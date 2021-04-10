Upstox urges people to start investing in stocks in new IPL campaign

The first stockbroking firm to partner with IPL, the platform aims to drive equity investment culture in the country with the campaign

Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd) launched its Indian Premier League campaign ‘Start Karke Dekho.’

The goal of the campaign is to promote better financial participation in the country by speaking to the fact that sometimes it’s all about just taking the first step: things are usually easier than expected once you start. It emphasizes that with Upstox, investing is extremely simple and effortless, right from the first step. It features a series of videos capturing insights from everyday situations. People find it difficult to do regular tasks such as touching one’s toe and taking an escalator but find investing through Upstox easier and more engaging. The campaign’s underlying objective is to create financial awareness and foster an investment culture across the country.

Ravi Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Upstox said, “We believe that there’s a lot to be done in terms of fostering a culture of investment in the country. The most important aspect of the campaign is that it gives first-time users confidence to start their investment journey. At Upstox, we want to refresh the way investing is done in India, just like IPL has reinvented cricket as a sport in India. We believe that our campaign 'Start Karke Dekho' will create a significant impact on the millions of young people who want to manage their funds better.”

The multimedia marketing campaign includes commercials on television, OTT, digital, and social media platforms. While digital and OTT platforms are employed to reach out to target segments in metros and big cities, television dominates the media mix for Tier-2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 towns. The campaign will run till the IPL Final on May 30.

Upstox is the first broking firm that has partnered with IPL since the cricket league was launched in 2008. The company currently has close to 3 million customers and aims to reach users deep within the country. Its vision is to make financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all so that everyone can do more with their money.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)