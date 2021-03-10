Studds becomes Rajasthan Royals’ Associate Sponsor

Rajasthan Royals will sport logo of Studds on the leading side of playing headgear including helmet and caps during the 14th and 15th editions of the league

Two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd. has today announced its partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their Associate Sponsor for the Indian Premier League 2021 and 2022 seasons, which will see the helmet brand feature on the playing helmets and caps of the IPL team.

Based on the terms of the arrangement, Rajasthan Royals will sport logo of Studds on the leading side of playing headgear including helmet and caps during the 14th and 15th editions of the league. As a part of this engagement, Studds will also produce exclusive, co-branded limited-edition riding helmets, which will be available for purchase in the market, making it a lifestyle choice for its customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Bhola, GM-SALES & Marketing, Studds Accessories Ltd., said, “It’s a matter of pride for us to be associated with Rajasthan Royals as their associate sponsor. This partnership not just adds a Royal touch to our brand but also helps in further strengthening our commitment towards providing the best safety and quality products as well as services in the country. We would also like to thank the entire Rajasthan Royals team for coming on board with us in our journey to promote safety gear and we hope for a long term partnership with them.”

Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals, welcomed their new partner on-board, “At Rajasthan Royals, we are privileged to have the opportunity to work and associate with some of the best brands in the business. We are delighted to be welcoming on-board our new Associate Partner, STUDDS Accessories Ltd, which is known worldwide for its quality, and commitment to the safety of its consumers. I’m excited to see the content that the teams will create around this arrangement.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)