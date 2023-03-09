Viacom18 names MS Dhoni as brand ambassador
The cricketer to amplify network’s digital proposition, the company said
Viacom18 has announced cricketer MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador. Dhoni will amplify the network’s vision for making live sports viewing synonymous with digital, the company said.
“Dhoni, one of the most revered players in world cricket, will work with Viacom18 to make digital the preferred platform for fans to watch their favourite sport. The Chennai Super Kings icon will participate in several network initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and his social media accounts. Fondly known as ‘Thala’, he will feature in JioCinema’s upcoming TATA IPL campaign,” the network shared.
“I truly believe that watching sports is best enjoyed when you can catch your favourite action on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home but with interactivity, choice and personalisation, something that only a digital platform can offer,” said MS Dhoni. “JioCinema is taking the proposition to a whole new level by engaging with fans in ways one could never think of. I can’t wait to be part of this paradigm shift and what is the future of sports viewing.”
“MS Dhoni’s leadership and game-changing abilities are well-documented, but his humble and grounded personality resonates with the digital natives, who value authenticity and transparency,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Dhoni has set unparalleled benchmarks and evolved rapidly, which aligns with our vision and proposition on how sports viewing is best experienced on digital.”
“The peaks MS Dhoni continues to scale come through his innate ability to adapt and innovate, and that makes him a perfect fit for Viacom18’s ground-breaking digital-first offerings,” said MS Dhoni’s Manager (Midas Deals), Swaminathan Sankar. “Dhoni’s pan-India appeal will fortify the network’s ambition to reach out to every possible cricket fan and sports viewer.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Fast, fierce and full of fire!': WPL mascot 'Shakti' unveiled
BCCI has also introduced the anthem for WPL 2023 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled its mascot 'Shakti the Tiger' for the upcoming Women's Premier League.Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, shared the mascot on Twitter.
"Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai ! Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti !" wrote Shah in a Tweet.
Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai !— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 2, 2023
Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti ! @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20 @viacom18#WPL2023 #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/oZcKm7aGwq
The mascot is a tiger named after the Sanskrit term for feminine primordial cosmic energy. It is another name for "Devi" or goddess, the feminine consort of the masculine "Shiva." Shakti is dressed in blue cricketing gear, complete with a helmet.
She's introduced in a short video along with the official anthem for the tournament "Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai."
Women's Premier League 2023 is the inaugural edition of the women's cricketing tournament. The Tata Group is sponsoring the WPL for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027.
The Tata WPL is scheduled for between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Women's Premier League: Dream11, CEAT & Amul come on board as partners
Dream11 is the official fantasy partner, CEAT strategic timeout partner and Amul, the beverage partner
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
BCCI has roped in three partners for the Women's Premier League (WPL) as per media reports.
While Dream11 will be the official fantasy partner, CEAT will be the official strategic timeout partner and Amul the official beverage partner.
Tata Capital has already come on board as the title sponsor of WPL.
The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata Group gets title rights for Women’s Premier League
The group will retain the rights till 2027
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
The Tata Group has bagged the title rights of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League. The group will retain the rights till 2027, say reports. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the news through a tweet: “I am delighted to announce the Tata Group as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level.”
BCCI released the tenders for the title rights in January this year. February 11 was the last date of submission of the proposals.
Tata Group replaced Vivo last year to become the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.
The WPL will kickstart on March 4 in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. Five teams worth Rs 4670 cr has been sold by the BCCI.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL to be streamed free on digital, but what about data cost?
Industry observers wonder if all IPL viewers in India can afford to spend Rs 32 to watch one T20 match, which on average requires at least 2GB of data
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 21, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Viacom18 took the industry and stakeholders by surprise a fortnight ago when it announced that the Indian Premier League 2023 will be streamed live in India for free on the JioCinema app.
After all, this is the first time in the history of IPL that the league would be streamed live for free. Earlier, platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Vodafone and Jio required one to take a paid subscription to watch a live stream of the IPL.
While streaming of IPL matches would be free, what about the data cost likely to be incurred while watching the 20-over match that takes roughly 3 hours?
Industry experts say a 3-hour match on average would require at least 2 GB of data. Although India is said to offer the world's cheapest data, it costs roughly Rs 14 per GB. This means users will have to spend Rs 28 to watch a live match on the Jio app.
“A total of 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played over 52 days. This means to watch all 74 matches on mobile or connected TV one would require data worth Rs 2,072, which may not be exactly cheap for a majority of the Indian users,” an industry expert said.
Viacom18 hopes to emerge as a major disruptor in the IPL telecast universe. The media network seeks to reach 500 million users via its free IPL offerings. Reliance Jio’s active subscriber base currently stands at around 425 million, as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s latest subscriber data.
Explaining the data cost factor, a Jio official said, “We don’t expect all users to watch full IPL matches on the mobile phone. On average, people would watch less than an hour or so, for which roughly 0.5 GB is required. This much data is often available with most data plans of all the operators.”
Another Viacom18 official said: “We expect telecom players to offer cheaper data plans around the IPL as special promotions.” Incidentally, Jio’s own plan in this regard is under wraps, as of now. e4m could not immediately verify these claims.
The tournament will also be streamed in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL: JioCinema to reach linear TVs, live stream at 3L housing societies & 10K colleges
Viacom18 plans massive consumer engagement through chats with commentators, and KBC-like quizzes during live; VR glasses for GenZ & media cables for Bharat launched
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 8:43 AM | 3 min read
The digital offerings of Viacom18, the streaming rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League, not only offer free streaming of IPL matches but also aim at massive consumer engagement by offering content in 12 regional languages, chat-with-commentators features, and KBC-like quizzes and prizes to make the live telecast of the matches more interesting and engaging.
“We are speaking with Amitabh Bachchan and a few other top celebrities to run the quiz. The name will be finalized soon,” an official told e4m.
Meanwhile, the company has tied up with three lakh housing societies in metro cities, 25,000 restaurants and 10,000 colleges ross India to stream the IPL matches during this season through the broadband connection.
These campuses already have Jio broadband connectivity. While many of them already have big screens, at some places we would put up our screens, Viacom18 officials said.
In an attempt to engage with the cricket-loving communities in the deepest pockets of the country, several offline activations are also planned.
Viacom18 has also come up with Jio Media cables that can connect even low-end smartphones with old linear TVs, including the CRT one, and stream IPL through the Jiocinema app.
The cable, which currently costs nearly Rs 1,500 might be available for a few hundred bucks soon.
The industry experts believe that Jio’s strategy may turn out to be a disrupter in the IPL telecast.
Jio Glasses
The company plans to launch specially-designed Jio Glasses this IPL season that gives a 360-degree VR feed using JioDive. The glasses cost Rs 25,000 and would be available at Jio stores.
Tapping SMBs
There is no bar for advertisers. Anyone, even the local shopkeeper can advertise on IPL now, company officials said. While the company insists it hasn’t decided on any bar to advertise on the platform during IPL, officials admitted that they would be tapping small and medium sized businesses.
The company is in talks with all major digital ad platforms such as Google and Facebook as well seeking a collaboration in this regard, an official claimed.
Add innovations
Viacom18 has come up with a couple of ad innovations that will allow users to pause the ad which can be watched later. Besides, it has created a sidebar to display the scoreboard, hypes of the match etc. where ads can be displayed without annoying the users.
4K videos
While the company would be recording and streaming 4k videos through its high end cameras and systems, most app users would be able to watch only HD video. About 10 percent of smart TV users have wifi and broadband connectivity that can stream 4k videos.
Women IPL
Some of these offerings, such as chats with commentators, would be available for women IPL as well which will begin in March.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema CricStream: Viacom 18 gives glimpse of IPL offerings to advertisers & consumers
For brands and advertisers, JioCinema has a dedicated zone that will demonstrate a new feature called ‘Brands You Love’, which will give advertisers additional exposure even after their ad is served
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 5:02 PM | 3 min read
Viacom18, the digital rights holder of the Tata Indian Premier League, has opened the JioCinema CricStream Showcase giving a glimpse of what consumers and advertisers will experience for the upcoming season. The exhibition, spread across multiple zones, gave brands and industry leaders a sneak peek into the innovations on offer on JioCinema for both, advertisers and consumers.
“Content consumption in India is seeing a tectonic shift towards digital platforms as consumers are increasingly embracing the convenience and improved viewing experience on offer. It is not just a shift in consumer behaviour but for brands, digital is fast becoming a key channel for customer acquisition, engagement, conversion, and retention. The digital growth narrative is further fortified by the ever-increasing adoption of Connected TV (CTV). A significant number of HD homes are in the process of moving to CTV with flexibility of the medium, ease of search options, and content variety. The current base of 750+mn internet users and growing penetration of 5G in India will play a crucial role in showing Tata IPL anywhere, anytime,” the network said in a statement.
“Our vision for this season’s Tata Indian Premier League on JioCinema is to make it the world’s biggest sporting spectacle. Our proposition is seeded in efforts to remove barriers for viewers such as accessibility, affordability, and language to scale up the league’s impact for advertisers and consumers alike,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson.
“The JioCinema CricStream Showcase is an exhibit of how we aim to move the needle and achieve this. The exhibition is a curtain-raiser to the spectacular viewing experience consumers will enjoy during the Tata IPL and the endless opportunities that a brand and advertiser will be able to seize on our platform,” Viacom18 Spokesperson added.
The exhibition showcases JioCinema’s prime offerings for consumers during the Tata IPL, including 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature. It also has a dedicated zone on offline activations planned to engage with the cricket-loving communities in the deepest pockets of the country.
The most unique proposition is the Jio Immersive Zone, which gives everyone a glimpse of watching the Tata IPL through a 360-degree VR feed using JioDive.
For brands and advertisers, JioCinema has a dedicated zone that will demonstrate a new feature called ‘Brands You Love’, which will give advertisers additional exposure even after their ad is served. In the same zone, brands will be able to see all the ad assets available to leverage on JioCinema during the Tata IPL. Finally, the JioCinema Media Planner, a gamification experience, will give advertisers the choice to pick their budget and will immediately be showcased the benefits of picking digital.
The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TATA IPL 2023 to kickstart on March 31
The summit clash will be played on May 28
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage.
A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.
The 16th season of the marquee event will kickstart on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket stadium in the world.
1st April, 2023 will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.
The TATA IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.
Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later. The summit clash of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube