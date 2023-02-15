‘We want to be the most entertaining and engaging franchise’
Col. Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, speaks on fan engagement, building a digital space for supporters, brand-building and more
Last IPL, debutant Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by lifting the IPL trophy as champions. While the franchise prepares for a new season of the league this year, Col. Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, shares insights on fan engagement and brand-building activities conducted by the franchise.
Edited excerpts:
How are you building a strong connection with the Titans Fans?
Right from the very beginning, for us, the fan is always going to be at the heart of whatever we do. This is our thought process when we started last year and it is exactly going to be the same this year and we are only going to grow further. We have a plan in place for the next three years and we are not looking at anything short term. Whatever we do, we always keep the fan at the heart of it all. We try to look at it from a fan's perspective as to why would somebody want to support the franchise or anything that you want to support in life.
Anything in the pipeline in terms of building fan engagement that you would like to share with us?
There are lots that we are doing on this front. We launched our own streetwear collection with Gujarat Titans branding at the Lakme Fashion Week. We may be a cricketing franchise but we want to engage with our supporters and people who like us through various channels. Lakme Fashion Week provided us a platform for that, which we may not need here. But, we will still continue with our plans to have streetwear to give another medium for people to showcase their support for GT.
Another major activity we did was the Uttarayan - the biggest celebrations in Gujarat this year. We engaged with them for the entire week in public places. In conjunction with the government of Gujarat, we also participated in the kite festival that happens at the riverfront and we got a massive response for that.
Digitally, we have launched a digital race - it's a two-fold exercise that is happening in terms of encouraging people to get fitter. There is gratification for them and not in terms of income. Then, of course, that leads to the supporter’s perspective of what is in it for them. Apart from becoming healthier, we're also looking at them getting closer to us through prizes like getting them to spend time in the team hotel, getting them to watch matches with the GT management, hiring youngsters as interns etc.
How are Gujarat Titans looking at leveraging gamification trends in the metaverse?
Gamification is not something that we are looking at very closely at this point of time as it is early days for us. We have already occupied that space for being the first IPL franchise to get into the metaverse last year. It may not have been the best experience because there were limitations of the platform that we were using but this year there will be a lot more happening. The idea is to provide that as a platform where fans can directly interact with each other and talk about GT. Apart from being able to engage with GT, they should be able to engage among themselves as well.
How are you looking at building a strong digital presence and a robust fan community online?
Concurrent with Uttarayan, we launched something called a membership drive on the GT app. It's not a paid membership. The more you engage with us, the more you earn GT points, which you can then redeem with GT in the form of discounted tickets, merchandise or in the form of ‘money can’t buy’ experiences during the season like meet and greet with the players, online session with the players, coaches and trainers. These are already live on our app.
The next addition to this will be from our supporters’ perspective to make things easier for them to be able to buy match tickets. We've worked on with our ticketing partner and now the whole ticketing experience will happen on our app itself. The app will become the hub of anything that GT does, whether it is content, merchandise, news, or whether it is ticketing. There will soon be long-form content on the app where supporters can interact with GT. The third phase of the app will allow supporters to upload their own videos you participate in in a lot of stuff that will happen as we lead towards the season.
Globally, merchandising, especially sports merchandising, is a big business and it is crucial in fan engagement building. Looking ahead, how much do you see merchandising contributing to overall revenues?
Revenue is the last thing on our mind currently and that is the beauty of this franchise. Revenue will follow, you first need to put the basics in place. We don't look at it from that perspective. I can very well very proudly say that we did a lot of stuff from a merchandise perspective last season itself, and we are targeting to more than double it this year, and it will happen also. But that is not why we are doing it.
We have a company which does our merchandising, then we have Fancode which does another set of merchandising for another TG. We have now tied up this year with HRX for another set of people who like that kind of clothes. Finally, we have the final agency which does the kits and jerseys for the team and the original stuff that is worn by the players and then we have the streetwear. So, there are four different things that are happening, but it will belittle the thought process that we have in place if we say we earn X amount from this. We will earn but let's first put the basic things in place.
Is GT continuing its associations with any of the sponsors that were on board last year? Any new sponsors on board?
Our jerseys are exactly the same as last year! All the same sponsors are on the jersey, everybody's happy with GT. Not only because we were the champions, but it’s about the culture, the ethics and the character of a franchise that we are trying to create at this point - that is most important for us. If we continue and we are able to develop that and people start believing in the fact that this is a franchise that knows what it is doing, and does it in the right manner, a lot of revenue will come.
GT is a fairly new brand as compared to other IPL Franchisees, what is your vision for the brand GT and how do you aim to achieve it?
We want to be the most entertaining and engaging franchise, that is the idea and the vision. So whatever it takes for us to do that, we will do it. For us building a brand, which people would want to associate with is important. Even if we make lesser money this year, we are able to establish ourselves as a brand that more people want to associate with and engage with. They want to come for our games, buy merchandise, and maintain this link - that is the goal.
Disney+ Hotstar onboards four sponsors ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup
The brands are Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has announced the onboarding of four sponsors for the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup. The brands included are - Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble (women-first dating & social networking app).
“International Women’s Cricket is on everyone’s radar as it’s a new exciting aperture in the sport and it's great to see the growing interest in it. At Disney+ Hotstar it is our constant endeavor to open newer avenues for advertisers to engage with their audiences and we are thrilled with the response to the upcoming women’s T20 WC,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star.
“India’s recent win at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup has grabbed the nation’s attention, and now all eyes are on the upcoming T20 WC. We hope that team India will continue their winning streak and make this World Cup memorable one for audiences and advertisers alike,” he added.
The cricket tournament spanning over 16 days, will see Team India, led by its captain, Harmandeep Kaur, compete against nine other countries for the coveted ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The tournament's eighth edition will be held at three different locations in South Africa and will be streamed LIVE in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Women's Premier League to be held on March 4, player auction on Feb 13
The opening match will be between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:14 AM | 2 min read
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4 and go on till March 26, say media reports. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will be the venues for the tournament. The opening match will be between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise, according to the reports.
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal made the announcement to a news media agency on Monday. He also added that the auction for players will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India's T20 match against Pakistan.
Around 1,500 players have reportedly registered for the league. The final list will be released later this week.
Each team will be allotted a budget of Rs 12 crore, which will go towards buying a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players at the auction. The playing eleven can comprise up to five overseas players, including one from an associate member country.
WPL will comprise a total of 22 games. The top-ranked team will qualify directly for the finals. The third and second-ranked teams will compete for a place in the title clash, say reports.
BCCI raked up Rs 4670 cr in WPL team auction on January 25, a higher sum compared to the inaugural edition of men's IPL in 2008. Adani, IndiaWin Sports, Royal Challengers, GSW- GMR cricket and Capri Global won the bids.
On January 16, BCCI awarded media rights of the tournament to Viacom for Rs 951 crore for the period 2023 to 2027.
Want to take IPL beyond the barriers of affordability, access & language: Anil Jayaraj
In an interview with exchange4media, Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, stated they will ensure the IPL telecast gives advertisers an unprecedented reach, bigger than on TV
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Feb 2, 2023 2:12 PM | 4 min read
The split in the IPL media rights created quite a stir in the media industry, and now Viacom18 Sports announcing that free live streaming for the upcoming 16th edition on the Jio app for free has added to the excitement.
In an interaction with e4m, Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, stated that the goal was to present IPL in a way never done before. "We want to eliminate all barriers in terms of consumption - availability, affordability, and language."
Access & Affordability
Jayaraj shared that Viacom18 Sports would be providing 24x7 access to fans with the option to watch their favourite moments in their preferred language.
Tackling the affordability factor, Viacom18 Sports has now made IPL streaming free for all.
Furthermore, the telecast will be in 16 to 18 unique feeds, thus removing the third barrier - language. “We believe that consumption can go up dramatically if we can crack these three values. Of course, we'll add a few other features like multi-cam,” said Jayaraj.
Advertiser Advantages on Digital
The response from advertisers has been excellent, Jayaraj said with the CPMs being quite exciting. “We are going to give them an unprecedented reach. This will be bigger than IPL on TV. It will not be bigger by a small amount, but by a massive one and that's why advertisers are quite excited," he added.
Talking about other benefits of digital, Jayaraj said the medium enables advertisers to reach out to specific audiences in a cost-effective and measurable manner. "We also offer connected TVs. This is why advertisers can come to our platform to get consumers both on mobile and TV with comprehensive packages in one place."
Seamless IPL Experience
Jio’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup surpassed television viewership but the platform encountered some technical difficulties during the first few games.
FIFA, according to Jayaraj, was a huge learning experience. "We used some benchmarks based on how popular football could be. It was an unbelievable surge but we actually delivered a 12 million concurrency on the FIFA final. It's absolutely true that we could have delivered a better experience in the first couple of days. But by the time FIFA ended, we had already solved the issues.”
He went on to say that since then, Viacom18 has invested enormously in terms of capacity and technology. The aim is to deliver an event, which will not only be massive in terms of scale but also be the most-viewed event anywhere in the world, Jayaraj added.
“We have ensured that we can take care of virtually any capacity because India has got 700 million internet users. We now have enough seeding capacity. In addition to enhancing capacity, we have built other links, which ensure that there is no breakage anywhere in the system. We have built the largest tech team possible and also partnered with people who really know how to solve some of these issues.”
Plans for Women’s Premier League
Jayaraj further shared that they were still in the process of finalising for the WPL but said that their focus was very much on digital. “I don't really believe that advertisers will buy television, they only buy digital. There is just not enough advertiser demand for television.”
Viacom18 recently acquired global television and digital rights for Rs 951 crore to broadcast the Women’s Premier League (WPL) from season 2023 to 2027.
When asked if TV and digital were being sold together, Jayaraj disclosed, "We are seeing a lot of demand on digital but not as much on TV, owing to the shift in the increased consumption and engagement on digital. In line with that, we are prioritizing digital over TV."
He further added, “Our intent is to build a consumer base, which is diverse, where we can get people to come in and view the products that they would like. That's the reason we have gone for a variety of sports. We have been quite deliberate in choosing to buy rights that we believe we can monetize. But the idea is very much about building a large portfolio of sports on the back of which we can build a large consumer bass.”
BCCI approves Jio’s plea to telecast IPL matches in 4K video resolution
Sports18 to broadcast IPL in 16-17 languages; set to bring in features like ‘Appointment Viewing’ to enhance consumer experience
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 2, 2023 8:23 AM | 2 min read
Jio-led Sports18 is all set to telecast IPL matches this year in 4K video resolution, to enhance the experience for its consumers.
4K video resolution is believed to be High-Definition (HD) video that has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Until 2022, the HD feed was used to telecast matches on Hotstar, the then-official digital partner for IPL.
An official announcement is likely to be made soon.
Sources said Jio had claimed it was telecasting FIFA matches in 4K but that was not end-to-end. “FIFA was a learning experience for Jio. In the last two months they have relentlessly worked on upgrading the technical front, and are expected to deliver a high-quality experience during IPL,” said a senior media planner.
During FIFA, the broadcaster even came under fire for technical glitches during the telecast of two games. However, the situation was brought under control by the finals, which garnered a huge viewership.
As per industry experts, Sports18 is believed to have spent a few hundred crores on setting up its technical team for IPL. “It has one of the biggest technical teams in India right now,” said an industry veteran.
Besides, the platform is also exploring the option of giving the feed in 16 to 17 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Odia. “In their pitch, they have been emphasising the need to make IPL local. It should be available to everyone on their mobile headset in their chosen language.”
Another attractive feature that the online telecast is likely to add is “appointment viewing”, wherein the viewer can check the scoreboard and other graphics as and when one wishes to, instead of waiting for the broadcaster to do so.
“During a cricket match, so far, we could see the scorecards, statistics and graphics only when the broadcaster chose to flash it on the screen. However, going forward on Sports18, a viewer can simply click an icon and see the scoreboard at any point,” shared a source.
Early this month, in a move that is likely to be a game-changer for IPL this season, Sports18 announced its decision to air IPL free on the Jio app. The broadcaster also claimed that it was targeting a reach of over 500 million users. As part of its strategy to take TV head-on, the app is expected to sell its inventory, not only based on impressions but also as 10-second slots, exactly like how it is sold on TV.
BCCI announces bids for Women's Premier League title sponsorship rights
Interested parties are required to pay a fee of Rs 1 lakh
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
After raking in Rs Rs 4670 cr in the Women's Premier League team auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now invited bids from interested entities to acquire the tournament's title sponsorship rights. The registration process will involve a fee of Rs 1 lakh exclusive of GST.
Bids are invited from both Indian and overseas entities.
"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations of the title sponsor, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 9, 2023. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee," read the board's official press release quoting BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
Interested parties who wish to submit the bid are required to purchase the RFP, but only those who satisfy the eligibility criteria and pass other terms and conditions are eligible to bid. "It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid.BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," said Shah.
BCCI rakes in Rs 4670 cr in Women's Premier League team auction: Jay Shah
WPL has broken the inaugural auction record of Men's IPL in 2008, tweeted Shah
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
As expected, Wednesday turned out to be another historic day in Indian women's cricket with BCCI having a windfall gain of Rs 4,600 crores by auctioning five team franchises for the first season, a higher sum compared to what men’s IPL franchises offered to the cricket body during the launch in 2008.
Adani, IndiaWin Sports, Royal Challengers, GSW- GMR cricket and Capri Global have won the bid, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
Shah shared in a series of tweets, “Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid.”
“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.”
“The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin…”
The country's top corporates had bid aggressively for the league. Over 16 groups including IPL franchise owners, Adani group, Torrent and Haldiram were believed to be in the fray.
Given the popularity of IPL in India, the event is touted to be a big draw for all stakeholders involved.
The BCCI was reportedly expecting ₹4,000 crore gain through team auction.
It’s noteworthy that Viacom18 has won the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the next five years creating euphoria around the league whose first season will be held in March.
Women’s IPL franchise bids to open today
BCCI set for Rs 4,000 crore gain after raking in Rs 951 crore from media rights sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Today (Wednesday) is another historic day for Indian women's cricket as the country's top corporates are set to bid aggressively for the five Women's IPL (WIPL) teams.
The auction will be held in Mumbai.
Over 16 groups, including IPL franchises owners - Adani Group, Torrent and Haldiram - are believed to be in the fray.
The top five bidders are likely to be awarded the team rights. BCCI is expecting Rs 4,000 crore gain through team auction, sources say.
It is to be noted that Viacom18 has won the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the next five years, creating euphoria around the league. The first season is to be held in March.
Given the popularity of IPL in India, this event is being seen as a big draw for all stakeholders.
