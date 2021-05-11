Zee Bangla Cinema launches Covid info website

The channel recently launched ‘Amra Achhi’ (We are there) which is a one-stop destination for all information related to COVID-19 care in the state

With India’s coronavirus crisis becoming increasingly more desperate and beds, medicine and oxygen supplies scarce, people in cities across the country are turning to Social media platforms and relying on the kindness of strangers for help during a time of national upheaval.

Taking the need of the hour into consideration, Zee Bangla Cinema along with their digital partner Mind and Matter has come forward to extend their support to the people in West Bengal.

The channel recently launched a website ‘Amra Achhi’ (We are there) which is a one-stop destination for all information related to COVID-19 care in the state. The sole objective behind launching this site is to ensure people get all the helping hand and also encourage others to contribute to their co-citizens in this difficult situation. The uniqueness of this platform is that it will grow organically through a crowd-sourcing model. Through this initiative, the channel will enable people to volunteer for their locality and show their comraderies with the co-citizens.

This unique initiative will also encourage people to become COVID Hero in their locality and assist the COVID affected families by extending their helping hand to supply essential medicines, utilities, rations or arranging medical help. Their efforts will be recognized by Zee Bangla Cinema.

Commenting on this initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head - East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said,“As the country grapples with the worst surge in COVID-19 cases, people are reaching to their friends, peers and social media asking for help. Keeping the seriousness of the situation in mind and to help our people, we decided to come up with a platform that will be a one-stop solution for all their COVID-19 related help and queries. This platform will bring all the people together who want to be there with you when you indeed need them. I would appeal to everyone in West Bengal to visit the site and come forward to become a COVID hero in their locality. We believe this small initiative along with help of our viewers can make a big difference in these challenging times.”

