know it was even born. And since then, a lot has changed. We no longer surf in cyberspace, on the information highway. So why are we still using the term digital natives?” mused Henry.
She continued, “Today, we've got virtual natives: kids who've learned to type before they go to school. Why? Because their parents probably met on a dating app. They were given phones instead of keys or a rattle to play with. And so, when they first arrive at school, they already know the type before they can, right. These kids are virtual natives and they learn to swipe before they could even speak. So for them, their reality online is as real as their reality offline.”
“So the great convergence is really about how technology is convergent after all, it's really about how technology is being adopted and transformed by culture and driven by this new cohort of virtual natives,” she concluded.
Bayer Consumer Health Division takes home ‘Brand of the Year’ award
At e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards, BrandCare Health adjudged ‘Agency of the Year’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:37 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the 4th edition of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 on Wednesday (Aug 9) at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The prestigious awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life.
The big award of the night ‘Brand of the Year’ was bestowed upon Bayer Consumer Health Division, while BrandCare Health was awarded the ‘Agency of the Year’ title.
Bayer Consumer Health Division won 15 metals, including 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze. Meanwhile, BrandCare Health took home 6 metals comprising 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. Among other key winners were Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle and Policybazaar.
The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the health and wellness ecosystem, advertising and marketing sectors. Brands were honoured for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for catering to the rapidly changing consumer demands.
e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards is not just restricted to the health and pharma sector but covers a wide range of categories. The award winners are selected from the best works submitted from across India by a robust jury comprising senior marketing, media and advertising professionals through an extensive selection process.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
BrandCare Health named ‘Agency of the Year’ at e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023
The agency won 2 gold metals, 1 silver and 3 bronze for its impressive and outstanding works
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:45 PM | 1 min read
Healthcare branding & communication agency BrandCare Health has won the ‘Agency of the Year’ title at the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 on August 9 in Mumbai. The awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life.
BrandCare Health won 6 metals in total - 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.
Among the other key winners were include Bayer, Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle, Policybazaar among others.
Amul shines with 11 metals at e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023
The dairy co-op bagged 6 gold and 5 silver metals
The e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on August 9 celebrated and honoured brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Among the brands that took home gold metals was Amul, India's largest dairy brand. Amul won a total of 11 medals, of which 6 were gold and 5 were silver metals.
Amul spurred India's White Revolution, which led the country into becoming the world's largest producer of milk and milk products. It is now controlled by 3.6 million milk producers. The brand’s dedication and perseverance have set it apart, making it a shining example in a highly competitive dairy segment.
The other key winners of the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 are - Bayer, BrandCare Health, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle and Policybazaar among others. The Jury of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 was headed by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director - Amul India.
Bayer Consumer Health Division bags ‘Brand of the Year’ title
At the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023, the company won 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze metals across categories
Bayer Consumer Health Division, one of India’s biggest healthcare brands, bagged the ‘Brand of the Year’ title at the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 held on August 9 in Mumbai.
The company took home a total of 15 metals - 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.
Among the other key winners included BrandCare Health, Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle, Policybazaar among others.
The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders from the health and wellness ecosystem as well as the advertising and marketing sector. Brands were honoured for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for catering to the rapidly changing consumer demands.
The award winners were selected from the best entries from across India by a jury comprising senior marketing, media and advertising professionals. The jury was headed by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director - Amul India.
‘Digital public infra helps in adoption at the bottom of the pyramid’
At e4mTechmanch 2023, Dr Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, shed light on India’s consumer digital economy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:09 PM | 3 min read
Indians are going digital like never before, whether it’s the Jio effect or in general an economy waiting to happen, the growth and innovation is skyscraping. The country’s digital innovation has brought 1.3 billion Indians into the digital economy.
At e4mTechmanch 2023, Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, shed light on how the burgeoning digital economy is driving growth in the world of internet and eCommerce. “We were 155th on data consumption and cost once, and today we have the lowest cost of data in the world and the highest data consumption per capita. When our government took over in 2014, we were close to 15 crore internet connections, today we are close to 90 crores,” he said.
When Digital India Foundation started building the digital architecture, they focussed on the core of India’s income pyramid, the deprived because these were the people who occupied the maximum area on the bottom of the pyramid of India’s class divide.
Further, India is making digital infrastructure as public goods, like ONDC is not free but it is non-rent seeking, where it is sustainable and has equitability in building the platform. It is in a way equally available to startups, to corporates, to businesses to fintechs, to banks and to the government, he said.
India is also now a mobile-first economy that has experienced an addition of 200 mobiles per year. From two mobile assembling and manufacturing plants in India to 272 in 2022, the digital landscape in India has expanded in length and in breadth.
The DIF executive shared how today even tier two and three city entrepreneurs are more comfortable with UPI. The main reason behind this shift from cash to UPI is that they can price their product to even Rs 12.5. Whereas earlier, they were stuck between pricing their product to either Rs 15 or Rs 20.
“The digital public infrastructure makes technology simpler for the consumer and that is the game changer that we have made. That is how you get adoption at the bottom of the pyramid,” Gupta said.
ONDC, as a vision, is exactly modelled on a population-scale intervention like the UPI to democratise digital commerce in India. When small business owners face stiff competition from e-commerce giants, ONDC will provide a platform to such SMEs to scale their operations.
Another digital revolution was the FASTag for all tolls in India. Due to this collection the collection rose up by 46 percent to USD six billion in 2022, from 4.6 billion in 2021. Today 98 per cent of Indians use FASTag because it saves their time and cost, he added.
“Lessons learnt from India’s digital story is that all success is happening because of open innovation, speed, scale, agile policies and digital infrastructure being at par with physical and social infrastructure.”
Gupta concluded, “While the Silicon Valley companies innovate for the top billion, you, me and India as a whole will innovate for the next seven billion of the world.”
