Viacom18’s ‘free’ IPL streaming: Will the wager pay off? Industry weighs in
With no subscription fee for the IPL streaming, JioCinema will have to solely depend on advertisers for revenue, caution industry observers
Viacom18, the digital media rights owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), last month took a gambit by announcing that the tourney would be streamed free of cost on its JioCinema App for users across telecom networks.
With less than two weeks to go for the men’s league, which is expected to be India's largest streaming event ever with estimated 500 million people tuning in, the media and advertising circle is abuzz with varied opinions.
Experts have been questioning the sustainability of the free-IPL offering for JioCinema.
JioCinema created a buzz when it decided to telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free for viewers across telecom networks in India. The app is owned by Reliance Group’s media company Viacom18.
To put it in context, Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country with nearly 425 million users, as per TRAI’s latest report.
On Jio’s recent free-streaming offer, a media leader said, “With no subscription model for the IPL stream, Viacom18 will have to solely depend on advertisers for revenue that too at a time when advertisers have tightened their purse strings due to inflation and global economic concerns.”
It's noteworthy that Viacom18’s strategy is in stark contrast to the previous digital partner Disney+Hotstar, which used to offer IPL to paid subscribers only.
While Viacom18 claims that its free offering aims “to eliminate all barriers for IPL consumption”, the company’s move is being viewed as an attempt to take on rival Disney star, which would be the only broadcast partner of IPL for the next five years.
Early this year, Viacom18 bagged IPL digital media rights by shelling out Rs 23,758 crore for the 2023-2027 media cycle, almost similar to what Disney Star spent to buy TV rights for five years. This comes to around Rs 4,750 crore per year, for both the media partners of BCCI.
After committing roughly Rs 48,000 crore to the nation's top sports league, both Disney-Star and Viacom18 are vying for a share of estimated Rs 4,000-crore IPL advertising pie. After all, IPL is the most sought-after property for advertisers.
“Recovering the cost may be an uphill task for both of them in this season. It wasn't so earlier since both the rights were owned by the same media house,” an industry player noted.
Digital ad inventory
The rate of ad inventory of digital platforms remains low compared to TV, which ranges from ¼ to 1/10 depending on the ad format. This is despite digital getting a large number of advertisers, including SMBs, say experts.
Moreover, Jio has kept its ad rate low compared to what Disney+Hotstar was charging till last season.
According to sources, JioCinema’s ad rates range between Rs 200-300 CPM (cost per thousand impressions). The ad rate for a Connected TV ad campaign is Rs 6 lakh per 10 seconds.
In contrast, Disney Star’s rate is Rs 16-17 lakh for 10-second ads as of now, which may go up during the semi-finals and finals.
Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion group, opines that Viacom18 would sail through since Reliance Group has deep pockets.
“Reliance Group must be having a long-term perspective on investments. Jio can afford to experiment with different models. That said, a self-serve model for advertisers could open up the floodgates for even small to medium advertisers,” he pointed out.
According to Dr Goyal, “Jio’s experiment could change the digital landscape quite considerably. A much larger number of advertisers with tiny budgets could make a beeline to the digital IPL streaming. Apertures of opportunity are manifold.”
As per Jigar Rambhia, COO, SporJo, “Viacom18 should attract a good number of sponsors for sure. Whether they will recover the costs or not, only time will tell.”
Some experts call it a customer acquisition strategy for Jio. Rambhia agrees, “I guess this (free streaming) will only help increase the reach of the property which is a very good thing.”
He further said that if users want to watch the property and if it’s free and they only have to pay for data, then I believe it’s a win-win for everyone. Ultimately, we need to pay for good quality content whether it's via platform fees or via data costs.
I guess all kinds of advertisers will explore this option. There is no reason for any particular sector to look at only digital.
How many Indians could afford data cost?
Watching a three-hour IPL match on mobile phone and connected TV would require 3-10 GB data depending on mobile specification, video quality (SD, HD, 4k) and data speed (3G, 4G, 5G), experts shared.
On average, the cost of one GB data in India is Rs 14, which means a viewer will have to pay anything between Rs 28 to Rs 140 just to watch one match of IPL. For the entire tournament of 74 matches, the data cost could go up to Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.
Speaking with e4m last month, Viacom officials had disputed claims about data usage and cost. They insisted that an average user would need just 2 GB of data to watch IPL. They also stated that most viewers would not watch a full IPL match but a portion of it and so data cost will not be an issue.
Viacom18 didn’t respond to questionnaires on ad rate, data cost, and their strategy to recover the investment cost. An email shared with them remained unanswered till the time of publishing.
Days ahead of IPL, Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced a new set of Post-Paid Family Plans – Jio Plus -which will allow a family of four to try its 5G services absolutely free of cost for a month.
The new plan launched Tuesday starts from Rs 399 ranging to a total monthly charge of Rs 696 for a family of 4, that comes to just Rs 99 per additional member. The plan can be cancelled, if the user is still not satisfied with the value proposition.
Jio said in a press release that it was committed to providing transformational benefits, such as unlimited True 5G Data, through the Jio Welcome Offer, single bill for the entire family, data sharing, premium content apps, and much more.
“The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning post-paid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new post-paid customers,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.
Investing in WPL team was always on top of our agenda: Prathamesh Mishra, RCB
In an exclusive interview with e4m, RCB chairman Mishra, who is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India, shared his objectives behind buying the women's IPL team
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 6, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
“Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!” Prathamesh Mishra, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chairman, posted on Twitter soon after winning the Women's Premier League Team in January this year.
After all, having two IPL teams in hand, both men and women, is no less feat although it came with huge investments of Rs 901 crore to be precise for the women's team.
Apart from the larger goal of empowering women, what was the goal behind buying a WPL team? Mishra says there's more to gender inclusivity than just the tag.
“Gender inclusivity is not just a statement, but there is a value attached to it. Inclusivity and diversity is at the core of Diageo India. Our workforce represents true society. For instance, in my sales team, women constitute 23 percent. Hence, when the WPL opportunity came, we decided to go for it. Not going after this opportunity (WPL) didn't make sense.”
"Diageo wants to be part of India’s growth story and seeks to inspire everyone so that all can come and play”, Mishra says, adding, “It is our responsibility to contribute to the nation's progress. Investing in the women’s team has always been on top of our agenda. We have invested Rs 901 Crores to get this team because this mission is really important for this country.”
We believe India will move if we convert sports & fitness from hobby to lifestyle and we are committed to this agenda, says Mishra who feels that nations can grow if there is gender parity.
What is RCB's larger game plan with the women's team now? Diageo India executive holds his cards close.
“We have just got the team, we are putting a plan in motion. Everything is moving so fast, the WPL has begun, soon after the men's IPL will start. We have the roadmap, we can drive a larger purpose. Give us some time,” Mishra says diplomatically.
We are going to make a new set of icons. Same properties, 12 in total, will be in place for women IPL.
The men’s IPL, glamorized by celebrity owners and top cricket players, has changed many aspects of the game’s concepts worldwide, making the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the world’s richest cricket body.
Perhaps that's why the board earned nearly Rs 4,600 crore from the maiden auction of the WPL team despite economic constraints. Royal Challengers Bangalore made a successful bid of reportedly ₹901 crore, slightly lesser than Mumbai Indians' who got the women's team at the estimated cost of Rs 912 crore.
At such whopping costs, how many years would it take for the teams to get a return of investments? Mishra says that it's all about making a good start and making a place at the league's first.
“This league will be successful if everyone comes together. If the men's league took 10 years to reach this position, can the women’s counterpart reach there in five years? This is our strategy,” he remarks with a twinkle in his eye.
We are confident that the WPL will go a long way not just in boosting women's cricket in India but also mark a journey in equal participation of women in society at large,” Mishra says, though he refuses to share any numbers.
“We can’t talk about numbers as we are a listed company. Shareholders need to be told first about the WPL team and the numbers involved in it. Wait till March 31,” he says politely.
Global Lifestyle Brand
In terms of extended lifestyle proposition, RCB already owns a wide range of businesses like Bar & Cafe, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (athleisure), fitness app Hustle that is a subscription-based live and on-demand fitness solution product, plant-based meat brand ‘RCB Uncut’, mocktail premixes ‘Dash of RCB’, Metaverse and NFT.
What is in the pipeline for this global lifestyle brand now? “Everything will be disclosed soon. Just wait,” Mishra laughs.
Social Media Engagement
At the core of RCB’s brand-building lies its enormous fan-following and social media engagement that can give other IPL teams a run for their money.
In 2022, the Bengaluru-based franchise was the only non-football team to feature in the global top 5 rankings of the highest social media engagement compiled by D&F, Mishra shares with pride.
While the list was topped by Real Madrid with 2.0 billion interactions, followed by FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with 1.7 billion, 1.4 billion, and 1.0 billion engagements on social media, respectively, RCB was 5th with 924 million interactions.
“It is set to grow further. We are creating a robust social media strategy for WPL as well,” says Mishra.
Disney Star to attract more mass brands by putting IPL on FTA channel
The broadcaster will be telecasting 12 IPL matches on its channel Star Utsav, which is available on Free Dish
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 6, 2023 8:51 AM | 3 min read
In yet another move to target mass brands, this year Disney Star will be telecasting 12 of the matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies, for the first time since buying the TV rights of the Indian Premier League five years ago.
e4m exclusively flashed the story on March 4.
This is the first time IPL will be aired on Free Dish and the move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
Sources at Star claim that the move aims to give an unserved audience cohort the opportunity to sample the quality content proposition that Star Sports presently makes available only to its Pay TV subscribers. “As income and aspiration levels grow among FTA viewers, Disney Star expects that many of them, based on their viewing experience of this content, will transition to Pay TV, helping this universe grow further from its current base of 168 million connections (BARC Data),” said an official.
However, industry sources add that this could also be Disney Star’s strategy to counter Viacom18 Sports’ move to streaming the tournament for free on Jio. Experts also see this as a strategy to increase their viewership numbers to attract brands catering to mass audiences.
“This will help them attract FMCG brands, which cater to audiences in tier two and three markets. However, the move will not make any difference to high-end or even mid-segment brands as the population that subscribes to FTA channels may not be big spenders,” said a media planner.
For the first time in the history of IPL, media rights have been sold to two different networks and both sides are leaving no stone unturned to attract advertisers and maximise the revenue.
“This year, Disney Star is taking a number of steps to grow its ad revenue and expanding the advertiser base by targeting both corporate and small & medium business (SMB) advertisers. Early last month they also announced selling their regional feed separately to small local advertisers. This is something they had not done before,” said another planner.
Earlier in January, Sports18 announced that it would stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages. The matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
Reacting to the same, Karan Taurani of Elara Capital claimed that the move is primarily on the back of viewership growth pressure that Star may have anticipated due to IPL being available free on Jio Cinema and due to a general decline in the Pay TV household base. “This is a good strategy by Star as it may keep the Pay TV household number intact, and more than compensate for the losses made by reduction in Pay TV households (annual loss of 3%, which is 5 million households), as against the addition of 35-40 million FTA households. This, in turn, will provide a competitive edge for Star vs Jio Cinema, and make total viewership reach possible towards 500 million, putting it on par with what Jio Cinema has been providing marketers,” he added.
Disney Star to telecast 12 IPL matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies
This is the first time that IPL will be aired on Free Dish
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 4, 2023 5:42 PM | 2 min read
For the first time since buying the TV rights of the Indian Premier League five years ago, Disney Star this year will be telecasting 12 of the matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies, e4m has learnt exclusively. This is the first time that IPL will be aired on Free Dish. The move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
When contacted, Disney Star confirmed the news, saying, “This year, for the first time, Star Sports will take 12 IPL games on FTA via its Star Utsav Movies channel.”
Explaining the idea behind the decision, a senior executive of the network said, “In taking select IPL games to FTA, we aim to give an unserved audience cohort the opportunity to sample the top-quality content proposition that Star Sports presently makes available only to its Pay TV subscribers. As income and aspiration levels grow among these FTA viewers, Disney Star expects that many of them, based on their viewing experience of this content, will transition to Pay TV, helping this universe grow further from its current base of 168 million connections (BARC Data).”
However industry sources add that this could also be Disney Star’s strategy to counter Viacom 18 Sports’ move to stream the tournament for free on Jio. For the first time in the history of IPL, the media rights have been sold to two different networks, and both the sides are leaving no stone unturned to attract advertisers and maximise the revenue.
Earlier in January, Sports18 announced that it will stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages. The matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
'Fast, fierce and full of fire!': WPL mascot 'Shakti' unveiled
BCCI has also introduced the anthem for WPL 2023 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled its mascot 'Shakti the Tiger' for the upcoming Women's Premier League.Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, shared the mascot on Twitter.
"Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai ! Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti !" wrote Shah in a Tweet.
Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai !— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 2, 2023
Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti ! @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20 @viacom18#WPL2023 #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/oZcKm7aGwq
The mascot is a tiger named after the Sanskrit term for feminine primordial cosmic energy. It is another name for "Devi" or goddess, the feminine consort of the masculine "Shiva." Shakti is dressed in blue cricketing gear, complete with a helmet.
She's introduced in a short video along with the official anthem for the tournament "Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai."
Women's Premier League 2023 is the inaugural edition of the women's cricketing tournament. The Tata Group is sponsoring the WPL for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027.
The Tata WPL is scheduled for between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Women's Premier League: Dream11, CEAT & Amul come on board as partners
Dream11 is the official fantasy partner, CEAT strategic timeout partner and Amul, the beverage partner
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
BCCI has roped in three partners for the Women's Premier League (WPL) as per media reports.
While Dream11 will be the official fantasy partner, CEAT will be the official strategic timeout partner and Amul the official beverage partner.
Tata Capital has already come on board as the title sponsor of WPL.
The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Tata Group gets title rights for Women’s Premier League
The group will retain the rights till 2027
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
The Tata Group has bagged the title rights of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League. The group will retain the rights till 2027, say reports. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the news through a tweet: “I am delighted to announce the Tata Group as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level.”
BCCI released the tenders for the title rights in January this year. February 11 was the last date of submission of the proposals.
Tata Group replaced Vivo last year to become the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.
The WPL will kickstart on March 4 in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. Five teams worth Rs 4670 cr has been sold by the BCCI.
IPL to be streamed free on digital, but what about data cost?
Industry observers wonder if all IPL viewers in India can afford to spend Rs 32 to watch one T20 match, which on average requires at least 2GB of data
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 21, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Viacom18 took the industry and stakeholders by surprise a fortnight ago when it announced that the Indian Premier League 2023 will be streamed live in India for free on the JioCinema app.
After all, this is the first time in the history of IPL that the league would be streamed live for free. Earlier, platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Vodafone and Jio required one to take a paid subscription to watch a live stream of the IPL.
While streaming of IPL matches would be free, what about the data cost likely to be incurred while watching the 20-over match that takes roughly 3 hours?
Industry experts say a 3-hour match on average would require at least 2 GB of data. Although India is said to offer the world's cheapest data, it costs roughly Rs 14 per GB. This means users will have to spend Rs 28 to watch a live match on the Jio app.
“A total of 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played over 52 days. This means to watch all 74 matches on mobile or connected TV one would require data worth Rs 2,072, which may not be exactly cheap for a majority of the Indian users,” an industry expert said.
Viacom18 hopes to emerge as a major disruptor in the IPL telecast universe. The media network seeks to reach 500 million users via its free IPL offerings. Reliance Jio’s active subscriber base currently stands at around 425 million, as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s latest subscriber data.
Explaining the data cost factor, a Jio official said, “We don’t expect all users to watch full IPL matches on the mobile phone. On average, people would watch less than an hour or so, for which roughly 0.5 GB is required. This much data is often available with most data plans of all the operators.”
Another Viacom18 official said: “We expect telecom players to offer cheaper data plans around the IPL as special promotions.” Incidentally, Jio’s own plan in this regard is under wraps, as of now. e4m could not immediately verify these claims.
The tournament will also be streamed in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.
