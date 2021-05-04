BCCI suspends IPL 2021 due to rising Covid cases in bio bubble

BCCI President Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Indian Premier League 2021 has been suspended on grounds of Covid.

BCCI, according to IPPL media advisory, said, "The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind."

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times."

The governing body further said, "We will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. We would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times."

According to news reports, the announcement came after a Sunrisers Hyderabad player was tested positive ahead of the team's match with Mumbai Indians. The possible breach in the bio bubble is the reason why the matches are suspended midway.

Speculations were rife about the fate of IPL 2021 after Match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled after two KKR players were tested Covid positive. Meanwhile, three members of the Chennai Super Kings, including the bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, also tested positive.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)