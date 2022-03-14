ACKO is associate sponsor for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans & Lucknow Supergiants

As a part of the partnership, the players of the three IPL teams will sport the brand logo on their headgear

ACKO Insurance has signed on as an associate sponsor for three IPL teams- Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants. Two of these teams are new franchises, making their debut in the 15th edition of the tournament. Forging ahead on a journey that began with a partnership with Delhi Capitals in 2020, and expanded to include Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season will see ACKO join forces with a total of six teams as their insurance partner, making ACKO one of the key brands to be associated with the marquee event.

As a part of the partnership, the players of Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will sport the ACKO logo on their headgear (helmets/caps), while the players of the other three teams will have the logo on their trousers. The logo will also be prominently visible in the stadium where the teams are playing. The association with the teams will be amplified with a 360-degree campaign across television, digital and social media platforms, which will run throughout the course of the tournament. ACKO has also planned a series of activations across platforms for engaging with fans and driving brand recall.

In addition to this, ACKO will create localised experiences in the six cities for bringing fans closer to the teams they love. As an associate sponsor, ACKO will give away signed merchandise of the teams through contests and events that the brand plans on organizing. With this campaign, ACKO hopes to provide authentic experiences that help fans meaningfully engage with the teams they love and at the same time create a deep connect with the brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO, said, “ This cricketing league is a great sporting property and to be able to associate our brand with six of the teams gives us tremendous brand visibility. These six cities are also core markets for us. With our on-ground activations, our aim is to bring the fans closer to the teams that they have loved over the years with interactive, community-driven activities. We hope to positively impact the fans’ lives, and in doing so, not just secure brand awareness, but build lasting brand love and loyalty.”

Commenting on the association, Binda Dey, CMO Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “The partnership with ACKO is yet another step towards KKR’s commitment to bring the fans closer to the team. We look forward to engaging with our fans especially in Kolkata and other cities through various initiatives planned across this season.”

Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said “ We are delighted to partner with ACKO for the upcoming season. We are grateful for their confidence in our new franchise and are optimistic that this will be a mutually beneficial association for both brands.”

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gujarat Titans, “As we begin our journey in this season, we are delighted to have ACKO as our associate partner. This cricketing league is synonymous with excellence and ACKO represents the quality of India’s new-age businesses. We believe that is the cornerstone of our partnership.”

