Zee Thirai launches ‘1 Mani Thirai Arangam’ for special matinee movie experience

The new year is upon us, and Zee Thirai is all geared up to ring in the new year with a bang. Zee Thirai’s tag line, ‘Rathathil Kalandhadu Cinema’ comes to life through their consistent offering of engaging films and innovative concepts, enthralling ardent movie buffs time and again. The channel is all set to flag off the New Year with an all new buffet of movie segments and an eclectic mix of movies for your entertainment.

In anticipation of the New Year, the channel recently launched ‘1 Mani Thirai Arangam’, a matinee movie special with a special thematically curated line up of movies each week, showcasing different themes, making the viewers’ matinee movie experience special! There is more! Among the other segments being offered in the upcoming year, there is ‘Comedy Galatta’, ‘Family Entertainer’ and ‘Suspense Thriller’, to name a few.

Staying true to its promise of delivering 52 premiers for 52 weeks, 2021 promises to be action-packed with Zee Thirai. During the month of January 2021, the channel has in store a fantastic line up of movies ranging from horror to comedy, premiering every Friday at 7:00 pm.

“Uyarndha Manithan” is a 2017 rom com written and directed by Maruthi Dasari and stars Sharwanand and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. “Karuppankaatu Valasu” is a Tamil movie starring Neelima Rani and George Vijay in prominent roles. This recently released 2020 thriller, centered around a ‘smart village’, is gripping, and full of exciting plot twists and unexpected turns! “Oru Kidayin karunai Manu” is a 2017 Tamil drama film, written and directed by Suresh Sangaiah, featuring Vidharth and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles, and lo and behold – a goat – in a pivotal role. “Nethra”, stars Vinay Rai, Subiksha, and Thaman Kumar in leading roles, and this thriller was released in 2019. “The Great Father”, is a 2017 thriller film originally made in Malayalam by Haneef Adeni and stars Mammooty, Sneha, and Arya.

With every passing year, one of the first things people do is mark the festivals for the upcoming year. Zee Thirai prides itself in going the extra mile to add a spark to the festivities for its viewers! 2021 will be bigger, better, and a complete blast! Pongal marks an important festival for the Tamil community and celebrating with them is Zee Thirai with a special WTP of ‘Asuraguru’, on 14th January 2021, at 7:00 pm. This is a 2020 action thriller film written and directed by A.Raajdheep and stars Vikram Prabhu, Mahima Nambiar in lead roles while Subbaraju, Yogi Babu, and Nagineedu play supportive roles in the film.

Of Zee Thirai’s various segments, ‘Ticket to Hollywood’ has been well received by the audience, wherein blockbuster Hollywood movies are made accessible to a Tamil speaking audience. This January, the channel will be airing ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ on 24th January 2021, at 12:00pm. Part of the well loved Jumanji franchise, this movie is a 2019 fantasy adventure comedy directed by Jake Kadsan featuring a galaxy of Hollywood’s who’s who including Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, to name a few.