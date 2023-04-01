IPL 2023: JioCinema posts 2.5 crore app downloads on Day 1
The app saw 6 crore unique viewers who tuned in for the first Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match, claimed Viacom18 in a statement
In what bodes well for JioCinema’s maiden IPL journey, Viacom18’s OTT app saw 2.5 crore downloads on the first day of the tournament, breaking the record for the most-installed app in a single day.
Viacom18 announced the news in a statement on day one of the TATA IPL 2023 tournament.
The app also saw 6 crore unique viewers who tuned in for the first Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on March 31. The match achieved 1.6 crore peak concurrency on JioCinema.
Total match views on day one touched 50 crore.
The Reliance-owned platform had announced a slew of app features like 4k streaming and multiple camera angles for an improved match-viewing experience.
TATA IPL 2023 kickstarted on March 31 with the first match played in Gujarat between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Supper Kings. The former won the match by 5 wickets.
Glance and JioCinema partner for IPL 2023
As part of association, consumers will enjoy a ‘lock-screen-to-app’ viewing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:26 PM | 3 min read
Glance has partnered with JioCinema, the digital partner of TATA IPL. As a result of this partnership, over 200 million Glance consumers will enjoy a seamless “lock screen to app” viewing experience for the first time in the country.
“This partnership between Glance and JioCinema will bring a personalized and premium experience to cricket fans who can stay connected with all the on and off-field happenings throughout the 2023 TATA IPL season. They will receive visually rich and exciting content on their lock screens powered by the JioCinema app,” read arelease.
By tapping on their favourite content, fans will be led to live TATA IPL coverage on JioCinema if it is already installed on their smartphone; in case consumers do not have JioCinema app on their smartphone, they will be directed to download the app for them to experience the league. This experience will be available to consumers across all leading Android smartphones in India that are powered by Glance.
Additionally, consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive Glance-led T20 content such as latest scores, match updates and highlights of their favourite teams and players directly on their lock screen. Consumers will also be able to watch expert match analysis, team discussions, player selection insights, performance evaluations, live chat sessions with cricketers, and watch parties for the season’s matches. With several innovative features, cricket enthusiasts across the country will be able to stay up to date with the latest, real-time news and insights through Glance lock screen and JioCinema app.
“Our proposition to fans for the TATA IPL is all about elevating their live-sport viewing experience. We are excited to partner with Glance because our association allows us to build on this proposition and provide a convenient and personalized experience for cricket fans to stay up to speed with the latest in the league directly from their lock screens,” said Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy and Partnership for Sports, Viacom18. “Both Glance and JioCinema have been disrupting how consumers experience content digitally, and this partnership brings that disruption to how cricket will be experienced going forward.”
Bikash Choudhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance, said “Glance is designed to surface the best of the internet to consumers directly on their lock screens. Our partnership with JioCinema brings together the best of two worlds – lock screen and app – to create a unique viewng experience for cricket fans. They will now be able to catch updates and highlights of T20 cricket directly on their lock screens and catch ball-by-ball action on the JioCinema app, making it easy for them to stay connected with the game, no matter where they are.”
Glance has revolutionised the way content is experienced right on the lock screens of Android smartphones. Glance’s pioneering ‘smart lock screen’ platform, powered by artificial intelligence, makes it frictionless for users to discover their preferred content across various genres, such as music, entertainment, sports, gaming, trends, and more.
Somany Ceramics becomes Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants will flaunt Somany’s logo on the helmet and caps
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Somany, a ceramic tile company, has announced its association with Lucknow Super Giants - the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner. With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY's logo on the helmet and cap's.
Abhishek Somany, Managing Director of Somany Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY's rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG's “Gazab Andaaz” slogan”. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they're backed by”.
Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play — plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”
“This is a key milestone for us as at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and SOMANY Ceramics, added Mr. Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications — the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of SOMANY.
The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will feature ten teams, where each team will play 14 matches. Lucknow Super Giants were the latest entrants in the league who made their debut last year. The team fared well and concluded the season as one of the semifinalists.
‘200+M viewers watch Star Sports’ build-up coverage of Tata IPL 2023’
The total number of minutes watched have increased by a whopping 142% compared to last year, touching 21.5 billion minutes, said Star Sports in a release
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:46 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports’ build-up programming to Tata IPL 2023 has seen a sharp 62% increase over the previous year, reaching a staggering 205.6 million viewers, the channel has shared.
The total number of minutes watched have increased by a whopping 142% compared to last year, touching 21.5 billion minutes. In fact, the viewership (in million) and consumption (in billion minutes) of IPL Build-up programming is highest in the last three years, said Star Sports in a release.
“This landmark achievement, even before a ball is bowled in the tournament, is testament to Star Sports’ commitment to enhanced storytelling in multiple languages and fans’ love for the network. This data is also a strong indicator of the scale and reach that the Star Sports Network is expected to deliver for its broadcast of Tata IPL 2023,” wrote Star in the release.
The Star Sports Network celebrated 15 years of the IPL with various programming initiatives which served fans exclusive content about their favourite teams and players (past and present). With shows like Incredible Star Cast, Stars on Star, Incredible Awards: 15 Years of IPL, Game Plan, Cricket Countdown and IPL Heroes, fans have had a diverse offering of shows available on the ‘home of Cricket’ – Star Sports. The focus on fans and customised offering of content continues into the tournament with the most watched Cricket show in India – Cricket Live – returning for Tata IPL 2023 along with other fan-favourites such as Match Point, Game Plan, Cricket Countdown continuing through the course of the tournament. Star Sports has also partnered with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants to produce franchise-based shows which seek to drive fandom for the team and increase their affinity.
Star Sports announces slew of interactive features to enhance IPL viewing
The network has tied up Dolby, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:59 PM | 3 min read
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023 has announced a range of product features for the upcoming season in its continuing endeavour to enhance the viewing experience for fans. The broadcaster continues its association with Dolby to broadcast the tournament with Dolby ATMOS (5.1.4) audio, providing an immersive audio experience on its HD feeds. The broadcaster has worked with Dolby to enhance the configuration of 40+ microphones in the stadium to capture cinematic and sound.
Star Sports is also launching a range of interactive features with Airtel Digital TV (“Star Sports Pro” available on ‘red button’ on the remote) and with Tata Play (“Star Sports VIP” available on the ‘Side button’ on the remote). Features available on the service include ‘Real-time Highlights’, ‘Key Moments’, and ‘Comprehensive Statistics’. The on-demand statistics available to viewers on the touch of a button are powered by ESPN Cricinfo’s revered statistical database. Other features include an ‘Ambience feed’, which provides viewers the option of turning off commentary while experiencing unhindered in-stadia sound and a first-of-its-kind ‘Subtitled Feed’ which will provide subtitles for commentary during the live match. The live subtitling is powered by a combination of an innovative workflow and AI.
Other than powering features being offered to consumers, technology is playing a key role in driving enhanced coverage of Tata IPL 2023. ‘Holobox’ at the Studio will provide an interactive experience that allows fans to teleport and interact with the commentators while ‘Traxis’ enhances graphics in 3D to augment the viewing experience. Additionally, the ‘social listening tool’ will allow real-time fan polling through any social platform on a real-time basis to promote fan engagement. The introduction of Hawkeye 4K Cam, Xeebra Quad Replay, and the VR Immersive Cricket Game aim to elevate the standard of programming and live match coverage.
A Star Sports Spokesperson said, "We have always believed that Tata IPL 2023 should be a hotbed for innovation in the world of live sports broadcast. Our coverage, in association with BCCI, should aim to set global standards. As viewing experiences enter a new era, we want to make sure that we are always pushing boundaries, to serve fans. Our continuous focus on fan behaviour has led us to develop features which complement the viewing spectacle of IPL and still offer the comfort of the lean-back TV experience, which fans love."
Disney Star, over the last two weeks, has unveiled coverage plans for Tata IPL 2023 which seek to drive community viewing, add layers of interactivity, and enhance customisation on Television. Star Sports’ brand of storytelling and association with superstars of the game including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer promises to take the fan deeper into the game and closer to their heroes than ever before. A panel of experts comprising World Champions, IPL title winners, marquee coaches and seasoned broadcasters from across the world will present the tournament. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Telugu acting legend Nandamuri Balakrishnan are also associated with Star Sports’ broadcast of Tata IPL 2023 to bring alive a never-seen-before spectacle which seeks to engage 500+ million viewers on TV.
Sachin Tendulkar's clarion call to IPL fans: 'Let's break viewership record on JioCinema'
Tendulkar has reached out to cricket fans and urged them to watch IPL on Viacom18's OTT app
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
Cricket’s G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar is no stranger to smashing records. Over 34,000 international runs and 100 tons later, he is back at it, this time with his sights set on an off field record for JioCinema.
In a video released by the brand and the Master Blaster himself, Sachin has called on cricket fans in a new ‘digital India’ to join him in setting a new record for most fans watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema. Whether digital India smashes this record or not only time will tell, but all eyes will be on their phone, tablet, and connected TV screens when JioCinema’s coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans kicks off today at 5 PM.
Mumbai Indians partners with 25 brands this IPL season
The team has onboarded 11 new partners this year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:08 PM | 3 min read
Mumbai Indians has retained, extended and signed a diverse range of brand partnerships ahead of IPL 2023. The #OneFamily has been joined by eleven new sponsors, taking the tally up to 25 for the season and with prevalent market dynamics, Mumbai Indians has become an effective and preferred platform for brands to add to their marketing mix that includes, TV, Digital, amongst others.
With traditional as well as new age brands, who are in different business growth cycles expanding the MI portfolio, the mix continues to be dynamic, bringing on-board several previously untapped partner categories who can connect with fans across all demographics. With this season of IPL moving to a home and away format, partner brands will create bespoke engagement models, leveraging MI players at meet and greets with fans, store visits, live content engagement, product seeding and distribution, and creative shoots beyond advertisements.
Speaking about the partnerships, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “The market continues to evolve and partners prefer Mumbai Indians as a platform that allows them to build a narrative through the year. The focus for us is to win share of hearts, because that’s where fan loyalty comes in, which our partners can then be able to leverage and build on. We have been able to strategically and creatively curate experiences for our partners that allow them to engage with our 50 million fans digitally, spread across the world and this season with fans back in full strength at Wankhede, engaging with cricket lovers on and off the field.”
Season 2023 Debuts:
- Among MI’s new partners on board are IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), the prestigious Mahindra for the first time as an official partner, MI’s first four-wheeler automobile sponsor.
- Reliance Digital (Lead Trouser), Garnier Men (Back of helmet/cap), Bisleri (Official Partner), Viacom18 (Official Partner), Max Life Insurance (Official Partner), Bella Vita (Official Partner), Bira91 (Official Partner) and Ultratech (Digital Partner), make up for the other new partners in the Mumbai Indians family.
Continue with the MI Family:
- Mumbai Indians continues to be at the forefront of brand partner trust having continued and renewed multiple deals with partners including slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), Astral Pipes (Upper Non Lead Arm), Acko (Non Lead Trouser), Dream11 (Official Partner), BKT (Official Partner), Royal Challenge (Official Partner), Jio Cinema (Official Partner) and Performax (Official Partner).
- Furthermore, Mumbai Indians continues to be associated with Usha International for the 10th year in a row. The decade-long partnership is testament to the mutual value created by both parties and the similar brand ideology shared by MI and Usha for their valued audience.
Mumbai Indians starts its 2023 IPL season campaign on April 02, as it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
Zed Black is the 'Official Prayer Partner' for Delhi Capitals
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 11:32 AM | 4 min read
Zed Black, the flagship incense sticks brand from MP based FMCG conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their 'Official Prayer Partner' for the T20 League 2023 edition. With this historic partnership with Delhi Capitals, Zed Black becomes the first incense sticks brand to join forces with a popular T20 League team and also the first FMCG brand from Madhya Pradesh to partner with a team in an Indian T20 League.
Built on the spirit of 'Prarthna hogi Sweekar’ brand tagline, the company has shot a heart-thumping, electrifying anthem that oozes energy, positivity and enough swag to attract the Masses, Millennials & GenZ making you root for the players of the Delhi Capitals team and also inspires one to work hard and give their best shot in life for achieving success. The anthem to be unveiled soon features three star players of Delhi Capitals team, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma & Manish Pandey. The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform.
Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand across its social media handles.
Commenting on this collaboration, Ankit Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black shares, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Delhi Capitals. Cricket is a religion in India and the T20 League is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. We believe, Zed Black resonates well with Delhi Capitals as both brands, are bringing India together. Just like the tournament offers high voltage entertainment to cricket lovers, Zed Black offers prayers through its immense Prayer & Puja Essentials like Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Sticks, Dhoop Cones etc across the globe".
Zed Black today is amongst the top 3 brands in the agarbatti category in India. It is one of the largest selling agarbatti manufacturers and retailers in India and also the leading incense sticks exporter in the country.
MDPH has a plethora of top-notch quality products under its own household brands in categories such as agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more under its premium bestseller flagship labels Zed Black, Manthan, Shriphal, Orva and Din Din.
Anshul Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black further adds, "With Zed Black's venture into IPL as the Official Prayer Partner for Delhi Capitals we feel it is one of the best mediums to spread the power of prayers amongst millions of hearts. With our anthem, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar', we want to be the catalysts of victory with prayers. Our association with cricket isn't new as we have had Veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador since last six years for our flagship product Zed Black 3-in-1 Premium Agarbatti. We are a global brand and Delhi is a big consumer market for us in India for Dhoop & Dhoopsticks. Considering the popularity of Delhi Capitals, our sponsorship will allow us to penetrate in deeper markets with our innovative fragrance offerings”
Delhi Capitals, CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra shares, “Our team features in India’s biggest sporting festival that is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience. The tournament holds the power to create strong emotional connections across India. We are excited to sign a partnership with Zed Black as our ‘Official Prayer Partner’ which adds a wonderful dimension of spirituality to an otherwise high-octane sporting event. Delhi Capitals has been an extremely consistent team and we look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket this T20 season".
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
