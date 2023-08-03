DentsuX & Vserv AudiencePro collaborate to present Dabur's Odonil in OTT campaign
Dabur Odonil and Vserv AudiencePro have joined forces to deliver an engaging OTT campaign, reaching niche audiences with remarkable results
Imagine the challenge of promoting your campaign for an air freshener across OTT platforms aiming to captivate the right audience. It's like trying to eliminate unwanted odours without the perfect air freshener. For Dabur, India's leading consumer goods company, this was the predicament they faced. However, they found a refreshing solution to their marketing puzzle for Odonil Air Fresheners with Vserv AudiencePro.
Odonil, renowned for their commitment to freshness, understood the importance of reaching relevant audiences for their Odonil Neem air freshener and sought a partner who could help them navigate OTT advertising and get incremental audiences while delivering remarkable results. Vserv AudiencePro - a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes marketing efficient across any channel - collaborated with DentsuX and Dabur to run the campaign across OTT platforms.
Collaborating with Vserv AudiencePro, Odonil embarked on a journey to engage their target audience through an OTT campaign like never before. Vserv AudiencePro devised an integrated media activation plan that would resonate with viewers of popular platforms such as Disney Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Liv. Vserv AudiencePro's identified audience segments like OTT subscribers, users transacting on offline products like Air Fresheners, Household Cleaning, Homecare; Online Grocery Transactors; Departmental and supermarket store visitors; Utility Bill Transactors and much more.
The campaign soared beyond expectations, leaving a captivating scent of success by surpassing the CTR by 2X of planned interaction with VTR rising to 92%. The campaign achieved a stunning reach of over 7 million.
Expressing delight in the campaign's success, Sanath R. Pulikkal, Head of Marketing, Home Care - Dabur India Limited, stated, “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. The high VTR and CTR reflect the resounding success of our Odonil Neem air freshener and its appeal to our target audience. This partnership has allowed us to connect with consumers in a captivating and effective manner.”
Rahul Chhetry - Partner, Client Leadership DentsuX, further solidified the campaign's impact, emphasizing the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. He remarked, 'Vserv AudiencePro's platform was the perfect choice for a campaign of this scale and influence. Their ability to provide quality 2P segments across multiple channels enabled us to effectively reach our niche audience. We are delighted with the outcomes and look forward to future collaborations.'
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance. “We are extremely pleased to have played a part in this highly successful campaign for Odonil. Our integrated media approach, combined with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning strategy in reaching the right audience and achieving unduplicated reach across multiple channels. This campaign exemplifies our commitment to empowering brands with targeted marketing solutions.”
Linear TV continues to be a 'powerhouse platform' for D2C brands
During a panel discussion, experts discussed how linear TV remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 28, 2023 6:52 PM | 4 min read
In the kaleidoscopic landscape of media and marketing, TV’s presence remains paramount particularly for new and emerging Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands looking to scale up. Television in India possesses an exclusive advantage with 88% of its audiences watching together having shared experiences and presenting an unrivalled opportunity for D2C brands to reach, engage, and retain a diverse, yet targeted audience.
The professionally generated content on TV makes it a powerhouse platform for brands by delivering sticky & high attention viewing in contrast to fragmented and distracted consumption across user generated platforms. This elevates the discovery of new and emerging D2C brands by consumers and makes them a household name very quickly. A well-executed TV ad builds sustained impact and leaves an imprint of the brand message long after the ad was seen. Linear TV establishes a bridge between the offline and online worlds, encouraging potential customers to explore more about the brand, its offerings, and its values.
“Linear TV’s ‘big screen’ advantage builds long-term memory structures for brands, which is far more important for new brands," said Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, during a panel discussion at the recently concluded exchange4media’s D2C Revolution Summit 2023.
The sheer scale of linear TV is simply unparalleled with a universe of nearly 900 million, it can introduce a brand to a massive audience that is inaccessible via other platforms. The presence of HD channels offers affluent audiences at scale willing to experiment with new brands & experiences even at a significant premium to the market average. Over 1 of 4 Indian homes watch HD channels giving D2C brands a compelling opportunity to not only expand their reach among a relevant audience but also achieve greater efficiency and reduce the cost of acquiring customers (CAC).
The linguistic diversity of India visible in the varied content consumption and preference for regional channels has enabled new & emerging D2C brands to leverage TV and address audiences exclusive to specific geographies. While endorsing the power of regional TV channels, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder, Skippi Ice Pops said that they decided to tap the regional markets of AP/Telangana and Gujarat. "The results were amazing. We connected with the audience very fast. We got incoming leads for people who wanted to become stockists. Call flows increased to nearly 3X to 4X times in a day. Our product was being picked up immediately. It was a great move for us, and we will be doing it more often". Presence of regional TV channels have lowered entry costs for D2C brands who can now start small on TV, test & learn before building up to a pan-India campaign.
Nothing comes close to the power of TV’s great characters that lifts brands create a sense of aspiration as well as credibility about the quality of their offerings. According to 4700BC’s Chirag Gupta, when a brand comes to the stage of reaching out to audiences via TV, they need popular faces who have a sense of connection with the viewers. "The influencers in the digital medium only talk to their segment of audience. TV influencers have a wider reach," said Gupta.
Finally, Linear TV is also fully brand safe and de-risks brands from any missteps online. It remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands. Its ability to capture high viewer attention, high reach, leverage regional channels for specific market outreach and powerful yet authentic characters reinforce its standing as an indispensable platform in the marketing plans. The adage of "TV advertising might not be the newest kid on the block, but it sure is the most impactful one!" continues to ring loud & clear.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
The New Powerplay: Disney+ Hotstar to amplify brand outreach this cricket season
Leveraging the power of Connected TV targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 26, 2023 12:02 PM | 5 min read
The resounding cheer of cricket lovers is mounting with the commencement of the much-anticipated cricket season that will kick off with the Asia Cup next month, followed by the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With India set to host the ICC Men's World Cup tournament after a 12-year gap, the excitement is palpable.
The significance of the upcoming tournament is amplified by the nostalgic victory of the Indian team in the last ODI WC held in India in 2011. The last One Day International World Cup (ODI WC) held in India saw the Indian team emerge victorious, a monumental event etched in the hearts of millions of fans. This year's ODI WC, set to begin in October, could be the perfect platform for brands to ride on the wave of cricketing euphoria and festive excitement.
These high-interest tournaments scheduled right before the peak festive season have set the pitch for more than just sporting exploits for viewers, it is an opportunity too big to miss even for brands. Leveraging the power of Connected TV (CTV) targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before.
The proliferation of CTVs is driving the growth of content consumption in the country and India's largest OTT player, Disney+ Hotstar is at the forefront of this trend. A recent report by Kantar-GroupM states that the number of connected TVs reached 22 million in the last year and are projected to reach 30 million this year. Although these figures are based on household numbers, CTV is known to be a co-viewing experience, with an estimated 80-90 million individuals expected to watch content on CTVs.
With Disney+ Hotstar's advanced targeting options, the cricketing season promises a golden chance for brands to hit the bullseye in terms of audience engagement. The value of Connected TV (CTV) campaigns is no secret, with Disney+ Hotstar demonstrating impressive results. The upcoming cricket season, anticipated to attract millions of cricket fans, not only from India but from around the globe, is a phenomenal stage for brands to make their mark.
The effectiveness of ad campaigns on CTV (Connected TV) can be further supported by the results of an analysis of over 47 campaigns that ran during the ICC T20 WC in 2022, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. The analysis offers valuable insights into the impact of sports advertising on brand exposure and impact. It highlights the importance of consistent brand presence, multi-platform exposure, and innovative ad formats in maximizing advertising impact.
The key highlights of the analysis done on different metrics are as follows:
- ICC T20 World Cup campaigns were a resounding success, delivering 25% higher results compared to the industry benchmark. This suggests that the campaigns resonated well with the target audience and had a significant impact on their perceptions of the brands involved.
- Brands that were active throughout the tournament saw 2 times higher uplifts compared to those that were not as active. This highlights the importance of consistent brand presence and engagement in sports events.
- The uplifts in sponsor brands were 2 times higher compared to the inventory buyers. This suggests that being a sponsor of the event provides a significant advantage in terms of brand exposure and impact.
- Brands that had a presence on CTV along with mobile saw a stronger impact compared to those that had a presence on just one platform. This highlights the importance of having a multi-platform presence in order to reach a wider audience and maximize impact.
- Brands with investments above Rs 5 crores saw the maximum impact, with 2 times higher impact in awareness and favorability. This suggests that a significant investment in advertising can result in a much larger impact.
- Campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other formats such as branded cards, billboards, squeeze-ups, etc. had 1.5 times higher impact in awareness and 2 times higher impact on favorability. This highlights the importance of complementing traditional ad formats with innovative and engaging advertising solutions.
What’s even more exciting is that Disney+ Hotstar is launching billboards on CTV, which is a high impact, premium ad inventory being the first ad placement in the CTV home feed. Both display and video billboards will be available to advertisers on Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's World Cup.
Several brands have already experienced the magic of Disney+ Hotstar’s platform. They testify that the platform has opened doors to audiences previously hard to reach. Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge, applauds Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offerings saying, "At 99Acres, we are always looking for newer ways to connect with our core audience - premium, affluent, urban, male audiences, especially those who are in the market to buy or rent a property. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to reach our desired audiences at scale, via its CTV offering for Tata IPL 22 and India v/s Australia matches."
The sentiment is echoed by Abhijit Shah, Head - Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. He says, "Given our country's love for the sport, the recently concluded T20 WC was a key tournament for us to reach out to relevant audiences, Disney+ Hotstar further enabled us to sharply target our intended audiences via CTVs. CTV audiences are predominantly young urban adults with high disposable income, which is also our core audience."
Disney+ Hotstar has also been a perfect match for Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny. "Our latest brand campaign - ‘Go Far, To Come Together’ is about how celebrations can bring people even closer. To amplify our message among our core audience of young, premium, digital-first audiences, we partnered with Disney+ Hotstar. Leveraging its CTV offering during the Asia Cup, we were able to drive significant awareness and purchase intent for the brand,” he stated.
In conclusion, with the cricketing season and the festive fervor all set to engulf the nation, the stage is set for brands to score big with Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering. This platform’s reach, combined with the power of CTV targeting, makes Disney+ Hotstar the ultimate ally for brands this cricket season.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
'OTT a great platform for advertisers who want to tap into target audience'
Interactive Avenues Co-founder and CEO Amardeep Singh shares strategies to connect with digital-first audiences, the rise of OTT and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 12, 2023 1:59 PM | 11 min read
Interactive Avenues has grown to be one of the largest full-service digital agencies in the country today. With a team of over 800 experts, the agency provides end-to-end digital solutions for advertisers, from Campaign Creatives to Data Management Services.
In a chat with exchange4media, Co-founder and CEO Amardeep Singh talks to us about strategies to connect with digital-first audiences, the rise of OTT as a medium to connect with people, and his mission and vision for the company.
Interactive Avenues is a powerhouse for brands seeking end-to-end digital solutions. What’s the agency’s mission and vision?
Interactive Avenues was founded with the mission to build a full-service digital agency that could cater to all digital requirements for clients. The agency provides end-to-end digital solutions for advertisers, from Creative which includes Campaign Creatives, Web / App Development, Long Form and Short Form Content, Social Media Management, Advanced Analytics, Social Listening and Online Reputation Management, SEO, Influencer Marketing, eCommerce Solutions, Media Planning, Media Execution and Management including Paid Search, Paid Social, Programmatic and Data Management Services. In the digital domain, there is a lot of interdependencies between services and everything is measurable, hence a silo-ed approach is not in the best interest of the advertisers. Interactive Avenues approach is to break down these silos and provide the best integrated solution to its clients.
Traditionally, clients had to rely on different agencies to meet their digital needs, with one agency for creative, another in media planning and buying and so on, Interactive Avenues aimed to bridge this gap by offering a one-stop-shop for all digital marketing needs. The agency's vision is to be a powerhouse for brands seeking comprehensive digital solutions, leveraging the latest technology and strategies to drive measurable results for its clients. Interactive Avenues prides itself on its team of 800 + experts who bring in-depth knowledge and experience across all digital marketing domains. The agency's focus on innovation, creativity, and technology helps its clients stay ahead of the curve and achieve their business objectives. Overall, the aim of Interactive Avenues is to be a trusted partner for its clients by providing them with customized digital solutions that deliver measurable results.
What is driving the Indian audience to consume digital content?
The Indian audience has rapidly embraced digital content, and several factors are driving this trend. Firstly, the convenience of accessing content anytime and anywhere is a key factor. With the proliferation of smartphones and affordable data plans, viewers can watch their favourite shows on the go, during commutes or breaks, and do not have to be bound to a fixed schedule.
Secondly, the wide variety of content options, including regional content, has been a significant driver for the Indian audience. The penetration of OTT platforms in regional markets has allowed for the creation and distribution of content in local languages, catering to the diverse needs of viewers. This has enabled the audience to connect more deeply with the content and has led to a surge in the consumption of regional content.
Moreover, the affordability of digital platforms, coupled with the ability to personalize viewing experience, has made it a preferred choice for many Indians. The competitive pricing of OTT subscriptions and the option to choose what to watch, when to watch, and how to watch, have given viewers greater control over their entertainment choices. Reducing data costs has enabled advertisers to reach a wider audience. This is because users are more likely to engage with digital content when it is easily accessible and affordable, which in turn increases the brand's share of voice (SoV). All these factors have led to the rapid growth of digital content consumption in India
Digital has officially become the lead advertising medium in 2022. What should be a brands’ strategy to connect with the digital-first audiences?
In today's digital-first world, brands need to adopt new strategies to connect with their audiences. As digital has officially become the lead advertising medium, brands need to focus on creating personalized and hyper-targeted ads that can effectively reach their target audience on digital platforms. Another key aspect of connecting with digital-first audiences is through content that resonates with them. This means using a mix of engaging formats such as video, social media, and mobile ads to capture their attention and keep them engaged. I see OTT as a great platform in enabling advertisers to tap into their target audience with varied content and ad formats to take care of the advertiser’s media objectives across the marketing funnel. I see OTT as a great platform that enables advertisers to reach their target audience through a variety of content and ad formats, catering to the advertiser's media objectives across the marketing funnel.
With OTT platforms, brands have the flexibility to create ads that are relevant to specific demographics and interests, and deliver them at the right time and place. OTT advertising has become a significant portion of overall digital ads, and CTV advertising is further contributing to its growth.
In addition, OTT platforms offer a unique opportunity for brands to create meaningful connections with their audiences. By associating with impact properties on these platforms, brands can showcase their values and beliefs, and start mindful conversations with their target audience. Moreover, there is a growing demand for regional content on OTT platforms, which enables brands of all sizes to connect with audiences in regional markets.
How is digital content enabling brands to build deeper connections with audiences? What role does OTT play in this?
Brands need to leverage digital content on OTT platforms to connect with audiences on an emotional level and build meaningful relationships. By thinking beyond traditional advertising and creating impactful associations with marquee shows, brands can forge deeper connections with their audiences and achieve long-term success.
Today, content is king and brands have a plethora of options when it comes to creating meaningful associations with content on OTT platforms. Branded content, in-show branding, and callouts are effective ways of creating engagement and building trust with the audience.
Viewers connect with content emotionally and form a deep relationship with the show's characters. They often notice the characters' personalities and create an image of them based on their understanding of their traits. This creates an opportunity for brands to personalize their messaging and leverage the relationship between the viewer and the characters to connect with their audience on a deeper level.
OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar have become a go-to platform for viewing content. The convenience of watching shows anytime and anywhere, including vernacular shows that are region-specific, has deepened their penetration into regional markets. Brands can leverage this platform to build meaningful connections by associating their products with popular shows and characters
How does associating with impact properties on OTT as a medium help brands reach its marketing goals?
As mentioned earlier, today OTT platforms offer a range of impact properties for brands to create deep associations with their target audience. These impact properties allow brands to go beyond vanilla ads and create meaningful connections with their audience.
Interactive Avenues has been working closely with the Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks team to enable some of our key clients to create meaningful associations with marquee impact shows on Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Amazon Alexa's integration on Koffee With Karan season 7 where Karan Johar called out the product to demonstrate its ability to connect smart homes and created top-of-mind awareness for the product.
Similarly, ITC Foods' Bingo! Mad Angles association with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar created relatability amongst the audience for the brand by fitting the co-branded vignette to a Bingo! Mad Angle flavour that matched the show's characters' personalities.
Another advantage of OTT platforms is their ability to offer regional content in multiple languages. Brands can leverage this to build brand awareness through region-specific targeting. By identifying the most-viewed shows in regional languages, brands can create vernacular creatives to target audiences in those regions. Disney+ Hotstar's content offering of over 10+ languages allows for a wide range of regional content that can be leveraged by brands to create deeper connections with their audience. Overall, the use of impact properties and regional content on OTT platforms can help brands create effective campaigns and reach their target audience with greater precision.
You mentioned leveraging regional content on Disney+ Hotstar. Can you throw some light on the regional campaigns you executed on the platform?
The use of impact properties in advertising has been successful in recent campaigns we executed with Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Spotify has leveraged regional properties such as Bigg Boss Tamil and Telugu, and Parampara to reach audiences in the South regions of India. This has enabled the brand to connect with viewers emotionally, resulting in a deeper relationship between the brand and the target audience. Spotify also employs interest-based targeting through English content, where ads are in English, and first-party targeting to encourage non-subscribers to subscribe or encourage subscribers who haven't renewed their subscriptions.
Similarly, ITC Foods' campaign on Malayalam film ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ utilized co-branded vignettes to create relatability among the audience for the brand. Meanwhile, Tourism Australia's campaign on Connected TV (CTV) was successful in reaching affluent audiences. Additionally, with content in multiple languages offered by Disney+ Hotstar, it can be leveraged to build brand awareness through region-specific targeting. The platform identifies the most-viewed shows in regional languages and enables advertisers to leverage those shows to target audiences with vernacular creatives. Overall, the use of impact properties, interest-based targeting, first-party targeting, personalizing creatives based on languages, and leveraging regional content have proven to be successful strategies for brands to reach their target audience on Disney+ Hotstar's platform. Along with these marquee shows in their entertainment portfolio, we have also leveraged live sports marketing, especially for emerging sports such as Formula E and the recently concluded Women’s T20 WC on Disney+ Hotstar for our clients.
You mentioned brand associations with Formula E and the Women’s T20 WC. What makes emerging sports an attractive proposition for brands?
Emerging sports offer a unique opportunity for brands to tap into new and potentially untapped audiences. Unlike traditional sports, emerging sports often have a smaller but dedicated fan base, which allows brands to target a specific audience that is highly engaged and passionate about the sport. This can be especially attractive for brands that are looking to reach a younger or more diverse audience.
Emerging sports such as Formula E and T20 Women's World Cup have a rapidly growing global viewership. For instance, Accenture's association with T20 Women's World Cup showcased their commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, which resonated well with the audience. Similarly, Mahindra Racing's association with Formula E not only helped them promote their brand but also gave a powerful and meaningful message to help alter perceptions and speed up the switch to electric mobility. Overall, the association with emerging sports allows brands to create a unique identity, showcase their values, and reach a wider audience, making it an attractive proposition for them.
What according to you, will be the biggest trends in the world of digital advertising this year?
One of the biggest trends in digital advertising this year is the rise of Connected TV (CTV). Advertisers are shifting focus to CTV to reach a wider audience, including cord-cutters and cord-shavers. These viewers have abandoned traditional viewing channels and now consume on-demand content through streaming services and OTT platforms. The number of active devices for CTV is currently around 25 million*, but it is projected to grow to 40 million* by 2025. This growth indicates the increasing popularity and adoption of streaming devices and smart TVs, further emphasizing the importance of targeting the CTV audience. With the increasing popularity of CTV, advertisers have quickly shifted their ad spend towards it. The overall CTV audience, encompassing cord-cutters and traditional TV viewers, indicates significant growth, highlighting the importance of targeting them. Advertisers and marketers should rely on CTV to tap into this sizable audience, assess campaign reach through CTV measurement, and ensure that CTV is part of their informed advertising strategies.
Another trend is the growing importance of first-party data. With the increasing focus on data privacy and the phasing out of third-party cookies, advertisers are looking towards building their first-party data. This provides advertisers more control over their data, allowing them to use it to create more personalized and targeted campaigns.
I'd also like to highlight the use of impact properties, and brands associating with popular shows or series to create deeper connections with the target audience. For example, a brand can sponsor a popular show and create co-branded vignettes that fit the show's character or theme. This approach can help brands create relatability among the audience and build stronger brand affinity. The use of a show's character to promote a brand involves leveraging a character's personality traits, behaviors, or attitudes to create a relatable and memorable campaign. For instance, a brand can create a character that embodies the brand's values and use that character in its advertising campaign. This approach can help brands create a unique and memorable campaign that stands out from the crowd and resonates with the target audience.
*Source - India CTV report by MediaSmart.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ILH and Ideabrew Studios team up for community-driven content distribution in India
This strategic partnership will provide ILH's Diamond Members a unique opportunity to publish two podcast episodes per week
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 11, 2023 4:16 PM | 2 min read
In an industry-first collaboration, Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), India's largest online coaching and training community, has joined forces with Ideabrew Studios, the country's largest audio network, aiming to revolutionize community-driven content distribution.
With a robust network of 450 podcasts, 200 creators, and millions of listeners, Ideabrew Studios has an impressive roster of creators including Ankur Warikoo, Ayaz Memon, Abhash Jha, Dr.Cuterus, Rachana Ranade, and Aanam Chasmawala. Now, Siddharth Rajsekar, founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, will join their ranks. The podcasts can be found on Bingepods.com and all major global streaming platforms.
This strategic partnership will provide ILH's Diamond Members a unique opportunity to publish two podcast episodes per week, totaling eight per month, on any topic related to their niche. Each episode will carry the ILH Stamp, and include links back to the website and funnel, driving community-driven content distribution and promoting the spread of wisdom.
ILH and Ideabrew Studios' partnership will harness the power of Ideabrew's content management system (CMS), enabling the distribution of podcasts across 100+ platforms and reaching diverse communities. At ILH's Reboot 2023 event, Ideabrew Studios co-founder Ashwin Gangakhedkar highlighted the importance of creating a unique sonic identity. He emphasized that hosting podcasts helps coaches solidify their reputation as respected industry authorities.
Ashwin Gangakhedkar added, "Being a podcast host helps online coaches cultivate and expand their sales funnel, fostering continuous growth and engagement. By leveraging the power of podcasts, online coaches can cultivate and expand their sales funnel, fostering continuous growth and engagement.”
The collaborative initiative will also promote faster discoverability due to the community effect. As listeners engage with one podcast, they will automatically receive recommendations for similar podcasts within the community.
Siddharth Rajsekar, Founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, expressed his excitement about the new venture. Having already completed over 70 episodes of his podcast, 'Freedom Business Podcast,' Rajsekar said, "As a sound guy, I've always found myself going deeper when recording a podcast because it is a single sensory medium. The tribe will be onboarded soon, creating a win-win for the creator, listener, ILH, and Ideabrew Studios. There's a perfect marriage between Ideabrew Studios and ILH.”
This new collaboration promises to redefine the podcast landscape in India by enhancing accessibility, diversity, and engagement in community-driven high-quality content distribution. This is part of Siddharth’s latest initiative, Internet Lifestyle Hub Publishing platform that will make wisdom go viral through different mediums.
'Top three things that make Infomo a formidable third pillar in digital advertising world'
Rohit Verma, Infomo’s Global Chief of Strategy & New Initiatives, on the main strengths of the ad tech company, its AI and ML offerings and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 10, 2023 4:59 PM | 4 min read
Infomo is the new player in global ad tech. The Singapore-headquartered company has made a big splash in India since October 2022, when it launched its partnership with Vi (Vodafone Idea) on their Vi Ads platform. Since then, many advertisers in India have deployed Vi Ads, powered by Infomo.
We sat down in Noida with Rohit Verma, Infomo’s Global Chief of Strategy & New Initiatives, to learn more about Infomo and why it’s growing so quickly.
Excerpts:
What are the three main strengths of Infomo, and why do you think you can succeed in the crowded world of digital advertising?
The single most important thing that makes our offering so attractive for advertisers, agencies, publishers and SMEs is that we are the first to empower telecom carriers to become the third pillar of digital advertising.
Google and Facebook have been the two pillars of digital advertising for the past 10+ years, but now, Infomo is bringing our tools and processes to telcos all over the world to empower them to use their data to become the third pillar of digital advertising offering full consumer privacy and meeting data compliance requirements.
As the world goes cookie-less, our strengths will become even more evident as we position our offering and value propositions to media buyers and sellers, enabling telecom carriers to compete head-on with Google and Facebook in many ways.
Does the telco ID create another kind of walled garden?
A telco-based national ecosystem, like the one we have with Vi Ads, operates transparently within the open internet, NOT a walled garden.
The advanced AI/ML offerings built into the telco ecosystem provide better value for advertisers and greater revenue for publishers.
Google and Facebook are hugely successful businesses and derive their strength from data available for targeting. They continue to work on models which were viable for the past 15+ years. Translucent at best and opaque at worst, such walled gardens have attracted pushback from regulators in Europe and the US.
Agencies are being squeezed for margins and publishers are being squeezed for revenues while costs are ramping up. Key stakeholders across both sides (media buying & media selling) are finding the Infomo-powered telco ecosystems transparent and better value for money. Both agencies and publishers operate within the open internet and are being impacted by walled gardens.
Infomo is the flag bearer of programmatic. We’re not walled gardens and opaque. We are open and transparent.
How does artificial intelligence and machine learning contribute to your offering?
AI and ML are key to Infomo’s platform, second only to the power of our telco IDs.
The incumbent global advertising systems that were built over the past 15 years ago are designed to buy and sell only media, unlike Infomo offerings which “staple” media and data.
Designed to leverage the power of data, Infomo has been developed ground up for exploiting AI & ML capabilities at the core.
Being data-centric by design, our data platforms are driven by sophisticated AI/Ml algorithms. As a result, we can offer both media buyers and media sellers comprehensive first party data capabilities and customer data platforms that are designed for auto-enrichment of data.
You and your Infomo colleague showcase your Infomo white-labeled Agency Trading Desk. Can you tell us what it is?
The third formidable leg of the Infomo offering is the AI/ML driven Infomo ATD (Agency Trading Desk). Let me explain what this is and why it’s so powerful.
All large agencies spend vast sums on hiring and training specialists in Facebook, and specialists in Google, and specialists in programmatic.
This is very expensive and unwieldy.
The customized Infomo ATD is designed to work for agencies (large and small), publishers, brands, and even in SMEs.
It automates media buying across disparate channels (search, social and programmatic) via one single window. AI/ML algorithms bring in robotic media buying reducing people costs, dramatically improving media spend optimization and quicker KPI based convergence for campaigns running across multiple properties and multiple channels using multiple creatives.
The agency can now use a small team for multi-channel media buying instead of having a team each per channel. The SME can use the ATD to create and run media plans as per KPIs required by the campaign.
Via the ATD, the media buyer has a single view of the customer and access to various channels and tools to reach and engage. ATD users can control the campaign from one single window.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
JioCinema offers 11-language coverage during India’s tour of West Indies, and for free
With this offer, the reach and viewership of the bilateral series is expected to touch new heights
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 4, 2023 11:15 AM | 3 min read
After a successful IPL season, JioCinema is back with yet another exciting inning that is set to captivate the hearts of cricket fans across India. The stage is now set for the highly anticipated India tour of the West Indies, and JioCinema is ready to bring all the live action right to your screens, that too for free and in 11 languages covering a wide audience. With the commitment to providing top-notch entertainment, JioCinema has established itself as a premier streaming platform, and this upcoming bilateral series promises to be a treat for cricket enthusiasts nationwide.
The bilateral all-format tour holds immense significance, especially with the new World Test Championship cycle tipping off and the ODI World Cup on the horizon. Fans across the country seeking answers about the best team composition and the optimal batting order for the World Cup can expect their queries to be addressed during the thrilling clashes witnessed on JioCinema.
JioCinema’s decision to stream all the matches for free is a game-changer for cricket lovers, as was evidenced during TATA IPL 2023. India’s tour of the Caribbean will be brought to fans by JioCinema with high-quality live coverage, ensuring that fans can enjoy the action-packed matches according to their own viewing preferences. Additionally, JioCinema's availability in 11 languages caters to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across the country, making the experience even more inclusive and enjoyable. With this, the reach and viewership of the bilateral series is expected to touch new heights.
However, it's not only the fans who stand to benefit from this exciting development. Advertisers now have an opportunity to align their brands with JioCinema's newest offering. The India-West Indies tour is going to be the prime focus of cricket enthusiasts across the nation between July and August. Advertisers can leverage this captive audience to maximize their reach and engagement. The tour's timing is ideal as it coincides with various festive occasions such as Independence Day and Onam. These celebrations are known for increased consumer spending, and JioCinema's streaming platform provides advertisers with a prime opportunity to connect with potential customers during this festive fervor.
Moreover, considering the upcoming big shopping festivals during the festive season, advertisers have an even stronger reason to tap into JioCinema's streaming platform. With the aggregation of the India tour to West Indies, advertisers can capitalize on the massive viewership, thereby maximizing their marketing efforts during this crucial period.
JioCinema's decision to stream the India-West Indies limited overs cricket for free in 11 languages is a groundbreaking move that will revolutionize the way fans experience international cricket. With the bilateral series serving as a litmus test for the upcoming World Cup, cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling spectacle.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Joyville's JoyHo campaign creates sensational buzz, hooks the audience on social media
The campaign was kicked off with a video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 22, 2023 2:40 PM | 4 min read
Joyville Shapoorji Housings's innovative social media campaign for JoyHo, India's largest home-buying festival, surpasses expectations, engages potential homebuyers, and amplifies the brand's social media presence.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing, a renowned real estate developer, has taken the digital world by storm with its electrifying social media campaign for JoyHo, India's biggest home-buying festival. The objective was to create an unprecedented buzz on social platforms, ignite conversations, and surpass the previous season's success. Under the tagline "larger-than-life," Joyville orchestrated a meticulously crafted social media strategy that perfectly matched the grandeur of the festival.
Recognizing the emotional significance and anticipation associated with home ownership, Joyville cleverly weaved a simple yet powerful message into its social media posts: "Ab wait nahi joy hoga" (No more waiting, only joy). This strategic cue aimed to inspire potential homebuyers to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes during the festival. The campaign was kicked off with an intriguing video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly, which generated immense curiosity and anticipation among his followers.
In the video, Ganguly hinted at sharing significant news but paused mid-sentence, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the revelation. Within seconds, the video resumed, and Ganguly proclaimed, "Kuchh cheezon ka wait achha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedne ka wait kyun? India's biggest home-buying festival is Live toh ab wait nahi joy hoga" (Waiting doesn't feel good for certain things, so why wait to buy a home? India’s biggest home-buying festival is live, so no more waiting, get ready for celebrating). This masterstroke generated an immediate impact, setting social media ablaze with discussions and conversations across various platforms.
View this post on Instagram
Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable campaign, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”
Joyville's social media team played on the "wait" factor, delivering captivating content that resonated with the audience. They presented relatable scenarios such as "Khana deliver hone ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedna ka wait kyun?" (Waiting for food delivery doesn't feel good, so why wait to buy a home?). Additionally, the team employed social-friendly abbreviations like "BRB" (be right back) and "TTYL" (talk to you later) in witty posts, striking a chord with the audience and leaving them yearning for more.
The campaign's impact extended beyond Joyville's immediate sphere as influencers joined forces to spread the word about the #JoyHo campaign like wildfire, amplifying its reach and resonance.
View this post on Instagram
Harnessing the power of creativity, Joyville incorporated Apple Memojis to create delightful snackable videos featuring Mr. and Mrs. Joy, the brand's social media ambassadors. Through short comic sketches, these videos brought relatable insights about homebuying to life, eliciting laughter and encouraging potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy their dream homes. Joyville's approach was not limited to external viewers; it also engaged its internal employees through "Throwback to JoyHo" films, evoking nostalgia and building excitement for the current festival. Virtual workshops were organized for channel partners, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to ensure a unified celebration of joy.
View this post on Instagram
P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation to connect with our audience at Joyville. The JoyHo social media campaign exemplifies our commitment to captivating narratives and engaging content. It's been an incredible journey, fueling conversations, driving digital traffic, and growing our fan base. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to influencing even more people to experience the joy of homeownership.”
The campaign's success was evident on Twitter, where the hashtag #JoyHo trended at the number one spot on India's top Twitter search trends. This accomplishment further fueled nationwide conversations and ignited a passion for the festival among users.
Joyville's JoyHo social media campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching over 7.9 million people, and generating traffic of 14 million. These staggering numbers stand as a testament to the unwavering creativity and dedication of Joyville's marketing team.
Crafting a comprehensive strategy that left no stone unturned, Joyville's social media campaign captivated audiences, drove unprecedented traffic, and expanded the brand's customer base to new heights. As the JoyHo festival continues to unfold, Joyville Shapoorji Housing invites everyone to abandon the wait and embrace the joy of finding their dream home.
View this post on Instagram
