Shyam Steel joins hands with Lucknow Super Giants as Principal Sponsors

Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.

The summit will witness two panel discussions apart from various spotlight sessions.

The first panel will discuss ‘Adopting Agile Marketing: Need For A Mindset Shift’. Organizations today need a proper structure and a strong underlying system to function efficiently and achieve a common goal. Constraints are often seen as limitations and obstacles when in reality, they complement each other to provide a team with true project flexibility. It’s no secret that change is hard and can be difficult to navigate, but in an agile work environment, the strong underlying system of guidelines offers teams the agility to optimize their work for improved and more efficient delivery.

In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to explore and understand:

How is the agile mindset different and how it can prove to be a precursor to agile marketing?

Why is there a need for teams to cultivate an agile mindset and adopt an agile marketing approach?

How does an agile mindset help in today’s VUCA environment?

How can brands & marketers try and understand the ‘why’ of being agile clearly to nurture the ‘how’ naturally?

How can agile marketing be the perfect approach during uncertain times?

The session will be moderated by Jaiti Hariani, Sales Director, DoubleVerify and the members of the panel will be:

ESHA NAGAR, Managing Director – APAC, Nepa

HAREESH TIBREWALA, Joint Chief Executive Officer , Mirum India

JAYA JAMRANI, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India

MANASI NARASIMHAN, Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard

NIKHIL GULATI, GM- Marketing, Clovia

SAPANGEET RAJWANT, Head – Marketing & Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18

VANDA FERRAO, Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science

The summit will also see the coming together of another panel to discuss ‘The Playbook for Building Agile Brands’.

With the increasing demand for consumers’ attention, brands need to enhance the consumer journey as they have a plethora of options to choose from. Creating and deploying fresh content regularly is the key to keeping your audience engaged. Today, uncertainty and volatility have been the most used terms in the business arena over the last few years due to the pandemic. For this, a number of brands are adapting the agile approach to marketing to keep pace with the constantly changing consumer sentiment. Agile marketing is believed to leverage and help brands lead the next wave of growth for the businesses of the future.

In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit, Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand:

How has the marketing playbook evolved over the years to accommodate agile marketing?

Can there be a playbook to abide by when talking about agility as the core approach to brand building?

What does being an ‘Agile Brand’ mean in today's scenario?

The DOs and DON’Ts of building an agile brand

Do marketers today need to move beyond a playbook to build brands that are future-proof?

The session will be moderated by NIKHIL KUMAR, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart and the members of the panel will be:

DIPPAK KHURANA, Co-founder & CEO, VServ

ANUJ ARORA, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony

KAVITHA GANESAN, General Manager – Marketing, TVS Eurogrip

VIJAY KUMAR PAMPANA, Director & Head of Marketing, P&G Health India

VIRAT KHULLAR, AVP & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited

YANNICK COLACO, Co-Founder, FanCode

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023.

