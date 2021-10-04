CNBC-Awaaz’s new campaign reiterates the brand promise of ‘profitability' to viewers

CNBC-Awaaz provides an all-round programming lineup - from in-depth coverage and expert analysis on stock market trading to simplifying personal finance and investments strategies in mutual funds, to tracking the latest trends in technology, auto, real-estate, to simplifying everyday finance​ and ​business news. The channel’s unmatched programming and editorial expertise are curated with a single-most focus – to enable consumers to profit from every financial decision of their lives.

CNBC-Awaaz’s brand campaign –‘Munafe Ki Baat’, emanates from this core value proposition that prioritizes its motto towards the audiences, and that is, ‘Munafa’. The campaign highlights how CNBC-Awaaz forms an integral part of their profitable financial decisions in their lives. To amplify the campaign further, CNBC-Awaaz has deployed a 360-degree campaign across television, social media, digital, and outdoor. A series of testimonial videos depicting consumers sharing their ‘Munafa’ stories related to the brand, along with show-specific content pieces, outdoor, digital and dedicated social media campaign.

Commenting on the same, Shailendra Bhatnagar, Managing Editor, CNBC-Awaaz said, “The core philosophy of CNBC-AWAAZ has always been the viewer’s profit i.e. Munafa. It has been our endeavor to bring innovative and specialized content across a variety of genres to help consumers from different walks of life understand the dynamic financial and business landscape with utmost ease and benefit from it. By leveraging our strong editorial expertise and expert-led insights, we enable them to make better financial decisions at every stage of their lives. ‘Munafe ki Baat’ is our way of reliving our journey and renewing our commitment to our viewers.”

Adding to this Smriti Mehra, CEO Business News, Network18, said, “With this campaign, our endeavor has been to bring alive the proposition of ‘Munaafe Ki Baat’ which is at the very core of the brand, through innovative formats – advertising on OTT platforms, leveraging social and digital in a big way with curated properties, deploying an outdoor campaign across key markets of Mumbai and Gujarat, amongst others.”

Viewers can follow the campaign on CNBC-Awaaz – the channel and its pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube using #MunafeKiBaat

