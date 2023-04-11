IPL 2023: Will fantasy sport firms take home the trophy?
Gaming revenue of fantasy sports during IPL season to reach Rs 3,000 crore in 2023. They will see a spike in their transacting users as well, says a report
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is growing bigger and bigger each season. While the real action is still confined to the stadiums, the league’s glamour has spread across several spheres. Fantasy sports (FS) platforms too have seen phenomenal growth over the past few years along with IPL.
The FS industry is likely to clock Rs 2900-3100 crore in the current season, 30-35% up compared to the previous season, says an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Their transacting users during IPL season is also expected to grow by 25-30% in 2023, reveals the report.
Ujjwal Chaudhry, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, says “Steep growth in fantasy sports gaming will come from tier 2 cities driven by increasing adoption of fantasy platforms and cross-migration of users from other games. Increased internet accessibility will give a push to the IPL economy."
Redseer's estimates suggest that the average revenue per user is expected to grow from Rs 410 in IPL 2022 to Rs 440 per user in IPL 2023.
Over the years, FS has become an integral part of the sports ecosystem in India, largely driven by cricket. Some of the homegrown startups even acquired the status of unicorns within a few years of their existence.
Top fantasy sports platforms Dream11, which is the official Fantasy Partner of IPL and associated with a few teams and media partners, reported 56 % growth in revenues last season compared to 2021. Likewise, My11Circle, the title sponsor of Lucknow Super Giants, clocked a 30 percent growth in the same period. My11Circle, for example, has declared Rs 1 crore along with an Audi A4 car as the first prize for their fans. Even their second prize is worth Rs 1 crore.
The growth of fantasy sports platforms is not only limited to cricket but is also being seen across other sports like football, basketball, and volleyball, among others.
Market size
A 2022 report titled "Fantasy Sports: Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Sports Development" conducted jointly by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte estimated that India is the fastest-growing FS market with close to 13 crore fantasy sports users by 2021. It also stated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 38% from Rs 34,600 crore in FY21 to Rs 1.65 lakh crores by FY25.
Tier 2 a huge market
Citing affordable data plans and cheaper smartphones as the prime factors leading to a surge in popularity of fantasy sports, Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), noted, “India has always been known for its love of cricket, but the rise in popularity of sports such as football and basketball contributed greatly to the growth of the fantasy gaming sector and vice versa.”
By offering a unique and engaging way for fans to participate in the IPL, fantasy sports platforms have created a new level of excitement and interest around the tournament, particularly in tier 2 cities. Fans who may have had a regular interest in the IPL before are now becoming invested in the tournament,” Bhattacharya added.
Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo said that Tier 2 was always a large market for fantasy gaming companies. “With IPL being free on the Jio Cinema app, it has allowed more viewers to access the content and likely increase usage”, he points out.
Win-win
It's a win-win situation for IPL and fantasy sports firms both, experts say.
“Fans share their virtual teams and discuss the tournament on social media platforms, thus creating buzz and increasing the overall visibility of the IPL”, Bhattacharya opines.
There are strong and organic synergies between IPL and FS. Results of a FIFS study indicate that 60 percent of users follow or watch sports more when engaged in FS.
“Currently, there are 13 crore users who engage in Fantasy Sports, while there are 80 crore viewers of sports content suggesting more than 85 percent viewers are still potential users for the FS industry to seek future growth,” the study states.
Rambbia has a different point of view though. “I am not sure whether growth in IPL viewership will happen because of FS alone. With IPL going back to the home and away format, viewer interest is very high which can be seen in the 1st match performance,” Rambhia said.
Many teams and leagues have partnered with fantasy sports platforms to offer exclusive content, prizes, and experiences to fans, creating additional revenue streams for these entities.
The stage is set for further growth in Bharat, thanks to FS regional offerings. “We communicate with users in respective regional languages on the platform which helps us to reach the right audience and concentrate on user behavior in these cities in order to provide them with what they require,” says Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot.
Real money gaming a grey area
While the Deloitte and FIFS report insists that the FS industry has emerged as a key driver for economic growth, and technological growth, and is creating a multi-pronged impact on sports, the economy, and technology, real-money gaming is still a grey area in the country.
Though some states and platforms ban gambling apps, there is no nationwide mechanism to regulate online real-money games – including games considered skill-based such as some fantasy sports and poker.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last week allowed multiple self-regulatory organizations (SROs) that will determine whether a real-money game is permitted to operate in India.
11 categories and 45 brands are new advertisers in IPL's first 7 games
According to TAM advertising report on IPL 16, the eCommerce-gaming category is the top spender as last year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 12:02 PM | 2 min read
The eCommerce-gaming category continues to be the top spender on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15, shows TAM advertising report on IPL 16.
According to the report, during the first seven matches, the top five categories had three categories from 'F&B' as compared to four categories from the 'E-commerce' sector in IPL 15.
Also, the top five categories together had more than 55% share of ad volume in IPL 16, and two out of the top five categories were common between IPL 15 and 16.
Moreover, the top five advertisers contributed nearly 40% share of ad volumes during the seven matches of this season. Sporta Technologies ad K P Pan Foods were the only common advertisers among the top five during both seasons.
Bharti Airtel, Coca Cola and Vishnu Packaging were the other advertisers in the top five during IPL 16. The report also stated that 11 new categories and 45 new brands have advertised in the seven matches of IPL 16, compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15.
Among the new categories, the majority of the E-commerce categories didn't advertise in IPL 16 as compared to IPL 15. Among the 45 new brands, 'Airtel 5G Plus' topped the list followed by 'Vivo V27 Series'. Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion and Thumbs Up Charged were the other new brands in the list.
The report also shows that the number of categories, advertisers and brands have dropped in IPL 16 compared to the same number of matches last year. In the first seven matches this year, over 25 categories, 35 advertisers and over 60 brands have advertised.
Actors vs cricketers: Will Aamir win the game for Dream11 this IPL?
Brand experts analyse Dream11’s series of ad campaigns with actor Aamir Khan and top cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 5, 2023 8:44 AM | 6 min read
Over the years, Indian Premier League (IPL) has gradually evolved into an advertising festival where Indian and global brands try to outdo each other to get millions of eyeballs at one go.
Dream11, the homegrown fantasy sports platform and the official partner for IPL, has launched a series of brand films with actor Aamir Khan and cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among others for the ongoing session of the league. The short videos, which are part of a 10-ads series ‘sab khelenge’, have garnered lakhs of views each on YouTube and Instagram within days of their launch.
Each ad captures Aamir’s reel and real life in an interesting way and portrays hilarious banters between him and Dream11 brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah among others.
In one campaign, Aamir Khan tells Hardik Pandya that he was the one who defeated English first, referring to his popular movie Lagaan in which a team of untrained villagers led by Aamir defeated English men in a cricket match.
In another campaign, Aamir, who plays an overconfident bowler, challenges the opponent batter Rohit Sharma boasting that he would clean bowled him by hitting middle wicket.
Sharma plays boundary over Aamir’s head showing the world who can play the sport better. Aamir, scared to the core with the flight of the ball, tries to put up a brave face and utters “All Izz Well”, a phrase that was part of Aamir’s film “3 idiots” and a number in the film.
In the third film, Aamir takes bat and after being clean bowled, calls for a “retake”. Hardik Pandya, who took Aamir’s wicket, mocked him for asking for a retake in cricket. Then comes R Madhavan who seeks to convince Pandya that actors can call for retake in sports.
In the fourth campaign, Aamir claims that he would be the man of the match. Pandya makes fun of Aamir by saying, “How does it matter? You don't collect awards anyway.” Aamir is known for never attending and accepting any film awards.
“The campaign films and TVCs have been directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tewari, conceptualized by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy TILT Brand Solutions and produced by Earth Sky Productions,” a company official said. The first film in the series, which was launched last week, involved Sharman Joshi and other co-actors of Aamir in “3 Idiots”.
The Mumbai-based fantasy sports brand, founded back in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, hopes that the campaigns will help it to widen its gamer base by leveraging the nationwide appeal of actors and cricketers.
Dream11 is the first Indian gaming company to enter the unicorn club and currently has a user base of more than 100 million.
Experts speak:
The advertising experts, who weigh these campaigns in terms of creativity, entertainment and impact, expressed mixed reactions.
Veteran ad expert and MD of Rediffusion Dr Sandeep Goyal calls them ordinary. “Double star power that is used by both cricketers and bollywood is nice but its variations have been tried before. These ads will at best evince a chuckle,” Goyal opines.
Titus Uputturu, founder of Titus Upputuru Company, echoes the sentiments. “Players and bollywood actors have played cricket matches for many decades. This was like a mini version of the same with the first film being an activation and then the nice follow-ups,” says Upputuru, who liked the use of ‘all is well’ in the ad as a spin off from one of Aamir’s most memorable film songs.”
Dream 11 ads have always used cricketers interestingly. This time as well, it was refreshing to watch the banter between team cricketers and team actors, says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising. "However, I feel it doesn't exactly land very sharply on the #SabKhelenge campaign line. The earlier campaigns made a much more compelling case to play the fantasy league,” he stated.
But being a household name, they can afford it now. All in all, it's a nice break from nail-biting action and I'm glad they're having fun with the brand, Chaubey adds.
Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, has a different opinion though. Desai loved the series and gave it full marks on all measurables.
“I feel that the series has managed to get the two things we love the most together (bollywood and cricket) in one entertaining package. The scripts are nicely written and directed and the short duration adds to the charm. Because they are snappy, they are more fun. On a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the best, I would rate it 5,” Desai smiles.
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, Managing Partner and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, also lauded the series. “It is one of the best uses of film stars I have seen this year. It will really click with people who are so jaded by celeb endorsements. Aamir has a history of doing good ads. He did an amazing one for Innova and Coke also,” Sampath explained.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqccPjeJVu2/
The ad series is getting good feedback from the Instagram users, especially from actors. Kareina Kapoor, writes, “Toooo much fun to watch this banter @rohitsharma45, #Aamir ”
Javed Jaffery jokes, “Asli Rancho ki tarah, asli Hitman bhi bahar nikal ke aayega. Naam mein ‘hit’ hona kaafi nahi All will be well, you just watch @imRo45 #TeamActors.”
Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said in a statement earlier, “With Sab Khelenge, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the ubiquity of cricket and how it can be enjoyed by anybody, similar to Dream11. It is meant to inspire fans to evolve from being passive viewers to actively engage with the sport they love. We are celebrating India’s passion for both cricket and cinema this IPL, which is a tournament at the confluence of sports and entertainment in India.”
(With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
IPL 2023: Zed Black is ‘Official Prayer Partner’ for Delhi Capitals
The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:40 PM | 3 min read
Zed Black, the flagship incense sticks brand from MP based FMCG conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their 'Official Prayer Partner' for the T20 League 2023 edition. With this c partnership with Delhi Capitals, Zed Black becomes the first incense sticks brand to join forces with a popular T20 League team and also the first FMCG brand from Madhya Pradesh to partner with a team in an Indian T20 League.
With the brand tagline 'Prarthna hogi Sweekar’ , the company has shot an anthem that featuring three players of Delhi Capitals team, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma & Manish Pandey. The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand across its social media handles.
Commenting on this collaboration, Ankit Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black shares, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Delhi Capitals. Cricket is a religion in India and the T20 League is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. We believe, Zed Black resonates well with Delhi Capitals as both brands, are bringing India together. Just like the tournament offers high voltage entertainment to cricket lovers, Zed Black offers prayers through its immense Prayer & Puja Essentials like Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Sticks, Dhoop Cones etc across the globe".
Anshul Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black further adds, "With Zed Black's venture into IPL as the Official Prayer Partner for Delhi Capitals we feel it is one of the best mediums to spread the power of prayers amongst millions of hearts. With our anthem, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar', we want to be the catalysts of victory with prayers. Our association with cricket isn't new as we have had Veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador since last six years for our flagship product Zed Black 3-in-1 Premium Agarbatti. We are a global brand and Delhi is a big consumer market for us in India for Dhoop & Dhoopsticks. Considering the popularity of Delhi Capitals, our sponsorship will allow us to penetrate in deeper markets with our innovative fragrance offerings”
Delhi Capitals, CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra shares, “Our team features in India’s biggest sporting festival that is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience. The tournament holds the power to create strong emotional connections across India. We are excited to sign a partnership with Zed Black as our ‘Official Prayer Partner’ which adds a wonderful dimension of spirituality to an otherwise high-octane sporting event. Delhi Capitals has been an extremely consistent team and we look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket this T20 season".
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
IPL 2023: Medulance associates with Delhi Capitals as Official Medical Partner
Medulance will provide medical care and emergency response at all the seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Medulance Healthcare has associated with Delhi Capitals as the Official Medical Partner for the Indian T20 League matches to be held in the national capital in April and May 2023.
As part of its responsibilities, Medulance will provide medical care and emergency response at all the seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023. The company will station Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances along with doctors, paramedics, and nurses at the venue to effectively deal with any kind of injuries and other health emergencies during the matches.
Speaking about the association, Medulance Co-founder Ravjot Singh Arora said, “We are more than happy to be appointed as the Official Medical Partner of Delhi Capitals for this Indian T20 League season. We have made elaborate arrangements to provide world-class emergency medical services at every match that the Delhi Capitals play in Delhi. Our ambulances and a highly trained medical team comprising of doctors, paramedics, and nurses would be on standby at the venue to cater to any emergency health need of the players and spectators. We have been successfully providing emergency medical services for several other big events around the country too. Delhi Capitals is one of the leading teams in the Indian T20 League and we wish them all the very best for the 2023 season.”
Meanwhile, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “Severe injuries can happen at anytime in top level sport and therefore it’s crucial for us to have a medical staff stationed at the stadium. Our players are certainly in good hands with Medulance Healthcare’s state-of-the-art ambulances and superbly trained medical staff at the ground. With the country’s leading emergency response provider on board, we are assured of quality medical services throughout the 2023 season.”
IPL 2023: Hindware partners with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore
The company will get an opportunity to create engagement activities for fans along with players such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Shikhar Dhawan
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited, a bathroom solutions company, has announced its partnership with two of the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming 2023 season. This strategic partnership will enable Hindware to strengthen its brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across the country, the company said.
Speaking about the partnership Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said “Cricket is a sport that unites the entire country with thrilling sporting action that is a feast for Indians around the world. We are delighted to be associated with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and drive growth in the highly competitive bathroom solutions market.”
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited further added, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Hindware to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country. We are proud to have partnered with Punjab Kings and RCB and wish both the teams all the very best for the season ahead.”
Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, “It’s always a pleasure when a partner reaffirms their faith by extending the relationship. Especially a partner like Hindware Limited, as a trusted brand across the country they echo our commitment to our fans, and we are confident of expanding this successful partnership.”
Through the partnership Hindware Limited will also get an opportunity to create exciting engagement activities for fans along with stars Virat Kohli, Mohd Siraj, Glenn Maxwell from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar from Punjab Kings. There is more in store from Hindware in terms of contests, giveaways, and social media campaigns with the players.
Astral celebrates 25 years with CSK players grooving to #AstralSilverShuffle beats
The video features Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
As Astral Limited completes 25 years, it has released a special video with the leading players of IPL’s marquee team Chennai Super Kings. The video showcases the team’s star player Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who are seen dancing to the catchy tune of #AstralSilverShuffle. They can be seen showing some #YellowLove for their longtime sponsor by proudly showcasing Astral’s logo on their jersey.
Astral is also the sponsor for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Astral has been at the forefront of partnerships, collaborations, and sponsorship deals across various gamut of sporting events in the country including teams in the previous seasons of IPL, T20 league, teams in the Pro-Kabbadi League, and is focused on developing an ecosystem for nurturing and stimulating young talent across the country.
The company strongly believes in associating with India’s popular culture – Cricket and Bollywood to create a strong brand recall value. Astral Limited has also roped in stars like Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun as their ambassadors for their north and south divisions respectively to keep their image fresh and relevant in the eyes of the consumers.
RuPay kicks off IPL 2023 campaign with Dinesh Karthik
The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and highlights the benefits of RuPay Credit Cards linkage on the UPI platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off the 2023 season with ‘RuPay Credit Card on UPI’ campaign that has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.
The campaign focuses on creating greater customer awareness of the game-changing product offering from NPCI which allows users to access their RuPay credit cards through the UPI platform.
The opening day of the season features Dinesh Karthik in a humorous advertisement highlighting the benefits of RuPay credit card linkage on UPI, encouraging the viewers to ask their bank for the same. Additionally, as part of the campaign, 3 other films developed by DDB Mudra Group will also be released throughout the league season.
The films playfully describe how customers will be able to use UPI, while also enjoying rewards and the loyalty points program of their favorite credit card.
Commenting on the campaign, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “We, at NPCI, are proud to share this path-defining offering of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI and believe it would play a significant role in India’s credit journey. We have always looked to create innovative products facilitating convenience for better payments systems for the nation. Our partnership with IPL, just like the partnership between RuPay and UPI, will amplify our efforts in consumer awareness on the benefits of having access to credit on UPI. The RuPay campaign is witty and breaks clutter. We hope consumers enjoy the ads, as they do IPL.”
Rahul Mathew CCO & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “RuPay is the first credit card that allows you to pay through UPI. It’s such a breakthrough and disruption in the category. We felt a product that’s so differentiated and is a standout, needs work that is the same.”
