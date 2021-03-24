IPL 2021: RR Kabel sponsors Kolkata Knight Riders

The nation is gearing up for the much awaited and exciting fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. This game has always been a major attraction for companies to promote their brands and campaigns. RR Kabel marks its debut this IPL season. The company is the official sponsor for Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Kolkata Knight Riders this year. The association involves RR Kabel as the leading trouser branding for all the KKR team players for IPL 2021.

Talking about this association Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global, said, “We are elated to be a part of a magnanimous celebration like IPL and about our partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders. The Eastern region markets are critical for RR Kabel where we are strengthening our market position further. And what better way to execute this than an association with a religion like cricket. This strategic collaboration gives us a great opportunity to promote our brand to a larger audience. RR Kabel shares the same brand sentiments as KKR team which makes our partnership more meaningful with them. We are confident that this alliance will be fruitful for both the teams and we are definitely rooting for KKR’s big win this season.”

Speaking of the partnership, Kaustubh Jha, Marketing Head, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “RR Kabel is one of the most prestigious brands globally and we are elated that they chose to partner with KKR for their first IPL. We aim to forge a strong partnership and create great value for the brands who collaborate with us. KKR looks forward to having a successful season with RR Kabel on board.”

This is one of the biggest marketing associations for the company that ensures maximum visibility for the wires and cables brand and will also help them to reach audiences beyond physical and geographical boundaries.

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will begin from April 9, 2021. The two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the other 8 teams in 14 matches. KKR’s will play their first match for IPL 2021 on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

