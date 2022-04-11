Batt:RE is Official EV Partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Batt:RE, an electric scooters manufacturer, has partnered with T20 team Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Official EV partner for the ongoing 2022 season. The association provides a unique opportunity to experience the brands shared vision of an untiring fighting spirit. This collective goal shared between the brands will bring together cricket loyalists and automotive enthusiasts under one roof.

The newly instituted partnership between Batt:RE and RCB will continue through this season of T20.

This unique partnership will include a distribution of signed team merchandise and memorabilia along with jerseys and bats. An exciting lottery draw will be held wherein Batt:RE customers stand a chance to win exciting goodies. In addition to this, the association between Batt:RE and RCB presence will be felt in official communications through print and digital mediums. The partnership will also feature the Batt:RE logo on all sponsor panels, the official RCB website, their Team Bus and Team Car.

Commenting on this partnership, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Batt:RE said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore has garnered a lineage of cricket enthusiasts from every demographic who have become a part of the RCB family. Our vision is to foster relations with the brand while building a rapport with their fans by conveying the message of a greener tomorrow. Through this strategic partnership we hope to widen our horizons to a larger discerning audience who share our passion of cleaner mobility.”

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to partner with Batt:RE in their efforts towards driving a positive environmental impact. RCB has always been a conscious brand about the environment and sustainability and is proud to collaborate with brands who share the same ethos.”

