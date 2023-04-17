CSK-Rajasthan Royals match breaks record with 2.2 cr in concurrent viewership: JioCinema
The platform says that the free streaming of the tournament has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 Cr
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2023 match on JioCinema clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership.
JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership touched 2.2 crore when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes.
But Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter at Chepauk on Wednesday. The nail-biting second innings garnered the highest viewership recorded ever in this season of the Indian Premier League
Viacom18's streaming app has stated that it has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis.
JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed.
HSM records highest viewership in IPL history, up 30% from last year: Disney Star
The broadcaster said that 20.4 crore fans tuned in for the first 10 matches of the series
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 5:06 PM | 3 min read
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, has witnessed a massive growth in regional viewership of the marquee tournament. The Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) have recorded the highest viewership in IPL history with 20.4 crore fans tuning in for the first 10 matches, 29.5% increase in comparison to the last edition. HSM also clocked a massive 4380 crore minutes of watch time, 25% increase in comparison to last year. Significant centers for growth in HSM markets are UP, Bihar, MP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Apart from HSM, the South markets have also witnessed a substantial growth of 21% compared to the last edition, with AP/Telangana witnessing a 33% consumption growth and Karnataka recording a 30% growth, clocking 680 crore minutes for the first 10 matches, highest ever consumption (other than covid years) in IPL history.
Star Sports Spokesperson, said, “We are thrilled with the response we have received for our regional feeds. The Hindi speaking market has broken all viewership records to register the highest ever reach for the first 10 games in the history of IPL. Our feeds have been designed to bring fans closer to the game and provide an engaging experience. We have created surround programming for each language, keeping their unique culture in mind and this has helped us connect with fans in different parts of the country and provide them with an experience that is tailored to their needs.”
Star Sports roped Bollywood superstar and sports aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Ranveer, in his role as 'sutradhaar' for the Incredible League is involved in creating a stream of immersive and entertaining content which brings alive compelling narratives from the marquee tournament. The innovative Hindi feed boasts some of the finest former cricketers as experts such as Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and more allows fans to deep dive into all the action in real-time. Additionally, exclusive association with Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings for their new shows ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Chak De’ has increased consumption by 53% in Rajasthan, and 37% in Punjab & Haryana. Similarly, Star Sports has witnessed a growth of 58% in consumption in UP by delivering engaging surround programming through an exclusive association with KL Rahul for ‘Stars on Star’ and Lucknow Super Giants for a new show ‘LSG Junction’ along with LIVE telecast of IPL 2023 on Star Utsav Movies (FTA) channel.
The increase in consumption for the South Markets can be attributed to the region-specific themes and the vast range of in-house experts like Gundappa Vishwanath, MSK Prasad, K Srikkanth, L Balaji, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay and S Sreesanth among others bringing fans closer to the game. The launch of Star Sports Telugu HD along with the association with legendary actor & cricket enthusiast Nandamuri Balakrishna - has helped fans in AP/Telangana markets to connect further with the tournament. Adding to the fan fervor were special initiatives like the IPL trophy tour, #MySocietyStadium, and Fan Buses organized by Star Sports, making it an engaging and unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts across the country.
Star Sports has been at the forefront of fuelling fandom for sports. The ‘Shor On, Game On!’ campaign by the broadcaster generated significant excitement and support before the tournament. The campaign captured the true essence of fans' passion, excitement, and togetherness while watching the Incredible League LIVE on television sets. Disney Star clocked 6230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches with a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, both of which are the 2nd highest across IPL History*.
Glance launches T20 Fan Fest for cricket lovers during IPL season
Users can access T20 live scores, real-time match updates, live shows, exclusive games and shopping deals
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 1:29 PM | 1 min read
Glance has unveiled Glance T20 Fan Fest to offer users real-time match updates on the cricketing actions both on and off the field. The feature will provide audience with exclusive cricket related games, and even shopping deals, right on their smart lock screens every day.
Glance has over 200 million active users in India while the company is also present in Southeast Asia including Indonesia.
Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance, said: “As the name suggests, Glance T20 Fan Fest offers the cricket lovers much more than just the live cricket updates. Given the scale and reach of Glance and the unparalleled experience it brings because of the unique nature of its smart lock screen platform, we expect Glance lock screen to become one of the most sought-after destinations for everything related to T20 and cricket, with enthusiastic participation of cricket lovers from across the country."
During this IPL season, Glance is offering the users a daily live show in which sports journalist and commentator Jamie Alter takes users on a trip down memory lane as he discusses the most recent games and players in the news.
In T20 Fan Wars, creator Nachiket Pardeshi and news reporters Rohit Juglan, and Shashank Yagnik interact with the cricket fans across cities during matches to bring their emotions and actions to life, on the lock screen.
Penetration of Star Sports channels across country is at its highest level: Sanjog Gupta
Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, spoke about the factors that are contributing to the IPL 2023 viewership, airing matches on FTA channel for the first time, issues with DPOs, and more
By Sonam Saini | Apr 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 6 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has entered the third week, and according to official broadcaster Disney Star, the 16th edition of the tournament is turning out to be quite a success. Star Sports has clocked 6230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches. With a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, the broadcaster has garnered 23% more viewers compared to the previous IPL edition. According to the network, this reach happens to be the second-highest ever in IPL history. The TVR among affluent male urban sports audiences has grown by more than 25% in comparison to the last edition. Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports at Disney Star, attributes this growth to several factors. According to him, this year, consumers are less fatigued, normalcy has returned and community viewing is back. In addition, the IPL ecosystem has recovered in terms of the itinerary as teams are playing at home.
In conversation with exchange4media, Gupta explains these factors and market conditions that have contributed to the viewership growth, issues with DPOs, airing matches first time on FTA and much more.
Edited Excerpts
The viewership figures indicate that IPL 16 has had a successful season thus far. What factors have aided this growth?
There are four big factors. First is that the IPL fatigue has worn off. Before this, four IPLs were held within 18 months so there was fatigue. But now IPL has returned to its original window and there has been a year’s gap, so there is immense demand.
Secondly, the IPL ecosystem itself is more robust this time. The matches are being played at 12 locations throughout the nation, which essentially means that more cities and regions are becoming active. People are clamouring for tickets and are eager to visit the stadium to watch their favourite teams play, which has increased the excitement and buzz surrounding the IPL.
The third factor, which I think is related to the first, is that our marketing campaign, which essentially encouraged and promoted community viewing, has been successful. People have realised that the central idea we worked with—that sport is best experienced in community—is true.
Lastly, the BCCI, the participating teams and Star Sports deserve praise for the spectacular coverage of the tournament. The opening ceremony and the programming around it was watched by 20 crore people, and this was even before the IPL began. The quality of the games has been very good. In terms of fan engagement, the teams and franchises excel. All of that has contributed significantly to the IPL's booming surround sound, which is drawing in viewers.
Which markets and regions are contributing most to the viewership?
Our marketing campaign was actually centred on a few key markets. And, while we haven't analysed all of the data, early indications suggest that Gujarat has done exceptionally well, which is a testament to our strategy. We signed up Hardik Pandya as our brand ambassador to really drive up the feeling of pride in supporting the Gujarat team. We introduced Gujarati feed last year, and we scaled it up this year, which has contributed to the growth.
The second market that has done particularly well is UP, where we are seeing significant growth as a result of a partnership with Lucknow Super Giants. We are marketing Lucknow Super Giants as a brand and a franchise. Also, we have signed KL Rahul, who also happens to be their captain, as a brand ambassador with the goal of driving fandom for the franchise and fandom for IPL in that market.
Karnataka is the third market which is growing as well.
This is the first time that Disney Star has aired IPL on its free-to-air (FTA) channel, Star Utsav Movies. What kind of traffic are you getting from that channel?
The first game was on FTA and then we've had two more games after that. So three matches have been aired on Star Utsav Movies. We haven't crunched data by channels yet, but it won't be that significant because it's only three games out of 10.
The network has also experienced some issues with DPOs in the recent weeks. How has this affected the viewership of the game? Is the problem now resolved?
Most of those issues got resolved before the IPL even started. So it has had limited impact in maybe a few cities but nothing that has been significant enough to affect the ratings.
After the recent order relevant to Kerala, I think most of these issues are sorted. The penetration of the Star Sports channels across the country is at its highest level ever. So, more viewers have an opportunity to watch IPL today than they've ever had. Our availability and penetration is at its highest level and that's primarily because the distribution team has done a fantastic job of closing all the deals that needed to be closed with the operators before the IPL even started.
Given that the IPL is already a well-established property, what was the focus of this year's marketing and promotional campaign?
The fact that we had to come up with an insight and a proposition that would compel viewers to come and watch IPL on Star Sports was a unique aspect of our campaigns this time. That's a big difference. When we promoted IPL in the past, we were largely brand-agnostic, but this time we wanted to focus on building IPL on Star as a concept.
We wanted to maximize the visibility and leverage the equity we enjoy. The campaign needed to skew Star Sports actively and aggressively.
The second was that we wanted to drive consideration for the bigger screen, because ultimately, our insight was that if a fan truly wants to experience IPL in its full glory, he or she should be watching on the big screen.
The third and final facet of it was that we wanted to deepen our association with key heroes of the game, and which is why we signed up Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others and, worked closely with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants to make sure that our association with sport and our association with IPL is deeper and more corporate.
JioCinema to live-stream IPL matches at fan parks
The fan parks will be opened across more than 35 cities in 13 states, stated a release
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 4:09 PM | 2 min read
JioCinema, the digital rights holder of Tata Indian Premier League, has announced that it will organise Tata IPL Fan Parks across more than 35 cities and towns. Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital, the company said.
Access to the Tata IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens. The Fan Parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone, it added.
JioCinema will invite viewers to Tata IPL Fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on April 15 for the live-streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match followed by Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings fixture. Fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on the 16th as Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders first and Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match. TATA IPL Fan Park gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards.
“Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our record TATA IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension.”
TV rating for IPL 2023 up 25 per cent from last year: BARC
According to BARC, over 300 million tuned in for the live broadcast of the first ten matches
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
More than 300 million people tuned in for the live broadcast of the first ten matches of TATA IPL on Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the tournament, according to BARC data shared on Thursday.
According to a release shared by Disney Star, its channel Star Sports has clocked 6,230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches with a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches.
As per BARC data and Disney Star, the broadcaster has garnered 23% more viewers compared to the previous IPL edition, which happens to be the second-highest ever in the IPL history, not taking into account the years when the world was hit by COVID.
According to BARC data, the average watch time of live broadcast was also up by 25 per cent since 2022.
BARC data further shows that the television rating for IPL 2023 reached a TVR of 5.1 which is up by 25 per cent from last year.
The first ten matches of IPL achieved peak concurrency of 5.6 crores on TV while it was 1.8 crore on digital, BARC said.
For the opening match, the broadcaster witnessed an enormous 31% growth in TV ratings along with a growth of 20% in reach compared to last season, Disney Star said in a press release.
“Additionally, Tata IPL on Star Sports delivered 14 crore viewers on opening day with a peak concurrency of 5.6 crores and an engagement of 76 minutes. Star Sports is optimistic that its efforts will continue to keep fans glued to their TV screens and create an unforgettable viewing experience that celebrates the spirit of IPL 2023,” the broadcaster said.
The evolution of IPL ads
Industry watchers explain how and why IPL ads have changed from the days of 'Manoranjan ka baap' and 'Jumping Japang' to the age of data-driven campaigns
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 13, 2023 9:12 AM | 4 min read
In the year 2008, IPL ascended the throne of ultimate entertainment in India, bringing cricket enthusiasts together. Every year since then, viewers have been treated to a two-month-long 'cricketainment' with their favourite players.
Apart from the tournament itself, viewers also look forward to the IPL campaigns themselves specially curated for the season by broadcasters and BCCI.
Bollywood camp-style "Manoranjan ka baap" was one such ad that is remembered years after it was first released. "I wish I was in that board meeting in which this concept was pitched," reads one of the adoring comments under the video on YouTube.
The promo song of the maiden season of IPL brings goosebumps to this day. Over the years, we got to see some brilliant ad campaigns for IPL that not only stayed in public memory but also redefined sports advertising in the country.
Perhaps the most memorable of all IPL campaigns was Farah Khan's "Jumping Japang" ads, which became the anthem of 2013. The overarching theme of the ads was the choreographer-turned-director barging into homes and offices, teaching IPL viewers how to dance and celebrate.
Over time, IPL campaigns have changed from being creativity driven to data-driven, marking a significant shift in the mood and reception of these ads. We asked our industry experts for their take on how the campaigns have evolved over time.
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways Consulting who was a part of some of the initial campaigns noted that IPL can be used as an interesting opportunity to experiment with creativity, storytelling and other creative aspects.
However, the ex-Ogilvy exec isn't a fan of the recent ads and blames "templatisation", a practice where campaigns follow the same script.
He said, “I think the first few years, IPL was really interesting. It seemed to inspire people to come and watch."
“The launch campaign was all about the game and the rivalry, it was really fresh and it captured the raw emotion and competitive spirit. Manoranjan ka Baap was really interestingly done and said this is not pure cricket, it's basically entertainment. And over the years, the brief primarily used to be cricketenment because they wanted to draw in not only cricket enthusiasts but everyone to take part almost in a festive spirit.” he added.
He said that the campaigns are the same where there is a jingle, cricketers, dance and song, it is a sea of sameness. He said, “I think It's a phenomenal opportunity, you can do such endearing work because cricket and entertainment run so deep with people in India. You can give a fresh cut every single time but in the last couple of years, it's just a sea of sameness, they all look the same.”
When asked about what different creative aspects were seen in the campaigns, Amit Wadhwa, CEO at Dentsu Creative, said, “The whole thing can be clubbed into three segments - entertainment, scale, and tactical communication. Earlier it was pure play entertainment, now it is moved into scale itself which is a different way of storytelling and they also move into tactical pieces of communication.”
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations believes that IPL campaigns have evolved more to just add value to the brand than to persuade people to watch. “IPL has taken a life on its own and it doesn't require a campaign to go and tell people to watch it. The opportunity was to build a brand for IPL," he noted.
Varun Anchan, Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R advised young creatives to keep in mind that IPL is more than a sporting event. He said, “I think young creatives need to remember that sporting events like the IPL are more about the event than the sporting. They need to talk to the fans in a language they understand, not just cricket enthusiasts but all fans of the players, of the teams and maybe just of the game. For events like these it’s very important to be differentiated cause every brand is out there for the eyeballs and saying the same thing as everyone else will do little to drive home that objective.”
In conclusion, the experts agreed that over time the campaigns have become less quirky and memorable. “As an observer, there is nothing sparkling, nothing would be lost if they have not existed”, concluded Avasthi.
IPL 2023 being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership: Ajit Varghese
Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, in a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, asserts that TV will walk away with 75% of the IPL ad revenue
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 12, 2023 11:59 PM | 7 min read
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 enters the third week, the battle between Disney Star and Reliance Jio for eyeballs and ad monies has intensified the TV vs Digital debate further. With this year being the first time when the media rights for the league has been split between two networks, the market is abuzz with claims and counterclaims about the viewership numbers on the two mediums. While it may still take some time for a clear picture to emerge, Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, has no doubt about TV scoring over digital when it comes to IPL. In a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, Varghese asserts that IPL being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership. According to him, TV would walk away with 75% of the ad revenue as IPL is all about community and family viewing.
Edited excerpts of the conversation
Our sources say you are holding back your inventory this time, unlike previous years when you would go full right at the start of the season. Is it being done on purpose or it is happening because of market conditions? How has the IPL been for you so far?
Overall, the industry has been going through a headwind for the last six months and it has nothing to do with IPL per se. You can see any sector or business, be it the start-up or e-commerce. This is visible across mediums and businesses. Additional factors are global headwinds leading to financial pressures. Also, the marketing calendars are much more spread out and not pre-decided in the way one wants. A lot of decisions are happening as we go and as we speak. Marketers are thinking on the go and spreading out investments. It has nothing to do with the medium. The key point here is that we have not seen any change in the marketing mix of the spends when it comes to Digital vs TV.
Also, there is a lot of negative narrative in the market about IPL this time. Sources in the industry say this has confused the marketers, leading some of them to adopt a wait & watch policy. Do you agree?
The negative commentary never came from us. We have only spoken about our achievements and our strength. We are not in the business of negativity. We feel every platform has its own importance. We are also in an ecosystem that sells sports on digital. The only piece of confusion in the market could be because of a lot of misleading data out there. We definitely believe that someone needs to ratify the confusion. I do feel clients want clarity. We are here to sell our TV story and not negate someone else’s story.
A report last month claimed that Star India is likely to lose ground this IPL. It also claimed that the larger share of the ad revenue, up to 60%, is expected to go to digital and you may get just 40%. What do you have to say about it?
We look at IPL from three angles- consumer experience, the metrics that come after the IPL starts and the advertiser support.
If I talk of consumer experience per se digital versus digital itself, we have seen that digital going free has had no impact on television and I can give you data on all the three claims. We have not seen any shift in the TV vs digital mix, and nor has there been any change in the budgets. There are always clients who do digital more and there are clients who do TV more and that mix has been the same. The report that you are talking about looks completely exaggerated to me and probably doesn’t even have enough research or backing to the numbers they have claimed.
What is your estimate of the split of the ad revenue between TV and digital?
The range, as per our current analysis, is around 75% TV and 25% digital. We have done this analysis basis our data of previous years and after speaking with our agency partners and clients who are doing business with both. We have not seen any drastic shift at all. If you look at the BARC data, the TV ratings on the first day itself have gone up 31% compared to last year and the viewing time/engagement has gone up by 50%. The increase in viewing time is a clear indicator of consumer enjoying the experience. It shows the strength of the medium where people spend time with family and friends and watch it on a large screen. We believe that this game is all about community and family viewing. We have also seen the reach going up in double digits. These metrics reaffirm our confidence that IPL being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership.
Your competitor has released reach numbers, which you, in a mailer, have countered with your 2019 numbers when IPL was streamed for free on Hotstar as well. Do you believe that multiple narratives are leading to confusion among marketers and agencies?
There have been lots of claims and counterclaims in the market about number of downloads of the app. I would love to clarify a few metrics there which allow us to track where these numbers are compared to previous year’s data and reality.
Let’s talk about platform reach. Even if I go by the public data that has been released claiming 10 crore in the first weekend, it is actually 26% lower than Hotstar’s 2019 numbers when we were showing it for free.
But, overall, digital is growing drastically across globe. How can it show a decline for IPL?
We are not questioning the overall growth of the digital universe. The point that I am talking about is the current IPL scenario. I don’t know the exact answer but it could be because of the change of the app. We have seen that consumers are still coming to Hotstar. On the opening day, we saw a huge number of downloads of Hotstar app since it was the IPL’s go-to destination for last four to five years.
Coming back to the metrics, we have also seen claims of watch time, which again is 25-26% lower than Hotstar in SVOD last year.
A lot of these data points show that the whole narrative of the landmark moment of more people watching it on digital has not yet happened.
Meanwhile, the experience of digital is available on social media. It’s all about app crashing, buffering and logging issues. This probably has dented the numbers as compared to previous year’s numbers. Also, again considering it’s a new app, a lot of shifting has not happened; people are used to seeing IPL on Hotstar. Thirdly, the number of app installed and download has not increased much. It has been claimed that 25 crore people downloaded the app (on the opening day) and another 50 crore over the weekend. But we have seen published sources and third-party data, and these numbers are nowhere close to the claims. It could be true that a lot of things they planned for hasn’t happened.
Disney Star has paid Rs 23,575 crore for the TV rights of IPL, which means you will be paying Rs 57.5 crore for each match, how do you plan to recover this money?
Markets go through cycles. At the end of the day, we don’t decide when a recession happens or a war takes place and what will be the implications of that. This is a five-year property that we have invested in. We are confident that spends on TV will continue and that’s the reason why we are so hopeful. As long as we can convince marketers about the strength of TV, I don’t see any reason to worry in future as well.
For us, the most important factor is to ensure consumers have a great IPL experience on our medium. That’s our focus, and money will follow.
