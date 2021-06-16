Zee Sarthak launches Naali Bindu campaign to promote menstrual hygiene

As a part of the campaign, the channel will launch a website, with all the useful information about menstrual hygiene

Awareness generation of menstruation and menstrual hygiene is the need of the hour. To ensure women's health by promoting safe menstrual hygiene, Zee Sarthak is launching the Naali Bindu campaign.

This campaign will promote the significance of menstrual hygiene education. Menstrual hygiene continues to be amongst the most challenging issues today faced by the women of this country. In Odisha, more than half of menstruating women use unhealthy absorbents. While the urban areas fare better in this regard, the situation in Semi-Urban and Rural areas is alarming. Through Naali Bindu campaign, Zee Sarthak contributes to this noble cause.

As a part of the Naali Bindu campaign, the channel is launching a website, with all the useful information about menstrual hygiene. The website will contain advocacy videos featuring celebrities, articles, infographics, and health advisory about menstrual hygiene. This website also provides a platform where women can share their queries regarding menstrual health and get expert advice. The aim of this campaign is to create an online community of women through discussion and stories about the subject.

Through this initiative, the channel also aims to collaborate with Government bodies, NGOs/Self Help Groups and FMCG companies to plan several on-ground activities for promoting this righteous cause. With this commendable initiative Zee Sarthak will surely succeed in creating a positive impact and this important health subject finds a place in the public consciousness in Odisha.

Commenting on the same Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Business Head, Zee Sarthak said, “The Naali Bindu campaign, besides spreading awareness amongst people about an important subject, also celebrates the divine power of womanhood. That is why we wanted to launch this campaign during the auspicious day of Raja Parba this year. Zee Sarthak has profoundly impacted the lives of millions of Odia women, and has been showered with their unconditional love in return. As a responsible broadcaster and one of the most influential stakeholders in the Odia GEC space, we believed it was necessary to support a cause that affects the lives of so many women.”

Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “Although the channel’s priority has always been to entertain the viewers and create memorable touchpoints, but we also strive hard to bring value and create a positive change amongst the viewers which is why having a consumer-centric approach is of utmost importance for us. Menstrual hygiene is a vital aspect of women's health. We are extremely delighted to announce Naali Bindu as through this initiative we aim to empower our target audience which is mainly Odia women. The focus of this campaign will be on generating awareness on Menstrual Hygiene at an earlier stage amongst women. The campaign will show solidarity to women facing challenges, educate them and let them know they are not alone in busting age-old myths.”

