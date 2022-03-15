RapiPay is Delhi Capitals’ Neo Banking Partner for IPL 2022

RapiPay Fintech today announced a strategic partnership with Delhi Capitals, becoming the team’s Neo Banking Partner for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RapiPay brand logo will feature on the back of Delhi Capitals players’ helmets and caps.

Making its debut in IPL with this partnership, RapiPay aims to connect with millions of cricket fans across the world. The latest partnership reinforces RapiPay’s brand-building strategy and expanded commitment to grow Neo Banking to the last mile in India.

With this sponsorship, Nipun Jain, CEO, RapiPay Fintech Ltd. said, “We are excited and proud to be associated with Delhi Capitals, as it is a shared quest for success and excellence that brings us together. Cricket is the pulse of our nation and IPL matches are the most-watched event on TV and OTT platforms in our country. Our association with Delhi Capitals will help us in boosting our brand awareness and further propel our Neo Banking initiatives pan India”.

“It is an absolute honour that RapiPay has chosen to make their IPL debut with us – Delhi Capitals,” said DC Interim CEO, Vinod Bisht, on the association. “We are delighted to welcome them onboarding. I am confident this will be a successful partnership for both brands", he added.

