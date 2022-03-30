Neobanking platform Open is Digital Banking Partner of RCB, KKR & SRH

Neobanking fintech Open has announced its partnership with T20 franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad as their official digital banking partner.

As part of the partnership, Open will give its 2 million+ clients and KKR, SRH & RCB fans worldwide an opportunity to participate in exciting contests like playing signature shots of their favourite players, match-day predictions, impact player selections and more to win attractive prizes ranging from co-branded merchandise to exclusive customer-centric benefits. Active users can gear up for a golden period where utilising the 15+ banking services of Open will reap them more rewards than ever.

Speaking about the partnership, Open’s Co-founder and COO, Mabel Chacko said, “Firstly we are really excited to partner with these fantastic teams with an impeccable record both on and off field. What brought Open closer to these cricketing powerhouses are the shared values. RCB’s philosophy of ‘Play Bold’, KKR’s anthem Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo re that echoes the spirit to do, fight, and win, and SRH’s motto of ‘Ready To Rise’ aptly defines us as well as our network of businesses. This is the spirit of Indian businesses who always strive hard to push and open new boundaries. At Open, we are always looking for ways to connect with more such businesses. In a country where cricket and business are as coveted as religion, there is nothing better than associating with teams like SRH, RCB and KKR to connect with millions of small business owners in the country”.

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is proud to partner with Open Money, Asia’s first neobanking platform. RCB is a leading digital first business and T20 franchise and having Open Money as a leading fintech partner helps us explore synergies to further strengthen the partnership”.

Commenting on the partnership, Binda Dey, CMO, KKR added, “At KKR we like to partner with brands who understand our passion for the game and commitment towards our fans. Our association with Open, India’s leading neobanking fintech company, will help us design and deliver great fan engagement initiatives that bring the game closer to our fans across the country. We have already started the season with a win and look forward to even more success with Open onboard”.

Regarding their partnership with Open, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, added, “We are delighted to partner with a young and vibrant brand like Open, a digital banking enterprise in the fintech sector. The combination of Open and Sunrisers Hyderabad is one that is built on similar values. We respect the work that Open does for Indian businesses by streamlining their business finances and giving them the much required energy and time to go behind their aspirations and rise at a national and global level. We believe that our global fanbase will resonate with this and partner with Open for their business banking needs."

