BKT Tires partners with seven IPL teams

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires), the Indian multinational group active in the off-highway tire market, has announced that it will be sponsoring seven teams in the upcoming cricket league for Season 2021. BKT Tires will be the Official Tire Partner for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming IPL 2021.

“The biggest off-highway tire manufacturer welcomes back one of the biggest sporting phenomena to India. The conglomerate is known to be a giant force steering all major sporting events in the world and cricket is no different. The Season marks BKT’s first collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the second consecutive partnership with the remaining six teams, following Season 2020,” the company stated.

“BKT Tires also recently upgraded its association with KFC Big Bash League (BBL) in 2020 from a League Supplier to a League Partner. It has now been associated with the biggest cricketing event in Australia for three consecutive years and continues to promote its passion for sports in the Australian continent through this esteemed partnership. Whether it is about cricket, football, or the amazing stunts at Monster Jam – BKT Tires loves sports because it fully reflects its corporate philosophy: commitment and determination, the joy of achieving goals, the feeling of satisfaction and contentment when being rewarded for all efforts aiming at always higher and greater ambitions,” read a statement from the company.

“We are elated to be a part of this huge cricketing event that is known to bind our entire nation, for yet another season, after key-collaborations with the biggest global leagues. At BKT, we believe deeply in the values that are inspired by the game of cricket such as leadership, generosity of spirit, resilience, and hard-work, and are glad to contribute to the league’s infectious energy. As the premium league returns this year to India, we are sure that this will be a time of growing greatly together, as we all unite to celebrate one of the most popular sporting events of our times,” said Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of Balkrishna Industries.

