Digital turned out to be bigger than linear TV: BCCI Treasurer on IPL media rights

Arun Singh Thakur said, through his tweet, that the transparency of the whole process was the winner no.1

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BBCI) Treasurer Arun Singh Thakur said that during IPL media rights e-auctions this season, digital turned out to be bigger than linear TV.

He tweeted, “So digital turned out to be bigger than linear TV this season in #IPLMediaRights. I would like to thank all the participants for their interest in the best “Made in India” sports property. In my view, the transparency of the whole process is truly winner no.1. Big thanks to fans!”

So digital turned out to be bigger than linear TV this season in #IPLMediaRights. I would like to thank all the participants for their interest in the best “Made in India” sports property. In my view the transparency of the whole process is truly Winner no.1.Big thanks to fans ! — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) June 14, 2022

He also congratulated all the stakeholders of BCCI and IPL through his tweet that read, “A big congrats to all the stakeholders of @BCCI, @IPL & all our franchisees, entire staff & management for extremely successful #IPLMediaRights. The credit goes to all our fans for their love and trust.”

As earlier reported by exchange4media, Disney Star India has retained the TV rights and Viacom18 has bagged the digital rights for the 2023-2027 cycle of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI has amassed Rs 46,000 crore from the e-auction, with Package A (TV rights for Indian sub-continent) and Package B (digital rights for Indian sub-continent) fetching Rs 44,075 crore. Bids for Package C rights have already touched Rs 1800 crore. The Package A rights were retained by Disney Star India for Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 has snatched the digital rights with a winning bid of Rs 20,500 crore.

BCCI has earned Rs 47,332.52 crore from Package A, Package B and Package C rights.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)