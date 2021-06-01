Zee Thirai announces lineup of blockbuster films for viewers this June

With an exciting line-up of blockbuster films and uniquely curated segments, Zee Thirai is all set to present viewers with a Happy June!

As we continue to stay safe in the comfort of our homes, to make this lockdown enjoyable, Zee Thirai is bringing world-class entertainment in the form of film premieres, a brand-new segment, and weekly specials.

Starting on June 4th, to mark the birthday of our beloved legendary singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam, Zee Thirai will present the 80’s classic musical drama “Sankarabharanam” at 7:00 AM. The film stands as a milestone in the legacy of late S.P Balasubrahmanyam’s career as all the songs in the film were sung by him and won multiple awards for its musical prowess.

On June 13th at 1:00 PM, catch the premiere of “Mehendi Circus” starring Madhampatty Rangaraj and Swetha Tripathi, an intense love story between a cassette shop owner and acircus performer. Sean Ronald’s music adds power to this feel-good entertainer film.

Next in line is the blockbuster movie “Inji Iduppazhagi” on June 27th at 1:00 PM. The main leads of the film -Anushka Shetty and Arya nailed their characters with their powerful and moving performance. The story of the film navigates through the struggles and challenges faced by a plus-size woman and her campaign against fraudulent slimness centres.

On June 27th at 3:30 PM, don’t miss the Television Premiere of “Dhruvangal Padhinaaru” starring Rahman that directed by Karthick Naren. The thriller film is about a retired police officer who is faced by a haunting past.

Adding more fun and frolic to the month, Zee Thirai is presenting its viewers with a ticket to Hollywood, as it announces the television premiere of the world-wide celebrated film “Vanguard” starring Jackie Chan on June 20th at 12:00 PM.

In continuation with the fervour and passion that Tamilians have for Cinema, Zee Thirai has also unveiled the weekly themes for its popular segment - 1 Mani Thirai Arangam. They include Zee Thirai Lockdown Hits, Tollywood Dhamaka, Father’s Day Special and Actor Jiiva Special.

Known for coming up with innovative promotion tactics, Zee Thirai is also set to launch a new program titled “Vaanga Paakalam with Abishek Kumar” every day at 7 PM starting 6th June. Here, the internet sensation and stand-up comedian Abishek Kumar will react to the films by creating a first-of-its-kind unique watch-along experience. This distinct concept will be a first-ever in the movie-channel space and has been specially conceptualised to cater to the internet generation. Following this is - Zee Thirai-in Oliyum Ozhiyum, an engaging concept that levels up the celebration of cinema and music on World Music Day on Monday, 21st June.

The channel also expressed its sincere gratitude to the sponsors who supported Zee Thirai during these tough times, while ensuring that the entertainment never stops.

Join Zee Thirai in celebrating happiness this June!

