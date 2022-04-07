McDowell’s No.1 Soda is Celebrations Partner of 5 IPL teams

McDowell's No1 Soda, Diageo India's flagship brand, today announced its association with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals as the Celebrations Partner during this season of Cricket. The fans of the teams can follow the hashtag #No1YaariCheers and share their fun cheers for their favourite team through the season and win exciting prizes.

The brand is encouraging its consumers to do with this campaign with cheers such as "Yaaron ke saath make it happen, limit main rakhna celebration". The messaging resonates with consumers who want to enjoy safely with their friends and ensure the safety of all their yaars.

Speaking about this association, Ruchira Jaitley, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, said, "Cricket is a sporting extravaganza that brings the entire country together with inspiring sporting action that's a feast for Indians across the length and breadth of the country. So naturally, we are delighted to be associated with these five iconic teams. Moreover, this cricket season is the perfect platform to bring alive the special moments when yaars connect and make magic happen, whether while playing or else while watching this tournament. To further add to the fun and entertainment, we are excited to give fans a chance to cheer for their teams with inspiring and playful language like never before. McDowell's No1 Soda is proud to share the spirit of Yaari with these amazing teams and build a meaningful new partnership."

Historically Cheers has always brought fans together and made their fandom epic and entertaining. McDowell's No1 Soda is using this to enhance the engagement and celebration for this cricket season across languages and regions.

Rajesh Menon, Vice-President & Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “Every win is a celebration not because it is a win but because of all the hard work that goes behind it and this year we are delighted to associate with McDowell’s No1 Soda as our celebration partner and hope our 12th Man Army will join us in celebrations and cheer for the team.”

"Walking into a new season with our first win, we are extremely excited to have the iconic McDowell's No1 Soda who has always resonated and stood for strong bonds of Yaari join us as our Celebration partners. We are excited for what is in store and cannot wait to cheer along with them and our fans through the season as we battle it out to win the trophy." said Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Indians said, “We welcome McDowell’s No1 Soda on board as we go into the fresh season and look forward to creating many opportunities for our fans to celebrate.”

Talking about this partnership, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer of Rajasthan Royals said, "We are pleased to be partnering with McDowell's No1 Soda and have them support the team this season. Their high-quality products are consumed by masses around the country, including our players, to stay hydrated. We are hoping for a very successful season for the franchise, with many celebratory moments for fans to share with friends and family."

"Over the last 10 years, we have seen a lot of bonds form amongst our players, both Indian and international, thus making the sport more entertaining for the fans. Through their unique friendships, we have also gone on to win the tournament. That is the testimony- that yaars and yaari can truly make things happen. We are excited to have the No1 enabler of friendships, McDowell's No1 Soda on board this year and forge new bonds through the season." Mr. K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad commented on this association.

This campaign was ideated and created by the creative team at DDB Mudra. Talking about the creative concept, Sujay Ghosh, Executive Vice President and Business Partner at DDB Mudra says, “McDowell's No1 has always stood for Yaari and mehfil (gathering). Cricket epitomizes both of these. Hence this cricket season, we took the opportunity to create a new way to celebrate. Chants (Cheers) will be the new language of fans and friends this year, powered by the teams and McDowell's No1 Soda.”

