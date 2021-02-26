Aaj Tak celebrates 20 years of ‘Sabse Tez Style’ with new campaign

Aaj Tak marks the 20 year milestone with a new campaign. #AajTakSabseTez is a satirical take on the current news environment in the country. The campaign highlights the ethos reflecting on relaxed standards of reporting by some players in the age of fake news. The channel endorses its commitment to leadership that will not be swayed by such stunts, and will continue to carry the mantle of truth as it has done over the ‘Bemisaal Bees Saal’.

Conceptualised and directed by the widely acclaimed Writer-Director Pradeep Sarkar, the themes being covered by the 5 films are - spicing up news for gullible viewers, sensationalism, picking convenient truths, rumours and intrinsic bias or leaning. The setting is retro, adding to that, the classy subtle tongue in cheek humour of the films. The film - ‘Sach ka Band’ kick-starts this campaign as the first in series of some of the most comical tales in store for the news junkies!

Being the most watched and trusted News Channel in India, Aaj Tak and its brave journalists have brought a ringside view of every major happening to the audiences in the country. While many news outlets may have clear leanings, Aaj Tak has always taken the middle ground, without any bias. As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour. Aaj Tak is that listening room, that middle ground for the two sides to continue a meaningful dialogue.

