'Any colour one price' proposition will help JSW Paints stand out in IPL: Anuradha Bose

One of the youngest entrants in the paints category with a unique proposition of ‘any colour one price’, JSW Paints is using Indian Premier League as a vehicle to reach out to the millennial couples who see their homes as an extension of self and want to paint them in beautiful colours, CMO Anuradha Bose told exchange4media.com over a recent video call.

Bose was talking about the brand’s latest campaign ‘Sawalia’ launched during the IPL. The film features actress Alia Bhatt in a double role. “Paint is a low involvement category and there are many established brands who are used to marketing in a set, traditional manner. We wanted to be different and come out with consumer-centric propositions that allow them to ‘think beautiful’. And ‘any colour one price’ is one such disruptive proposition. This campaign is an extension of that promise.”

Bose elaborated that the campaign launched during IPL would run on television as well as Disney+ Hotstar in between the matches during the whole course of the T20 series. “To optimise our media plans and OTS, we are currently running the campaign only on IPL, across television and digital. After the series, we will run it for three more months across GECs, news and movie channels, and will also be targeting the non-HSM markets. The prime-time to non-prime time ratio of the campaign will fall somewhere around 40:60 as is usually the case with our brand. This will be supported by a lot of BTL activities, OOH and digital campaigns, as we will take up the brand promise more aggressively.”

She added that two-third of the overall marketing budget for the campaign is directed towards IPL.

The media buying duties of the brand are being handled by Mindshare.

On being asked why the campaign was launched during the much-cluttered event of IPL, Bose explained, “I agree that IPL is a crowded space but none can deny the reach and attention it gives to the brands. In fact, we were associated with the league last year as well when we were not even a national brand. The league gets a lot of relevant recognition for the brand.”

She is sure that Bhat’s charm and exceptional acting prowess shown in both the characters played by her in the campaign and the distinct promise of any colour one price will help the brand stand out.

Govind Pandey who is the CEO of TBWA/Worldwide, the agency behind the campaign, agreed. “It is a unique marketing challenge to communicate for a brand which is a relatively new entrant in a category that is dominated by some well-established players who are used to doing things a certain way. Conventions don’t get challenged as the market leaders keep the status quo intact because it suits them. That’s why JSW Paint’s disruptive proposition of any colour one price is bound to stand out.”

He continued that along with the brand promise, using Bhat smartly will work in the favour of the campaign. “There are two aspects to Alia’s personality, wherein at one side she is a fun person, doing a lot of commercial roles, and on the other side, she is also doing intense, pathbreaking roles. And the campaign tries to use both these dimensions of her personality with an aim to create cultural conversations around the brand.”

Bose shared, “JSW Paints is a brand that believes in keeping the product portfolio simple and relevant to the user. For example, we never launched a separate anti-viral product range when most of the competitors were doing. We introduced these features in our top of the line offering Halo, to make it easier for the customers to pick the right product. Additionally, we are water-based paint, with minimal smell, and roller-based easy application. So, there are a lot of aspects of the personality of our brand that are customer-centric. And we would like to talk a lot more about it. I can’t tell you what our future campaigns would look like but you will see more from our end within this year.”

Pandey corroborated, “In our one-and-a-half-year- long association with JSW Paints, we have worked on many interesting ideas and campaigns, including the inaugural campaign with Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Alia (Bhatt), where we took a social approach to paints saying colours should unify us. And such attempts will continue in the future too.”

