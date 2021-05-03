KKR RCB match rescheduled after players test positive for COVID; IPL 2021 in jeopardy?

The match slated to take place between the two teams today on May 3 has been postponed after KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive

The match slated to take place between KKR and RCB on May 3, 2021, has been rescheduled after two players of KKR test positive.

The players Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive in the last four days. All other team members have been tested negative.

Both players have been since isolated from their team members. The medical team has been constantly monitoring their health.

KKR has now moved towards testing daily to detect infections at the earliest so that treatment can be given to the players at the earliest.

"The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour," read the official communication.

So far, there have been no hints about the fate of IPL if more infections among players come to the fore. It's unclear whether more teams may follow suit or cancel matches in the undesirable event of their players testing positive.

IPL had ensured players' safety with a three-part protocol: First, by securing COVID negative players in a bio-bubble, second by ensuring that sanctity of the bubble is maintained and third by testing all members of the crew at regular intervals to ensure there's no case of the infection going untested or undetected. It's unclear at this point how the breach in the bio-bubble took place.

As per IPL's guidelines for Covid, any close contact of the infected person should isolate for six days and return after three negative tests on Day 1, 3 and 6.

