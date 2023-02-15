‘We want to be the most entertaining and engaging franchise’

Last IPL, debutant Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by lifting the IPL trophy as champions. While the franchise prepares for a new season of the league this year, Col. Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, shares insights on fan engagement and brand-building activities conducted by the franchise.

Edited excerpts:

How are you building a strong connection with the Titans Fans?

Right from the very beginning, for us, the fan is always going to be at the heart of whatever we do. This is our thought process when we started last year and it is exactly going to be the same this year and we are only going to grow further. We have a plan in place for the next three years and we are not looking at anything short term. Whatever we do, we always keep the fan at the heart of it all. We try to look at it from a fan's perspective as to why would somebody want to support the franchise or anything that you want to support in life.

Anything in the pipeline in terms of building fan engagement that you would like to share with us?

There are lots that we are doing on this front. We launched our own streetwear collection with Gujarat Titans branding at the Lakme Fashion Week. We may be a cricketing franchise but we want to engage with our supporters and people who like us through various channels. Lakme Fashion Week provided us a platform for that, which we may not need here. But, we will still continue with our plans to have streetwear to give another medium for people to showcase their support for GT.

Another major activity we did was the Uttarayan - the biggest celebrations in Gujarat this year. We engaged with them for the entire week in public places. In conjunction with the government of Gujarat, we also participated in the kite festival that happens at the riverfront and we got a massive response for that.

Digitally, we have launched a digital race - it's a two-fold exercise that is happening in terms of encouraging people to get fitter. There is gratification for them and not in terms of income. Then, of course, that leads to the supporter’s perspective of what is in it for them. Apart from becoming healthier, we're also looking at them getting closer to us through prizes like getting them to spend time in the team hotel, getting them to watch matches with the GT management, hiring youngsters as interns etc.

How are Gujarat Titans looking at leveraging gamification trends in the metaverse?

Gamification is not something that we are looking at very closely at this point of time as it is early days for us. We have already occupied that space for being the first IPL franchise to get into the metaverse last year. It may not have been the best experience because there were limitations of the platform that we were using but this year there will be a lot more happening. The idea is to provide that as a platform where fans can directly interact with each other and talk about GT. Apart from being able to engage with GT, they should be able to engage among themselves as well.

How are you looking at building a strong digital presence and a robust fan community online?

Concurrent with Uttarayan, we launched something called a membership drive on the GT app. It's not a paid membership. The more you engage with us, the more you earn GT points, which you can then redeem with GT in the form of discounted tickets, merchandise or in the form of ‘money can’t buy’ experiences during the season like meet and greet with the players, online session with the players, coaches and trainers. These are already live on our app.

The next addition to this will be from our supporters’ perspective to make things easier for them to be able to buy match tickets. We've worked on with our ticketing partner and now the whole ticketing experience will happen on our app itself. The app will become the hub of anything that GT does, whether it is content, merchandise, news, or whether it is ticketing. There will soon be long-form content on the app where supporters can interact with GT. The third phase of the app will allow supporters to upload their own videos you participate in in a lot of stuff that will happen as we lead towards the season.

Globally, merchandising, especially sports merchandising, is a big business and it is crucial in fan engagement building. Looking ahead, how much do you see merchandising contributing to overall revenues?

Revenue is the last thing on our mind currently and that is the beauty of this franchise. Revenue will follow, you first need to put the basics in place. We don't look at it from that perspective. I can very well very proudly say that we did a lot of stuff from a merchandise perspective last season itself, and we are targeting to more than double it this year, and it will happen also. But that is not why we are doing it.

We have a company which does our merchandising, then we have Fancode which does another set of merchandising for another TG. We have now tied up this year with HRX for another set of people who like that kind of clothes. Finally, we have the final agency which does the kits and jerseys for the team and the original stuff that is worn by the players and then we have the streetwear. So, there are four different things that are happening, but it will belittle the thought process that we have in place if we say we earn X amount from this. We will earn but let's first put the basic things in place.

Is GT continuing its associations with any of the sponsors that were on board last year? Any new sponsors on board?

Our jerseys are exactly the same as last year! All the same sponsors are on the jersey, everybody's happy with GT. Not only because we were the champions, but it’s about the culture, the ethics and the character of a franchise that we are trying to create at this point - that is most important for us. If we continue and we are able to develop that and people start believing in the fact that this is a franchise that knows what it is doing, and does it in the right manner, a lot of revenue will come.

GT is a fairly new brand as compared to other IPL Franchisees, what is your vision for the brand GT and how do you aim to achieve it?

We want to be the most entertaining and engaging franchise, that is the idea and the vision. So whatever it takes for us to do that, we will do it. For us building a brand, which people would want to associate with is important. Even if we make lesser money this year, we are able to establish ourselves as a brand that more people want to associate with and engage with. They want to come for our games, buy merchandise, and maintain this link - that is the goal.

