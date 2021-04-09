Rahul Dravid shows his angry side in CRED’s IPL spot

CRED, in continuation with their official sponsorship with the Indian Premier League, will be back this year with their entertaining video campaign - CRED: Great for the Good. Following the viral success of last year’s ad campaign, this year, CRED will launch a total of six ad films over the course of the tournament. The first ad film will feature actor and CRED-favourite Jim Sarbh and the legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid in a never-seen-before avatar.

Keeping true to their vision of creating a community of trustworthy and creditworthy individuals by rewarding them for practising good financial behaviour, the videos are set to have Jim Sarbh engage with the audience to highlight the numerous, albeit, unique benefits of being a CRED member. By earning CRED coins for paying credit bills on the app, CRED members will have an opportunity to win an array of rewards and cashback offers. While Jim welcomes viewers into the world of CRED and the unbelievable benefits they can claim, audiences will also witness their beloved celebrities being caught in an unlikely act. Apart from ‘The Wall’ himself, this intriguing premise promises to create memorable moments but with a touch of unpredictability.

The creative minds at Early Man Film produced and directed the ad films. The campaign was written and conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. To set the tone of the campaign right, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the films.

Kickstarting the ad campaign with this year’s IPL Season, Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, said "We are happy to continue our association with the IPL for the second year in a row. At CRED, we believe in rewarding good financial behaviour. With this campaign, we want to instill our message of the importance of financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour. ”

Ayappa, Director & Co Founder, Early Man Film, said “It’s that time of the year when we collaborate with our favourite 90s heroes and make them do strange, yet wonderful things for CRED. I hope everyone enjoys these films as much as they did the last set.”

In the spot with Rahul Dravid, one can see the angry side of the cricketer, who is otherwise known for his cool temperament. Stuck in a traffic jam, Dravid is seen getting angry and shouting at people around him, challenging people for a fight and even throwing water at them.

As the ad was released, it had everyone, including Virat Kohli, enjoying Dravid in a new avatar. Kohli expressed his surprise in a tweet.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ?? pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

