IPL 2022: Credenc.com to be sponsors of Lucknow Super Giants

LSG will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 22, 2022 1:58 PM  | 1 min read
Credenc

Education lending fintech platform Credenc.com has announced its sponsorship of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Lucknow Super Giants team as their associate sponsor. LSG will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves.

Excited with the sponsorship Mayank Batheja, Co-Founder, Credenc.com said, “Today marks a significant moment for Credenc.com as we associate with 15th season of T20. Sponsoring the Lucknow team is extra special as it is my hometown. Cricket being India’s most popular sport has a large fan following in Lucknow too. It’s the shared hunger for excellence and proving your potential despite of being a new entrant what brings us together.”

“There has always been a strong correlation between education and cricket, both are skills that teach you life lessons. The sport teaches you to embrace your academic mistakes as learnings and to keep practicing in life. We are thrilled to be associated with Indian Premier League this year,” said Avinash Kumar, Co-Founder, Credenc.com.
Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said “We are delighted to be partnering with a young brand like Credenc.com for the upcoming season. We appreciate their confidence in our young franchise and are positive that this will be a mutually beneficial association for both brands. It will help us connect with and reach out to the student community.”

