Alia Bhatt becomes Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ brand ambassador
Signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand, the company said
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.
“After making her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under the belt. She has garnered praise for her versatility as an actress, her humble persona and stunning looks, representative of a new era of super talented actors hailing from India. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released soon,” the company shared.
The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began their operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in all states of India strengthen their presence in existing markets, they added.
“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lover’s world-over”, commented Alia Bhatt.
“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates with our brand's journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fame & Fortune: Celebrity investors become the new powerful marketing tool for startups
The partnership between brands and celebrities is a win-win for both, say experts, as the former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 18, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
Instant food brand Yu, which raised Series A funds last October, has recently bagged strategic investment from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya has also come on board as the brand ambassador for the start-up. Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu offers instant food and ready-to-eat product offerings. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have invested in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. Virat has also invested in One8 innerwear and a restaurant Nueva World. Actor Alia Bhatt has invested in Nykaa and StyleCracker. Her own company Ed-a-Mamma is already a Rs 150-crore kidswear brand. Actor Ranveer Singh has invested in SUGAR Cosmetics. Suniel Shetty invested in a fitness startup Aquatein.
India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem has not only attracted investments from Angels, VCs and corporate investors but also fascinated a breed of unconventional investors –cricketers and actors.
The new-age celebs don't want to be just brand ambassadors anymore. They seek their pie in the success of the company as stakeholders. As per a report on a business site, over 18 actors and 12 crickets invested in various startups in 2022 alone. Most of these celebs are on the top and still have plenty of careers ahead. None of them has disclosed the amount of investment though. While many of these startups are working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, the remaining belong to the edtech, fintech, and drone sectors. Incidentally, most of these investment deals were forged in 2022, when angel investors and venture capitalists across the world tightened their purse strings.
Some of these stars have even launched their own startups as well. Deepika Padukone for instance, has a self-care brand- 82°E. Tiger Shroff has set up own active lifestyle brand PROWL. Priyanka Chopra too has a hair care brand Anomaly.
Smart move
Actors and cricketers have been diversifying their businesses for years. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta invested in IPL franchises, Salman Khan has a clothing range, Being Human, and Hrithik Roshan owns the fitness brand HRX.
Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor and business strategist, explains the reason behind the trend. “Celebrity-driven entrepreneurship has been picking up significantly. For many celebrities, especially sportspersons, careers tend to be short (10-12 years) and entrepreneurship gives them longer play to monetize their popularity.”
“Actors and cricketers are well advised by a phalanx of wealth managers and financial advisors. So they are getting smarter with their investment options”, says Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion.
To the start-ups, it is both some cash saved, and bragging rights too. So a win-win for all. All these celebs know that they have a finite life cycle- so cash or kind both work, he quips.
Mitisha Mehta, Co-Founder, Aquatien, adds, “Suniel Shetty’s name, his work, his ethics and his perspective on health, fitness and nutrition are known to all. When a celebrity with such strong values and vision comes on board a brand where he sees a similar ethos, the synergy turns into a powerful combination that is capable of bringing about change and evolution.”
Being a startup, his presence and support will add credibility to a brand that is still in its growing stages and is determined to reach every corner of the country, she adds.
Brands and Investors
Barter deal?
Mathias and Goyal both point out that most celebrity investments in startups are in the form of a barter deal. The sportsperson or the actor commits time and resources against equity and some cash payout.
Equity in lieu of full fees is not a new practice. Bollywood top heroes have done it for decades by taking an ‘upside’ in their movies. With the current crop equity in start-ups is equivalent to ‘upside’, Goyal said.
Win-Win
Such partnerships help both the startups as well as the celebrities, experts say.
Samit Sinha, Founder and MD of Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The former get capital and the latter get an income earning opportunity that extends beyond their careers. The celebrity adds a bit of glamour to the brand and makes it more conspicuous. It can sometimes also help inspire both investor and consumer confidence in the brand.”
Stars bring much more to the table than just cash for many ambitious entrepreneurs, says Mathias. He noted, “For startups, a celebrity endorsement provides a huge benefit – starting with star power that gets their business & brand noticeability amongst consumers, employees, associates and investors.”
Brand expert Aviral Jain, explains, “If a startup is facing a challenge in raising funds through conventional channels, an investment from a celebrity can bring in more than just dry powder - it also comes with glam and shine.”
Overall, having a celebrity investor is a powerful marketing tool for a brand, which helps increase visibility, build credibility, and enhance the brand's reputation in a short period of time. The celebrity may also become the face of the investee company’s product, creating a unique strategic relationship contributing to accelerated commercialization, Jain added.
Despite the glam Q of celebs and investment, there is no guarantee that the venture would succeed. Several cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag launched their own restaurant chains, most of them shut down over the years.
Impact on Celebs’ brand value
Do such partnerships add to the brand values of celebrities? Experts have a mixed reaction.
According to Mathias, celebrities association with a business enhances their brand value as their association as an investor gets picked up by the business media besides the lifestyle media. Also, they feature in the brands’ communication and a big part of a celebrity's persona is the media exposure over and above their salience in their core field – be it acting or sports.
“Brand associations are also a form of cultural expression and a private-equity portfolio is a welcome addition to their overall financial assets. Investment associations also help them financially as a monetary hedge post their active careers. Yesteryear superstars like Kapil Dev, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit still have a clutch of brand endorsements monetizing their immense star status that keep their cash registers ticking,” Mathias says.
Samit Sinha feels it does not help celebrities increase their own brand value as that comes almost exclusively from their proficiency and fame in their respective domains, be it cricket or entertainment.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador
Launches music video - ‘Lilabali’ on traditional Bengali wedding to promote bridal jewellery
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 5:05 PM | 3 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has today announced the appointment of renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. The actress will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.
As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The music video showcases the beauty of the modern bride adorned in Senco Gold's new bridal jewellery collection during various wedding rituals and events, including haldi ceremony, mehendi rasam, the joyful sangeet, the wedding itself, and the grand reception. The video features an old traditional Bengali folk song with a refreshing modern twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the beautiful moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.
Actress Ishaa Saha, who gained prominence for her roles in the movies ‘Projapoti Biskut’ and ‘Sweater,’ has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various prominent actresses to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actress Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali acress Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a leading Bangladeshi actress, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actress Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand's men's jewellery collection called "AHAM," and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand's Everlite and Pride collections.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "We are delighted to have leading Bengali Actress, Ishaa Saha as our brand ambassador for our bridal jewellery . Her appearance beautifully portrays the elegance of Bengali brides. We are confident that our valued customers will love and connect with the new 'Lilabali' campaign video due to Ishaa's graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and memorable vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery, just as every Bengali wedding is a mix of both traditional and new-age elements.”
Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we are absolutely happy and excited to have renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country.”
Actress Ishaa Saha said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengali Wedding beautifully. ”
Regarding the campaign music video, Director and Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said, "The experience of exploring the beauty and richness of Bengali wedding traditions through music was truly fulfilling for us.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Moneyview onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador
Ranbir represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Of gods, demi-gods, celebs, and influencers
Guest Column: Rashi Goel, Founder at Performonks, writes about India's fixation with hero worship and its implication for brands
By Rashi Goel | Apr 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 9 min read
This article originally appeared on Performonks.
We are maniacal about our 330 million Gods and Goddesses. They keep an entire nation occupied with a busy calendar of rituals, fasts, and pujas - and have sprouted a $40Bn religion, and spirituality industry.
This has spawned four idolatry-based national pastimes - every Indian is obsessive-compulsive about raising heroes or heroines (parenting) or worshipping them (Bollywood, Cricket, and Politics).
It’s not a surprise that we have a thriving celebrity endorsement industry:-
50% of all endorsements in India feature celebrities, compared to 20% in the U.S. We are second only to Japan, where 90% of endorsements feature celebrities.
The value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 was $1.6 billion, +29.1% from 2021.
And as if SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhoni, and Virat were not enough, influencers like Avinash Mada, Harsha Sai, Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bham, and Kusha Kapila stream their content into our phones 24/7. The influencer industry was $110 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to $268 million in 2025.
Today, we cover:-
The complex idolatry landscape in India and the continuum from Gods to Influencers
The different roles our idols play in our lives and the psychological distance between them and us
Therefore, implications for brands
Idols are mimetic desire generators - we want to be better. Just like our idols
we can cluster our idols into four buckets. They fall along a continuum based on two factors - the role they play in our life and psychological distance
We all are slaves to mimetic desire - so we want what other people have.
Even more, we want to be like our idols. Therefore, all four of our hero types - God, Demi-God, Celebrity and Influencer - make us want to be better versions of ourselves. But in very different ways.
God: we want salvation from the cycle of life and death. We are told that the route to salvation is to incorporate God-like values into our life.
The irony is that it is incredibly difficult to live like God. That’s why God will always be out of reach. Because the second our Gods are within reach, they cease to be Gods.
Brand campaigns nowadays do not feature Gods and Goddesses, because doing so is guaranteed to invite criticism (or worse).
Although I did find that one of the earliest (1929) celebrity endorsements for Pears’ soap ‘borrowed’ Goddess Lakshmi’s virtues - purity, and youthfulness in this ad.
The imagery of Indian Gods and Goddesses carries a cultural short-hand of values and goodness.
Save our sisters: The NGO “Save Our Children” launched this campaign in 2013. It is based on the very painful but real insight that on the one hand we worship women as Goddesses, and on the other, we subject them to domestic abuse. The campaign depicts women dressed up as the three main Goddesses - Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga in the style of Raja Ravi Verma - but with visible injuries, and teary eyed.
Ironically, Goddess Durga is a warrior who destroys demons and drinks their blood
Swachch Bharat (Clean India) Campaign: This campaign teaches Indians to not litter by playing up the belief that Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) disappears from places that are littered and dirty.
Demi-God: There is a special place for people who possess the triad of super human talent, deliberate practice and luck. We worship them as if they were God. In my opinion, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and M.S.Dhoni are the only four Demi-Gods we have at present.
While we want to be them, we know we are not super human enough to get there. They make us feel awe and priviledged just to have witnessed their life. Demi-Gods influence nation-wide movements and stand for values, not just empty consumption. For instance, let’s look at Gandhi and Tagore.
Sulekha Ink: The Swadeshi Movement was at its peak between 1930-34. Mahatma Gandhi was asking Indians to boycott foreign goods. Mahatma realized that since there was no local inks industry, writing a manifesto banning foreign goods using foreign ink would be hilariously ironic. So he requested Satish Chandra Dasgupta to start manufacturing Indian Ink. Sulekha Ink was born. Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Morarji Desai, all endorsed and wrote with Sulekha Ink - the symbol of Make in India.
Even before Sulekha, India’s first ever ‘celebrity endorsement’ was Tagore’s ad for Godrej Soap. Until then, soap was made with animal lard and tallow - this hurt the sensibilities of vegetarian Hindus. So in 1919, as part of the Swadeshi movement, Ardeshir Godrej made the world’s first pure-vegetarian soap from vegetable oil extracts. Tagore agreed to model for it because it was more than a soap-it was a symbol of the Swadeshi movement.
Celebrities start on the big screen (Like Deepika Padukone in Movies), or have larger-than-life talent (Beauty like Aishwarya, Sports like Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra), or are great entertainers (Comedians like Kapil Sharma). Celebrities 1) entertain us or 2) inspire us to develop our skills or 3) look attractive.
Influencers are like celebrities, but smaller - smaller screen, smaller audience size, and relatively smaller perceived talent.
The psychological distance we feel differentiates celebrities from influencers.
We want to feel psychologically close to our idols
Because it takes time to be like our idols, we feel closer to them by consuming every piece of content about them. Or by keeping an eye on what they wear, eat, drink and drive.
Over time, we develop an emotional relationship with our idols. Sociologists call this a “parasocial relationship”. An example of such relationships is when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence!
What Is a Parasocial Relationship?
A parasocial relationship is a bit like when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence.
These relationships are one-sided and are not reciprocated, therefore, the distance between us and our idols grows as we move from Influencer to God along the continuum.
On the left-hand side of the continuum, psychological distance reduces. Sociologists call this Trans-Parasocial relationships. Influencers are more accessible because they are on social media. They respond to our comments, hold live chats with us, and even incorporate our suggestions into their work.
That’s why, the greater the psychological distance between us and our idol, the more we look up to them and the greater our appetite for large, belief-changing statements from them.
And this analysis leads us to some high-level implications for brands.
Implications for Brands
God: Best to avoid religion and Gods/Goddesses. If we must feature them, then design a campaign that’s rooted in the deep mythology surrounding our Gods and uses that to make large, cultural statements. Even so, it is safest if a non-commercial organization - like an NGO or the Government uses God endorsers.
Demi-God: A Demi-God + Brand partnership comes with an almost 100% guarantee that the Demi-God will improve memory, meaning, and sales for a brand. The Demi-God has earned deep cultural meanings through their talent - this meaning gets transferred to the brand through association. The only watch-out is that the Demi-God and brand should be a match when it comes to values and stature, else the Brand will get overlooked and the partnership will be reduced to “that ad with Rajnikanth in it….”.
One of the best examples of this continues to be Cadbury’s+ Amitabh Bachchan’s partnership to rebuild trust after the ‘worm controversy.
The brand and Demi-God need to hold themselves to the highest bar of quality. The brand should use the partnership to change its trajectory and make some bold cultural assertions. At the same time, the Demi-God needs to be precious about the causes and brands they lend their voice to.
For instance, I was happy to hear that Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand Pan Masala because it’s a surrogate advertisement for Tobacco.
Celebrity: This is the most active space in the market. As long as there is congruence between the celebrity and the product, the partnership can be attractiveness-based, expertise-based, or image-based. Some of my favorite campaigns in this space are:
Pepsi: “Change the Game”, was designed to be highly congruent with the Indian cricket team. Winning the Cricket World Cup is a do-or-die event. And brand Pepsi mirrors the spirit of youth. The distinctive creative captured this emotion and generated a net gain for Pepsi
Levis: Deepika Padukone’s glamor and fitness is congruent with brand positioning as a new-age fashion-conscious choice.
Make My Trip: cast Alia and Ranveer in a series of entertaining ads that showcase its features and benefits.
A mismatch between the brand story and the celebrity can cause more harm than good. For example, the Zomato campaign with Hrithik and Katrina faced criticism as they came across as patronizing. It was also not believable that they answer the door themselves or offer cake to a Zomato delivery person. Zomato had to issue an apology and withdrew the ad.
New business models: Celebrities are turning investors. They invest in startups, co-create products and star in their campaigns. Shilpa Shetty with Mama Earth or Deepika Padukone with Epigamia (Ghee based peanut butter) are good examples.
Influencers: influencers create within-reach desire. Influencer marketing grows consideration and trials for a new product at a lower budget vs a big celebrity endorsement. Becuse our psychological distance from the influencer is lesser, we find it easier to buy-into the everyday makeup, supplements, and recipes that influencers tell us about. The trick though is to have quantity - when many influencers repeat the same message, credibility increases. The Dalgona Coffee, and The Baked Feta Pasta are good examples of new behaviors that went global during covid lockdown.
I recently came across this campaign by American Express. They signed up influencers across beauty, travel, cooking, technology etc., and asked them to share how they use American Express as they buy stuff for their passions. I found the idea simple, easy to execute, and congruent with the brand - three timeless rules that make hero-brand partnerships work well.
That’s all for today. Thank you for reading! What are your favorite celebrity-endorsed campaigns?
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Want consumers to enjoy and not feel guilty about packaged food: Yu founders
Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur spoke to e4m about the journey of the brand so far, not compromising on quality or taste, roping in Hardik Pandya and more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
The youth of today does not want to compromise on the quality or taste of the food they consume. With this idea, Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, found the chef-crafted instant foods brand ‘Yu’ in 2020. What started as a small R&D facility, is now a 24,000 sq ft advanced state-of-the-art food lab in Gurgaon, Haryana.
In an interview with exchange4media, Bhalla and Kapur talk about their journey, first-ever brand campaign #AbNoCompromise and bringing cricketer Hardik Pandya onboard as an investor and the face of the brand which vouches for healthy food that can be whipped up in five minutes by just adding boiling water.
Currently, the brand offers pastas, noodles, oats, moong dal halwa but the founders said there are many products in the pipeline and some of them will be launched within the next ten days.
Catch the full conversation here.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rakul Preet Singh becomes the face of Lux
She joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as the face of Lux.
She joins the league of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
The actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands. Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next.
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata Tea Chakra Gold celebrates the 'Tamizh way of life' in campaign for new year
The ads have been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:36 PM | 3 min read
This Tamil New Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is back with a refreshed communication celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life based on this insight. Driven by a quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life and an eye for detail. The new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash, one of the most celebrated South Indian directors, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such beautiful scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction & delight at having the meal - all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.
Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the uniqueness of the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.
Agency Credit
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube