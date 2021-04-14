'Always a part of our family', says Amul in tribute to Anil ‘Billy’ Kapoor

Kapoor was an integral part of many of Amul’s memorable campaigns and the launch of a number of its brands

Apr 14, 2021
Amul has released a poignant topical, paying tribute to the late Anil ‘Billy’ Kapoor, Chairman Emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka.

The creative features the Amul girl engaged in a discussion with Kapoor with the words ‘You will always be a part of our family’ in the background.

Kapoor was an integral part of many of Amul’s memorable campaigns and the launch of a number of its brands. Such a tribute, considering their long-standing association, is befitting.

Many industry leaders also came out and lauded Amul’s creative, with IPG Mediabrand’s Shashi Sinha calling Amul “an amazing client.” Ashish Bhasin, CEO, Asia Pacific and Chairman India, Dentsu also applauded the creative.

Anil Kapoor, Chairman Emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka, passed away on April 12 after a prolonged battle with cancer. One of the doyens of the Indian ad industry, Kapoor has been behind some of the most memorable ad campaigns the country has ever seen.

