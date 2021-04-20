Footwear brand Walkaroo announces online contest #SPOTWALKAROO for IPL fans

The contest will give cricket fans in India a chance to win prizes in every game throughout this year’s IPL season

Walkaroo has announced its online contest #SPOTWALKAROO, giving young Cricket fans in India a chance to win prizes in every game throughout this year’s IPL season.

To enter, all that fans would need to do is, keep an eye for Walkaroo logo during the matches on Star Sports India, snap a picture of the logo, upload and tag Walkaroo using the hashtag #SpotWalkaroo, Everyday 10 lucky participants stand a chance to win Rs. 500/-

“We wanted to give cricket fans another reason to enjoy the IPL season with enthusiasm. It has been a difficult year due to the pandemic and this contest should give sports fans all over India an opportunity to get into the spirit of Cricket,” said Mr. Noushad, Managing Director, Walkaroo. “It doesn’t cost anything to enter and can be done from the comfort of your couches,” he added.

