Greenply joins hands with Lucknow Super Giants as Associate Partner

Greenply Industries Limited has announced its association with the first-ever team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 tournament - Lucknow Super Giants as Associate Partner of the franchise.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants team will be sporting the Greenply logo on the right-side chest of their official match day jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The association will also be amplified across digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.

Rajesh Mittal, Chairman cum Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd stated, “There has been a dynamic shift in the consumer pattern towards the branded products and hence we see a lot of growth potential in the Uttar Pradesh market. Our three new manufacturing units will cater to serve the growing demand for plywood and allied products in this market and will cumulatively help us to grow our business operations nationally. Uttar Pradesh is an ideal investment destination for us as this market even in the current scenario is the third largest value contributor towards our business.”

Commenting on the association Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director & CEO, Greenply Industries Ltd said, “We are very proud to associate ourselves with Lucknow Super Giants, the first ever team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 competition. Uttar Pradesh is a key market for us, and we hope this association creates a significant positive impact amongst our target consumers. India is a cricket frenzy nation, and this partnership will help us to build a high brand recall and reach amongst our target audience. We look forward to a very successful season for both the brands.”

Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said: “We are delighted to be entering into a long-term partnership with an esteemed brand like Greenply. We appreciate their trust in a new franchise we are confident that this will be a very successful association for both brands.”

