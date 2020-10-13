Zee Tamil Kutumbam Viruthugal 2020 returns with its third season in a brand-new avatar

Since its inception in 2008, leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel – Zee Tamil has been reputed for constantly innovating fresh formats and novel shows across the fiction and non-fiction segments. Following the immense success and fan-following for Zee Tamil shows among Tamilians across the world, the channel has announced the third season of Zee Tamil Kutumbam Viruthugal 2020 – a celebratory awards event that seeks to recognise the best in-house talent across various categories. The official launch announcing the event took place over a one-of-a-kind virtual press event for the first time in South TV Media landscape that brought alive the magic of small screen glitz and glamour like never seen before.

Incepted in 2018, Zee Tamil Kutumbam Viruthugal seeks to recognise the enormous talent within the channel. It celebrates the journey of the stars and technical crew across top shows in the fiction genre such as Sembaruthi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari, Sathya, Neethane Yendhan Ponvasantham, Gokulathil Seethai, Poove Poochudava, Endrendrum Punnagai, RajaMagal, Rettai Roja and non-fiction shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance Jodi Dance, Genes, Super Mom and Junior Super Stars.

The novelty of Zee Tamil Kutumbam Viruthugal 2020 this year lies in its unique prelude event for the nomination process of the ‘Best awards’ categories and the voting process for ‘Favourite Awards’ categories going completely digital. The Zee Tamil Kutumbam will be brought together in a single bungalow, set-up for a three-day event where they will compete against each-other, performing fun-filled tasks and playing interesting games, in a bid to secure a spot in the final nomination list. This season in keeping with the new normal, the entire process of collection of fair votes from the viewers has been completely moved onto digital through voting from Zee5 (www.ztkv.zee5.com), Zee Tamil Facebook Page and giving missed calls from mobile phones. Whereas in the last 2 seasons the collection of votes was also done through on-ground mobile canters. The categories of the ‘Favourite awards’ include Favourite Hero, Favourite Heroine, Favourite on-screen pair, Favourite Villi, Favourite Anchor, and Favourite Serial.

In adherence to government regulations and in the interest of audience safety, the event this year will be held in a restricted studio set-up, with due process being followed including regular sanitisation and social distancing. The dates for TV telecast of the event are as listed below:

Prelude – 17th & 18th October

Red carpet – 25th October

Main Event Part 1 – 25th October

Main Event Part 2 – 1st November

Main Event Part 3 – 8th November



The prestigious trophy and categories for the awards this year was unveiled in the presence of Siju Prabhakaran, EVP & Cluster Head-South Business– Zee Entertainment Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Tamildasan, Programming Head – Zee Tamil, Actor Priya Raman, Director and Anchor Karu Palaniappan, Actor Shree Kumar, Actor Jai Akash, RJ Vijay, Actor Reshma, Actor Ayesha and Actor Dharsana from the Zee Tamil Kutumbam.

The Zee Tamil Kutumbam Viruthugal voting lines and digital platforms are open.