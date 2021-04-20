Signify launches campaign for its EcoLink range of fans and lights

With a refreshingly honest and irreverent take on its recently launched EcoLink range of fans and lights, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) has rolled out its latest TV campaign for this IPL season. Emphasizing performance over-exaggerated product claims and marketing noise, the campaign aims to win over the audience by highlighting the durability and high performance of the EcoLink product range. The humorous yet honest campaign has been developed by Publicis Communications Pvt. Ltd. and targets consumers looking for no-nonsense and high-performance products.

The campaign will be launched in the current IPL season and includes four films, three featuring the fans range and one featuring the LED lights. The EcoLink fans films depict the story of a young man who switches on the EcoLink fan expecting a level of relaxation that will help him sail through tough life situations such as a job interview, winning a lottery or propositioning a woman for marriage. This scene cuts back to reality where the narrator urges him to come out of his reverie and realize that the fan’s job is only to provide the most effective air circulation thanks to its strong motor. The essence of the narrative is succinctly captured in the tagline “Dumdaar motor wale EcoLink fans. No hawabaazi, just awesome hawa.” The film for EcoLink light bulbs also reiterates this same philosophy and urges the protagonist to focus on the brightness of the bulb instead of expecting it to deliver miracles. The video concludes with the tagline “Dumdaar brightness wali EcoLink Lights. No bright ideas, bas brightest light.”

The campaign will go live in the current IPL season and will be supported by a 360-degree integrated communication strategy including digital media and on ground activation.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Integrated and Marketing Communications, and Commercial Operations at Signify Innovations India said, “We are excited about our latest TV advertising campaign to launch our EcoLink range of products. The quirky campaign has been designed keeping in mind EcoLink’s no-nonsense, honest yet hardworking personality and urges consumers to not believe in unsubstantiated and over-the-top marketing claims. With this campaign, we aim to make EcoLink synonymous with powerful performance and capture a piece of our audience’s mind with this clutter breaking and entertaining narrative.”

Sridharan Iyer, EVP and Head of Branch, Publicis Communications Pvt. Ltd. said about the campaign, “We are extremely delighted and honored to have been chosen by Signify India to partner them in launching EcoLink in the mass end of the electric fan and lighting category. In a category full of over promises we as a brand decided to focus on what matters the most, which is performance. In the series of communication covering both fans and lights we disparaged lofty claims and brought attention to the core parameter of performance in a humorous way.”

Ranadeep Dasgupta, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Communications Pvt. Ltd. said about the campaign, “Ecolink is all about solid performance. Fans for powerful air and lights that are perfectly bright. That's the one simple promise. And to say this, we thought perhaps, we should begin with all that we can't promise.”

