Average ad volumes during 29 matches of IPL 14 grew by 2%: TAM Sports

The average ad volumes during the 29 matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 14 grew by 2% compared to IPL 13, according to TAM Sports report on commercial advertising. The tally of categories grew by 7% to 75+, whereas the count of advertisers and brands decreased by 4% & 10% to 90+ and 165+ respectively in IPL 14 compared to IPL 13.



The analysis of commercial advertising is based on ad volumes for advertising across 20 Star Network channels for IPL 14 and 19 for IPL 13.



During the 29 matches of the IPL 14, the Top 5 categories collectively contributed more than 33% of overall ad volumes compared to 40% in the previous edition. Ecom-Gaming contributed had 10% share of ad volumes followed by Ecom-Education (6%), Aerated Soft Drink (6%), Ecom-Wallets (6%), and Pan Masala (5%). Ecom-Gaming was on top in both IPL seasons.



The top 5 brands namely Sporta Technologies, Epx Uptech, Just Dial, Parle Agro, and FX Mart contributed a 21% share of ad volumes during 29 matches of IPL 14 compared to 24% in the previous season. Sporta Technologies and FX Mart among the Top 5 advertisers were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13.



The leading advertisers in Ecom-Gaming were Sporta Technologies, Galactus Funware Technology, and Gameskraft Technologies. In the Ecom-Education category, the leading advertisers were Think & Learn, Sorting Hat Technologies, and Think & Learn/The Walt Disney Co India.



In the Aerated Soft Drink category, the leading advertisers were Coca-Cola India, Parle Agro, and Pepsi Co. In the Ecom-Wallets, FX Mart and Dreamplug Technologies were the leading advertisers. K P Pan Foods and Vishnu Packaging were the leaders in the Pan Masala category.



The Top 5 brands namely Dream11, Upstox, Jdmart, PhonePe, and Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi contributed a 20% share of ad volumes during 29 matches of IPL 14. Dream11.com was the most advertised brand during both IPL 14 and IPL 13. Dream11.com and PhonePe were among the Top 5 brands that were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13.



During IPL 14, 30+ new categories appeared in 29 matches of IPL 14 compared to IPL 13. Among the new categories, Securities/Sharebroking Organization topped the list followed by Fans. The Top 5 categories were Securities/Sharebroking Organization, Fans, Refrigerators, Hair Dyes, and Mineral Water.



In terms of ad lengths, 10-20 seconds ads were utilised the most during commercial breaks, followed by 21-30 seconds ads.



In IPL 14 (29 matches), Celebrity endorsed ads had 53% of total Ad Volume, a 3% rise in share over the previous season at this stage. Of all professions, Film Actors led in brands’ endorsement with 48% share of ad volumes, followed by Sports Persons with 38% share during IPL 14. The share of Celebrity endorsed ads in IPL 13 was 50%.



During IPL 14, the overall number of Celebrities has seen a significant rise of 12% compared to IPL 13. During IPL 14, the overall number of Celebrities saw a significant rise of 12% compared to IPL 13.



M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli were the Top 2 Sports Celebrities in both IPL 14 and IPL 13 (29 matches). Ranveer Singh was on top with a 15% share of ad volumes during 29 matches of IPL 14. 3 out of the Top 5 overall Celebrities were common in 29 matches of both IPL 14 and IPL 13. Among the Top 5, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma were common sports celebrities on both IPL 14 and IPL 13.



The report stated that 3 out of the Top 5 categories in Celebrity Endorsement belonged to the E-Commerce sector during IPL 14 (29 matches). The top 5 categories and advertisers accounted for 47% and 34% share of Celebrity ad volumes respectively in IPL 14. During 29 matches, the number of categories decreased by 6% in IPL 14 compared to IPL 13.

