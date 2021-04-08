MX TakaTak becomes the official short video partner for 7 IPL teams

MX TakaTak is the Official Short Form Video Partner for 7 teams including Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Catering to over 150 Mn Monthly Active Users, the platform is now the home of all the fun and entertainment of cricket - from net practice to locker room discussions, quirky dance moves to interesting behind-the-scenes moments, catch your favorite cricketers share their candid instances and experiences off the pitch on their official team handles on MX TakaTak.

In India, cricket is more than just a sport - it is a celebration of emotions with fans taking to the streets in their passion for the game. But AB CRICKET BHI HOGA TAKATAK as MX TakaTak announces the #KhelTakaTak challenge that allows its users to get up-close and personal with their favorite cricket players through a live meet-and-greet as well as the chance to win some exciting merchandise. As part of #KhelTakaTak, the platform will introduce weekly challenges like the #FanDanceMove where users can add cricketing moves to their dance videos, the #BatBalance that gets them to multitask keeping a bat on two fingers and the #BolCricket challenge where they complete the commentary in a given situation. Along with these, the #KhelTakaTak challenge enables users to use specifically curated stickers to support their teams along with their respective anthems.

Elaborating on the same, Karan Bedi, CEO - MX Player and MX TakaTak said, “We’re thrilled to be celebrating India’s national obsession on our platform as the official short video partner of the 7 teams. Our aim has always been to entertain our diverse user base and through this innovative association, users will get a sneak peek into the fun side of cricket, the lives of their favourite teams and cricketers as well as a chance to participate in this year’s tournament fervour with our engaging #KhelTakaTak challenges.”

"I am excited to announce MX TakaTak as our sponsor for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Over the last few months, the digital entertainment platform has rapidly gained popularity across the country. This association provides us yet another way to engage with our fans by giving them the opportunity to express themselves in new and creative ways. I would like to thank MX TakaTak for extending their support to Delhi Capitals and enhancing our IPL experience," said Delhi Capitals CEO Vinod Bisht.

Kaustubh Jha, Marketing Head, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “KKR’s has always valued its commitment towards the fans and with the #KhelTakaTak challenge we want to provide a fun way for fans to engage with the team. Our partnership with MX TakaTak is another step to bring the KKR fans closer to their favourite team.”

An MI Spokesperson commented on the association saying, "We are pleased to collaborate with MX TakaTak for our flagship IPs – MI TV and MI Live.”

“We are pleased to be associated with MX TakaTak that is doing path breaking work and replacing some of the most popular international short form platforms”, said Satish Menon, CEO - Punjab Kings.

Chandni Malhotra, General Manager, Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Rajasthan Royals, commented, “At the Rajasthan Royals, we place significant emphasis on the entertainment quotient that our franchise is able to deliver to its fans around the globe, and this specially curated partnership with MX TakaTak is a step in the direction of expanding our mediums of providing that entertainment to our fans directly onto their mobile phones. It also proliferates our reach and aids in creating content that can give our fans a chance to view exclusive footage of their favourite Royals.”

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are delighted to partner with MX TakaTak, a rapidly growing short format video social media platform. We are confident that this partnership will further help brand RCB reach out to a new fan ecosystem to add to its already robust social presence."

Commenting on the association, K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are very excited to partner MX TAKATAK for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. TAKATAK is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)