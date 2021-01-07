Zee Tamil brings to viewers prime-time hits, Sathya & Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari

Mahasangamam Galore of the two hit shows will go on air every day from 9th – 22nd January 2021, from 9:30-10:30 pm

Zee Tamil brings to its viewers a two-week offering of Mahasangamam episodes of two of its prime-time hits – Sathya and Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari. This will go on air every day from 9th – 22nd January 2021, from 9:30-10:30 pm.

There is more cause for celebration, as Sathya also completes 500 episodes on 8th January 2021. What better way to mark this milestone, than for two of Zee Tamil’s best to come together in an innovative and exciting journey of excellent content.

Plot in focus:

Sathya and Prabhu’s relationship is at crossroads and under strain owing to Anita’s meddlesome nature and the financial crisis the family is under. As they prepare to embark on a new year of their marital journey, it would be interesting to see the role Rasathi and Iniyan of Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari play in rekindling their love against all odds.

Rasathi is set to run for elections for the post of the Chairman against her own mother-in-law. No doubt, she has a lot of hurdles to face as she goes on this journey. The Sangamam episodes will unfold how Sathya and Prabhu, in the true spirit of enduring friendship, help Rasathi through the campaign, and see her through till the end.

In the past, Zee Tamil has shown a lot of success in sangamams between its popular shows. The most recent of these offerings was Triveni Sangamam, wherein for the first time in south television space, three shows - Rettai Roja, Endrendrum Punnagai, and Rajamagal - came together in 1.5-hour long episodes over two weeks in the afternoon time band from 1.30 to 3.00 pm. This unique concept has received wide appreciation and acceptance among the fans of the shows across Tamil Nadu. Stay Tuned to Zee Tamil for new and fresh concepts.

