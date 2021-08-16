Asianet issues note on Onam special programmes

Asianet has celebrity interviews, movie premiers, mega shows, cookery programmes, Onam songs, game shows and lot more have been lined up by Asianet.

On August 20, Uthradam day, South Indian actor Arya and a teddy bear starrer movie “Tedy” will air at 9am. This will follow Onam cookery show “Onaruchimelam” at 12 noon. Mega stars Mammootty and Manju Warrier’s horror movie “The Priest” will air at 12.30pm. Then there will be the world television premiere of the movie “Nayatt” starring Kunchacko Boban , Joju George & Nimisha Sajayan at 4pm. Popular soaps Sasneham, Santhwanam, Amma Ariyathe, Kudumbavilakku, Thooval Sparsam, Maunaragam, Koodevide, Padathapaigili and Mantrikam will be telecast from 6.30 pm to 11 pm..

On the day of Thiruvonam, August 21 , Comedy skit “ Maveli Kerathil “ at 8.30am, super hit movie “ Drishyam 2 “ starring Mohanlal, Meena , Asha Sarath , Siddiue and Murali Gopi at 9am , Mega stage event “ Onavillu : Big Boss Mamangam “ Onem celebrations of Big Boss contestants with Mohanlal, KS Chithra, Unni Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, Durga Krishnan, Sania Ayyappan, Tini Tom, Dharmajan, Saju Navodaya, Prajod Kalabhavan, Tezni Khan, Veena Nair, Arya and Swastika at 12.30pm. The political drama movie " One " starring megastar Mammootty in the role of the Chief Minister will be telecast at 4 pm and the popular series 'Santhwanam , Amma Ariyathe, Kudumbavilakku, Thooval Sparsham, Maunaragam, Koodevide and Patathapaingili' will be telecast from 7 pm to 10.30 pm.

On August 22, Avittam day, mega stage event "Comedy Mamangam" with more than 80 artists including Suresh Gopi, Dileep and Jayasurya at 9 am. Starring Trisha in the lead role, movie "Paramapadam Vilayattu" at 5pm and the romantic series "Maunaragam" at 8 pm & the series "Koodevide" at 9 pm.

Special shows of super hit movies are also telecast on Asianet Plus and Asianet Movies this Onam season.

